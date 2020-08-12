Assignment 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Welcoming all
ELECTRONIC PAYMENT METHODS
Credit cards ▪ Credit cards are the plastic cards that allow customers to carry transactions electronic data processing sy...
Debit cards ▪ Debit cards are issued by a bank or a financial institution in which the card holder has an account. ▪ The c...
▪ Obtaining a debit cards is much easier than obtaining a credit cards. ▪ Using a debit card instead of writing cheques sa...
▪ Debit card purchases can have less protections than credit card purchases for items that are never delivered or defectiv...
Smart cards ▪ Smart cards are plastic card which have a microchip. ▪ It is a stored value card. ▪ It can store a large num...
  3. 3. Credit cards ▪ Credit cards are the plastic cards that allow customers to carry transactions electronic data processing system. ▪ A credit cards is issued by an agency such as master or visa. ▪ It gives pre-determined spending limit to the holders of the cards ▪ Consumers actually pay after a transaction on a credit card.
  4. 4. Debit cards ▪ Debit cards are issued by a bank or a financial institution in which the card holder has an account. ▪ The card enables consumers to access the account for a variety of transactions ▪ The consumer actually pays immediately for a transaction
  5. 5. ▪ Obtaining a debit cards is much easier than obtaining a credit cards. ▪ Using a debit card instead of writing cheques saves you from showing personal identifications. ▪ Using a debit card frees you from carrying cash, travelers cheques or a chequebook.
  6. 6. ▪ Debit card purchases can have less protections than credit card purchases for items that are never delivered or defective. ▪ Returning goods or cancelling services purchased with a debit card is treated as if the purchases were made with cash or cheque. ▪ When a customers uses a debit card, however no fee is charged to the merchant. ▪ So there is a strong incentive for merchants to offer discounts to encourage paying by debit card
  7. 7. Smart cards ▪ Smart cards are plastic card which have a microchip. ▪ It is a stored value card. ▪ It can store a large number of information. ▪ A smart card can simultaneously be an ID, a credit card, stored value cash card and repository of personal information such as
