 Blood transfusions can be life-saving in some situations, such as massive blood loss due to trauma, or can be used to re...
Assisting in transfusion of blood or blood products into vein using aseptic technique. Blood transfusion consists of admin...
Lower 1965 First blood transfusion
Philip (1825) First human blood transfusion PHILIP(1865
Discovery of ABO type LANDESTEINER(1900)
 Restore and maintain blood volume  Improve oxygen carrying capacity of blood  Replace deficient blood components and i...
 To raise the hemoglobin level in cases of severe anemia which are not corrected by the administration of vitamins and ir...
Type of Transfusion：  Whole Blood  Blood Component RBC,PLT,CLT  Plasma Substitutes Blood Transfusion
 Symptomatic anemia (providing oxygen-carrying capacity)  Shelf life =42 d (1-6 ℃) Red Blood Cells
 Coagulation factor deficiencies  1 ml increases 1% clotting factors  Being used as soon as possible  After use of 5 U...
 Thrombocytopenia (< 50,000)  Platelet dysfunction  Each unit increase 5,000 PLTs after 1 H Platelets
Indication：  Acute massive blood loss  Anaemia  Overwhelming Infection  Dysfunction of Coagulation  Any illness Blood...
EQUIPMENT •Iv stand •Injection tray •Blood bag •Blood giving set •Surgical towel •K-basin •Tourniquet •Adhesive and scisso...
 Double Check: Name, Type and Crossmatch  Storage Time: Citrate Phosphate Dextrose Acidic Citrate Dextrose 21D, 35D  St...
 Informed consent  Patient’s name, number, blood type  Blood bag ID number  Compatibility test results  Expiration da...
 Ask another person to check all information  According to hospital policy  Sign confirmation slip / transfusion record...
RECIPIENT COMPATIBLE RED BLOOD CELLS COMPATIBLE PLASMA O O O, A, B, AB A A, O A, AB B B, O B, AB AB AB, A, B, O AB
Technique of Transfusion:  Approach Route: Peripheral Vein, Center Vein  Filtration before Transfusion：  Velocity of Tr...
 Red blood cells : Initial rate no more than 25 ml in first 15 mts.  Usual transfusion time is 2hrs & maximum time is 4h...
 Obtain baseline vital signs  Blood pressure  Temperature  Heart rate
 Prime filter  Set flow rate to 5-10 ml/minute for first 15 minutes .  Monitor vital signs for the first 15 mts/hour  ...
 Monitor vital signs every 30 minutes and watch closely for any undue reaction.  Maintain the patient’s comfort during a...
Incidence：2% Chills, Fever 39-40.C Headache, Sweatiness Nausea, Vomiting, Flushing 15min-1hr Febrile Reactions ： Transfusi...
Burning at the intravenous (IV) line site Fever, Chills, Dyspnea Shock Cardiovascular Collapse Hemoglobinuria, Hemoglobine...
Massive transfusion complications: Volume Overload Congestive Heart Failure Tachycardia Tachypnea Cyanopathy Transfusion R...
 Due to improper  Component  Dosage  Seen with  Whole blood, plasma  S & S  Headache, dyspnea, heaviness in limbs
 Due to improper  Storage  Processing  Seen with  Platelets  S & S  Fever, chest pain, headache
 Fever  Chills  Headache  Nausea  Dyspnea  Facial flushing  Anxiety  Hypotension  Itchiness  Chest pain
 Flush tubing with saline  Take vital signs  Complete transfusion record  Pack tubing, filter, blood bag  Assess pati...
 Rate of flow should be slow for the first 10 minutes. If there are no signs of reaction, transfusion rate may be increas...
 Administration of blood and blood components requires knowledge of correct administration techniques and possible compli...
  1. 1.  Blood transfusions can be life-saving in some situations, such as massive blood loss due to trauma, or can be used to replace blood lost during surgery.  Blood transfusion is the process of transferring blood or blood-based products from one person into the circulatory system of another.  Components of the blood early transfusions used whole blood, but modern medical practice commonly uses only components of the blood.
  2. 2. Assisting in transfusion of blood or blood products into vein using aseptic technique. Blood transfusion consists of administration of compatible donor’s whole blood or any of its components to correct/treat any clinical condition.
