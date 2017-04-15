10 Shakes To Lose Weight
You MAY give away this ebook in any way you wish as long as it is not changed in any way.
10 Shakes To Lose Weight A growing number of people are using shakes to lose weight. These shakes taste good, are nutritio...
Calcium Caseinate Maltodextrin Medium Chain Triglycerides Phosphorus Copper This all-natural hunger ﬁghting blend can help...
2. Gnarly Slim This shake is the perfect supplement to your diet. It contains premium ingredients that satisfy your body's...
It's gluten-free and has about 80 calories per serving. Source: http://www.esupplements.com/best-weight-loss-shakes/
3. Fat-Burning Mocha Madness This meal-replacement shake is an easy, delicious, nutritious, effective way to lose weight. ...
4. Blueberry Vanilla Pear Shake This is a delicious, nutritious and unique weight-loss shake. One that provides extra vita...
The result is a great tasting, ﬁlling shake that can be used for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's packed with vitamins, mi...
5. Apple Cinnamon Shake This is an excellent shake for anyone that wants to nourish their body and increase their energy w...
Regularly drinking smoothies made from fruit and green vegetables are a great way to sip unwanted pounds away and slim dow...
6. Banana Berry Shake This is a weight loss smoothie that's packed with nutrients, super- ﬁlling and low in calories. It's...
This helps to make this low-calorie smoothie ﬁlling enough to replace any meal and help you to remain strong and energetic...
7. Vegan Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie Many people are surprised to learn this chocolatey smoothie contains only 350 calori...
You can then enjoy it immediately. This shake takes less than 5 minutes to make yet can make you feel full for hours. Plus...
8. Chia Berry Smoothie If you are looking for a shake that's high in ﬁber and protein, try this Chia-Berry smoothie. Not o...
It's perfect for giving you that extra lift to prepare you to take on your day bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Plus this 223...
9. Debloating Papaya Smoothie If you had a big night and wake up feeling a little overstuffed, try starting your day with ...
Simply put all the ingredients in the blender and puree until it's smooth. The enzymes in the papaya and the pineapple wil...
10. Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie A great way to start your day is with a shake containing metabolism-boosting ingredients ...
High-ﬁber, vitamin C-rich strawberries makes you feel full for hours. The caffeine in the cinnamon and green tea boost met...
  This ebook is written and distributed by: Discovery Health Group © Dublin Publishing Inc. All Rights Reserved. 
  10 Shakes To Lose Weight A growing number of people are using shakes to lose weight. These shakes taste good, are nutritious and ﬁlling and help people to drop pounds. Drinking shakes to lose weight is a great plan. They can make you feel full longer, help you burn calories and create a slimmer you. Used properly shakes can be a very effective weight-loss tool. The following are 10 great weight-loss shakes.

1. IdealShake This shake gets its name because of the high-quality ingredients it contains. Plus it is smooth, delicious, has a creamy texture, is nutrient rich and low in calories. It's ideal for hunger control and can ﬁt into any lifestyle. The IdealShake contains: Whey Protein Concentrate Lactase
  Calcium Caseinate Maltodextrin Medium Chain Triglycerides Phosphorus Copper This all-natural hunger ﬁghting blend can help you to limit your caloric intake. It contains enough lean protein and ﬁber to help you feel satisﬁed and get control of your body's glycemic response to meals. Plus it contains 22 vitamins and minerals and provides all the daily nourishment you need. Yet it only has 2 grams of sugar and 100 calories. It taste so good you'll enjoy losing the weight. Source: http://www.esupplements.com/best-weight-loss-shakes/ 
  5. 5. 2. Gnarly Slim This shake is the perfect supplement to your diet. It contains premium ingredients that satisfy your body's nutritional needs. Packed with natural ingredients, this delicious shake combines fat burning extracts with 100% of your daily requirements of 14 essential vitamins and minerals. Add its digestion boosting pre and probiotics and it's easy to see how it can help you increase the amount of weight you lose without eating a starvation diet. The shake contains: New Zealand Whey Protein Concentrate Guarana Seed Powder Green Tea Leaf Extract Green Coffee Bean Extract Irvingia Gabonensis Seed Extract Stevia Leaf Extract L-Carnitine Drinking this naturally sweet and ﬂavorful shake makes controlling your calorie intake and losing weight easy. It contains a proprietary slimming blend that burns fat while its other nutrient-rich ingredients nourishes your body. Plus it helps to strengthen your muscles and your immune system as you shed the excess fat.