  3. 3. Lower 1965 First blood transfusion
  4. 4. Philip (1825) First human blood transfusion PHILIP(1865
  5. 5. Discovery of ABO type LANDESTEINER(1900)
  6. 6.  Restore and maintain blood volume  Improve oxygen carrying capacity of blood  Replace deficient blood components and improve coagulation Not be be given “just to make the patient feel better”
  7. 7.  To raise the hemoglobin level in cases of severe anemia which are not corrected by the administration of vitamins and iron therapy.  To treat deficiencies of plasma proteins, clotting factors and hemophilic globulin etc.  To provide antibodies to those persons who are sick and having lowered immunity by giving blood or plasma.  To replace the blood with hemolytic agents with fresh blood as in case of erythroblastosis foetalis, hemolytic anemia.  To improve the leucocytes count of blood as in agranulocytosis.  To combat infection in patients with leucopenia
  8. 8. Type of Transfusion：  Whole Blood  Blood Component RBC,PLT,CLT  Plasma Substitutes Blood Transfusion
  9. 9.  Symptomatic anemia (providing oxygen-carrying capacity)  Shelf life =42 d (1-6 ℃) Red Blood Cells
  10. 10.  Coagulation factor deficiencies  1 ml increases 1% clotting factors  Being used as soon as possible  After use of 5 U of RBCs, matching 2 U of FFP Fresh Frozen Plasma (FFP)
  11. 11.  Thrombocytopenia (< 50,000)  Platelet dysfunction  Each unit increase 5,000 PLTs after 1 H Platelets
  12. 12. Indication：  Acute massive blood loss  Anaemia  Overwhelming Infection  Dysfunction of Coagulation  Any illness Blood Transfusion
  13. 13. EQUIPMENT •Iv stand •Injection tray •Blood bag •Blood giving set •Surgical towel •K-basin •Tourniquet •Adhesive and scissors •Disposable gloves •Normal saline
  14. 14.  Double Check: Name, Type and Crossmatch  Storage Time: Citrate Phosphate Dextrose Acidic Citrate Dextrose 21D, 35D  Stored temperature: 1to 6 degree Celsius.  No any other Medication：  Observation during / after Transfusion： Attention： Blood Transfusion
  15. 15.  Informed consent  Patient’s name, number, blood type  Blood bag ID number  Compatibility test results  Expiration date C H E C K
  16. 16.  Ask another person to check all information  According to hospital policy  Sign confirmation slip / transfusion record V E R I F Y Return unit to blood bank if any discrepancy exists
  17. 17. RECIPIENT COMPATIBLE RED BLOOD CELLS COMPATIBLE PLASMA O O O, A, B, AB A A, O A, AB B B, O B, AB AB AB, A, B, O AB
  18. 18. Technique of Transfusion:  Approach Route: Peripheral Vein, Center Vein  Filtration before Transfusion：  Velocity of Transfusion： 5-10ml/min Blood Transfusion
  19. 19.  Red blood cells : Initial rate no more than 25 ml in first 15 mts.  Usual transfusion time is 2hrs & maximum time is 4hrs.  Platelets 10 ml/min  Plasma 10 ml/min  Cryoprecipitate 10ml/min
  20. 20.  Obtain baseline vital signs  Blood pressure  Temperature  Heart rate
  21. 21.  Prime filter  Set flow rate to 5-10 ml/minute for first 15 minutes .  Monitor vital signs for the first 15 mts/hour  If no adverse effects are noted adjust flow to faster rate
  22. 22.  Monitor vital signs every 30 minutes and watch closely for any undue reaction.  Maintain the patient’s comfort during and after procedure.  Dispose of used materials properly.  Document procedure in patient’s medical record including patient assessment findings and tolerance to procedure.  Monitor patient for response to and effectiveness of the procedure
  23. 23. Incidence：2% Chills, Fever 39-40.C Headache, Sweatiness Nausea, Vomiting, Flushing 15min-1hr Febrile Reactions ： Transfusion Reactions
  24. 24. Burning at the intravenous (IV) line site Fever, Chills, Dyspnea Shock Cardiovascular Collapse Hemoglobinuria, Hemoglobinemia Renal Failure DIC Hemolytic transfusion reactions Transfusion Reactions
  25. 25. Massive transfusion complications: Volume Overload Congestive Heart Failure Tachycardia Tachypnea Cyanopathy Transfusion Reactions
  26. 26.  Due to improper  Component  Dosage  Seen with  Whole blood, plasma  S & S  Headache, dyspnea, heaviness in limbs
  27. 27.  Due to improper  Storage  Processing  Seen with  Platelets  S & S  Fever, chest pain, headache
  28. 28.  Fever  Chills  Headache  Nausea  Dyspnea  Facial flushing  Anxiety  Hypotension  Itchiness  Chest pain
  29. 29.  Flush tubing with saline  Take vital signs  Complete transfusion record  Pack tubing, filter, blood bag  Assess patient and make notes Return to blood bank
  30. 30.  Rate of flow should be slow for the first 10 minutes. If there are no signs of reaction, transfusion rate may be increased to required rate.  Rate of flow must be slower for elderly patients and those who have heart disease  If there are signs of complications, stop transfusion immediately. keep IV line open by connecting normal saline and notify doctor.  Change transfusion set if another unit of blood/blood components is to be given  Do not add medications to blood/blood components.  Do not store blood/blood component in ward.  Keep emergency drugs(e.g. Antihistamines,lasix,hydrocortisone,adrenaline.t.c) ready at hand
  31. 31.  Administration of blood and blood components requires knowledge of correct administration techniques and possible complications. It is very important to be familiar with the agency’s policies and procedures for transfusion therapy.