  It's gluten-free and has about 80 calories per serving. Source: http://www.esupplements.com/best-weight-loss-shakes/ 
  7. 7. 3. Fat-Burning Mocha Madness This meal-replacement shake is an easy, delicious, nutritious, effective way to lose weight. Plus it can boost your metabolism by as much as 25%. Drinking this great shake ﬁrst thing in the morning provides the nutrients you need, helps balance blood sugar levels, increases energy and helps your body burn calories and turns stored fat into fuel. Making the shake is easy. Put ½ cup of cold water in a blender Add 2 scoops of chocolate-ﬂavored protein powder Add a teaspoon of granulated instant coffee Thicken by adding a few ice cubes Blend for one minute on high Pour into a glass and drink This amazing shake is a healthy, low-calorie choice that nourishes your body while using a 155-calorie protein shake to replace a standard 750-calorie meal. Making this protein shake is fast, easy and inexpensive and eliminates the need for complex meal planning. It helps make your weight loss efforts more effective. Source: http://www.doctoroz.com/blog/lisa-lynn/breakfast-shakes-drink-yourself-skinny 
  8. 8. 4. Blueberry Vanilla Pear Shake This is a delicious, nutritious and unique weight-loss shake. One that provides extra vitamins and minerals and offers great beneﬁts to the body. This ﬂavorful shake recipe not only offers the protein your body needs, it is a slimming smoothie that adds some much needed diversity to the average person's diet with each glass they drink. You can even tweak it slightly every time you make it. The ingredients of the invigorating blueberry vanilla pear shake are: 1 to 2 scoops of ProEnergy Vanilla Whey Protein Powder 1/4-1/2 cup frozen blueberries 1- 1 1/2 cups of skim milk or water 1/4-1/2 cup chopped pear A few ice cubes to add thickness You can also opt to add: 1 scoop Greenergy 1/4 cup of OmegaEnergy Mix 1 tbsp of OmegaEnergy Oil Cinnamon or other spices Directions: Blend all ingredients. Add more liquid or ice to achieve the taste and consistency you desire.
  9. 9. The result is a great tasting, ﬁlling shake that can be used for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It's packed with vitamins, minerals and a host of other nutrients. It will strengthen your body and give you the energy and stamina you need to handle all your daily activity while helping you to burn excess fat and get rid of those unwanted pounds. Source: http://blog.energyﬁrst.com/meal-plan/protein-shake-recipes/top-10-protein-shake-recipes-for- weight-loss/ ==> Lose Up to 21lbs in Just 21 Days—Click to Learn How 
  10. 10. 5. Apple Cinnamon Shake This is an excellent shake for anyone that wants to nourish their body and increase their energy while losing excess weight. This great tasting vitamin and mineral rich drink will make you forget it's a diet drink. It tastes more like a reward than a way to lose weight. Plus it gives you the energy you need to power through your day while helping you to get rid of unwanted pounds. The ingredients: 1 to 2 scoops of ProEnergy Vanilla Whey Protein Powder 1/2-1 cup of chopped frozen apple 1 tsp cinnamon 1-1 1/2 cups of water or skim milk Add ice cubes to increase extra thickness Optional but recommended ingredients include: 1 scoop Greenergy 1/4 cup of OmegaEnergy Mix 1 tbsp of OmegaEnergy Oil Directions: Place ingredients in a blender an run on high for 1 minute. Add more spice, liquid or ice to het your desired consistency and taste.
  11. 11. Regularly drinking smoothies made from fruit and green vegetables are a great way to sip unwanted pounds away and slim down safely. The whey protein helps you to burn calories, build lean muscles and keeps you feeling full and satisﬁed longer. Plus this shake is an easy and convenient way to get all the nutrients your body needs. Adding the optional ingredients are a simple way to create variety while giving you additional nutrients. You'll never get bored drinking this yummy shake. Source: http://blog.energyﬁrst.com/meal-plan/protein-shake-recipes/top-10-protein-shake-recipes-for- weight-loss/ 
  12. 12. 6. Banana Berry Shake This is a weight loss smoothie that's packed with nutrients, super- ﬁlling and low in calories. It's perfect for breakfast or lunch. It contains all the protein, carbohydrates, ﬁber you need to keep your body feeling strong and healthy while you get rid of unwanted fat. Plus it's also packed with vitamins and minerals. Its ingredients' natural sweetness help to make it taste great. The Ingredients: 1 cup frozen blueberries 1 cup low fat milk 2 Tbs Chia Seeds 2 medium frozen and sliced bananas The combination of mixed berries and banana provides you with carbohydrates and other vital nutrients which help to strengthen you and increase your energy level. The Chia seeds are rich in essential omega-3 fatty acids, protein, antioxidants, as well as vitamins and minerals. Those Chia seeds also provide high levels of both soluble and insoluble ﬁber.
  13. 13. This helps to make this low-calorie smoothie ﬁlling enough to replace any meal and help you to remain strong and energetic as you work towards your weight-loss goal. Source: http://www.sweetanddelish.com/blueberry-banana-smoothie-chia-seeds/ ==> 2-Minute Ritual for Daily Belly Fat (SHOCKING!) 
  14. 14. 7. Vegan Chocolate Milkshake Smoothie Many people are surprised to learn this chocolatey smoothie contains only 350 calories, yet provides about 10 grams plus 22 grams of protein. It's the perfect shake to have for breakfast because it will help to keep you full and satisﬁed for hours. This shake taste so good it's like you're having dessert for breakfast. Even though the chocolate will satisfy sweet cravings, this nutritionally balanced shake will still help you to lose weight. It's like having the best of both worlds. The ingredients: 1/2 package silken tofu 1/4 cup fresh raspberries 1/2 frozen banana 1/8 cup cocoa powder 2 cups spinach 1 cup vanilla soy milk 1 tablespoon ﬂaxmeal A few ice cubes Directions Simply mix all the ingredients in a blender and run it until the shake has a smooth consistency.
  15. 15. You can then enjoy it immediately. This shake takes less than 5 minutes to make yet can make you feel full for hours. Plus while the chocolate ﬂavor will please your taste buds while the wide range of nutrients it contains will help to build your muscles, blood and bones and increase your energy level. This shake taste so good it will almost make you feel guilty drinking it. But you can rest assured that it's helping you to lose weight while providing your body with all the essential nutrients it needs to remain strong and healthy. Source: https://www.popsugar.com/ﬁtness/Chocolate-Vegan-Smoothie-34820459 
  16. 16. 8. Chia Berry Smoothie If you are looking for a shake that's high in ﬁber and protein, try this Chia-Berry smoothie. Not only will this excellent breakfast drink keep you full enough to eliminate the desire for a midmorning pastry run, it's also antioxidant-rich and will help to improve your health. The ingredients: 1 cup frozen mixed berries 1/2 tablespoon chia seeds 1/2 cup unsweetened pomegranate juice 1/2 cup water Directions Put all the ingredients into a blender and simply mix until smooth. Feel free to add an additional sprinkle of chia seeds should you so desire. The Chia seeds in this shake is a great source of plant-based protein. It also adds antioxidants as well as anti-inﬂammatory omega-3s to the mix. This shake is a refreshing way to start your day. Plus it provides you with over 10 grams of ﬁber and is high in vitamin C.
  17. 17. It's perfect for giving you that extra lift to prepare you to take on your day bright-eyed and bushy-tailed. Plus this 223 calorie blend not only tastes great and helps you to lose weight, it is like having a healing elixir for breakfast. There's no better way to start the day. Source: http://www.superskinnyme.com/healthy-smoothie-recipes.html ==> Reverse Aging: 5 Steps to Looking 10 Years Younger 
  18. 18. 9. Debloating Papaya Smoothie If you had a big night and wake up feeling a little overstuffed, try starting your day with a debloating papaya smoothie. This shake is chock-full of natural enzymes that will help your body to digest whatever you ate the night before. Plus it also contains potassium to help your body to ﬂush out the excess sodium you may have ingested. This great shake can help you to start your day right. It will also help you to feel lighter and more energetic as well. That's because this tropical mix has less than 250 calories, but contains a combination of ingredients that will super-charge your metabolism. The ingredients: 1/2 cup papaya 1/2 cup pineapple 1/4 cucumber (with skin) 1 frozen banana 1 cup chilled coconut water 2 cups spinach 4 ice cubes Directions If possible, use fresh papaya and pineapple for more natural enzymes.
  19. 19. Simply put all the ingredients in the blender and puree until it's smooth. The enzymes in the papaya and the pineapple will aid with digestion and relieve bloating. Plus potassium-rich banana and coconut water will get of any excess sodium. The spinach has loads of ﬁber which will help to ﬂush out your stomach and help eliminate excess weight. Source: https://www.popsugar.com/ﬁtness/Debloating-Smoothie-34945818 
  20. 20. 10. Metabolism-Boosting Smoothie A great way to start your day is with a shake containing metabolism-boosting ingredients like high-ﬁber strawberries, spicy cinnamon, and calcium rich almonds, broccoli and Greek yogurt. These goodies will also help you to burn excess fat. The ingredients: 1 cup frozen strawberries 6 ounces vanilla nonfat Greek yogurt 1/4 cup broccoli ﬂorets 8 almonds 1/4 cup cannellini or garbanzo beans 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon 1 teaspoon ﬂaxmeal 3/4 cup iced green tea Directions Place the ingredients in a blender. Mix until smooth. Enjoy. The calcium-rich almonds, broccoli and Greek yogurt help to break down fat. The cannellini beans, almonds and yogurt also add protein. Yogurt also contains zinc which produces leptin to improve metabolism while suppressing appetite.
  High-ﬁber, vitamin C-rich strawberries makes you feel full for hours. The caffeine in the cinnamon and green tea boost metabolism. This great breakfast shake provides 30 grams of protein, 8 grams of ﬁber, but less than 345 calories. Source: https://www.popsugar.com/ﬁtness/Metabolism-Boosting-Smoothie-Recipe-29547076

Visit http://dhgresearch.com for more health related news.

×