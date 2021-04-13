Surah at Tur 2021 JTQ English

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Narrated Jubair bin Mut`im RA; My father said, “I heard Allah’s Messenger SAW reciting “at-Tur” (52) in the Maghrib prayer...
52 : ‫سورة‬ ‫الطور‬ َّ ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ََّ‫اب‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ ََّ‫ِّك‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ر‬ َّ َ‫ل‬ ِِ‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ The azab will take place for the denie...
 Al Bait ul Ma’mur  Truth for which an oath has been sworn by the five things -- Torment, Resurrection, retribution  Th...
 In order to be joined with their offspring the parents will not be lowered and reduced in rank, but in order to be joine...
 Blessings of Paradise --- Those will enjoy who were not heedless & living a care-free life of ease & comfort nor deeply ...
 Answer of objections of disbelievers of Quraish in Makah, their stubbornness.  Recitation at the end of a meeting that ...
Action Items Ruku 1-2  The punishment of Allah will happen, and the pious will be saved --- Try to develop taqwa of Allah...
Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I constantly advise people towards Islam. I am patient a...
  1. 1. Narrated Jubair bin Mut`im RA; My father said, “I heard Allah’s Messenger SAW reciting “at-Tur” (52) in the Maghrib prayer.” Sahih al-Bukhari 765 Narrated Ibn ‘Umar RA That the Prophet SAW said: “And at the setting of the stars (52:49) (about) the two Rak’ah before Fajr. And after the prostrations (50:40) ‘The two Rak’at after Al-Maghrib.’” Jami` at-Tirmidhi Vol. 5, Book 44, Hadith 3275
  2. 2. 52 : ‫سورة‬ ‫الطور‬ َّ ‫ن‬ِ‫إ‬ ََّ‫اب‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ ََّ‫ِّك‬ِ‫ب‬ َ‫ر‬ َّ َ‫ل‬ ِِ‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ The azab will take place for the deniers of the resurrection! Ayah 1-28 Ayah 29-43 Ayah 44-49 Historical proof for the azaab. Natural proofs for the azaab. Punishment for the rejecters of azaab. Reward for the believers in the azab. Instructions to continue invitation through Quran even in the atmosphere of accusations. Questions to re affirm Tawhid. Baseless assumptions regarding the azaab. Guidance to stick to salah and sabr for the inviter, and reassurance.
  3. 3.  Al Bait ul Ma’mur  Truth for which an oath has been sworn by the five things -- Torment, Resurrection, retribution  Those who are mocking and ridiculing the message and disputing it only for fun and amusement will be thrust into Hell while the righteous belivers will be in relish and comfort.  Person's being saved from Hell is by itself a great blessing which is possible only through Allah's grace and bounty. Ruku No 1 (Ayah 1-28) In the Two Sahihs it is confirmed that the Messenger of Allah said in the Hadith about Al- Isra', after ascending to the seventh heaven: Then, I was taken to Al-Bayt Al-Ma`mur. It is visited every day by seventy thousand angels who will not come back to visit it again.
  4. 4.  In order to be joined with their offspring the parents will not be lowered and reduced in rank, but in order to be joined with their elders the rank of the children will be enhanced and exalted.  Every person is pledged with Allah to what he did --- The provisions, powers, capabilities and authority that God has granted man in the world are a debt. This debt can be paid off by showing gratitude of these blessings, by abstaining from Shirk and by Obedience towards all Allah’s commands.
  5. 5.  Blessings of Paradise --- Those will enjoy who were not heedless & living a care-free life of ease & comfort nor deeply engrossed in only arranging ease & comfort for their children and trying to make their future secure and happy but were always on guard and avoiding those methods and means that might ruin their life in the Hereafter.  َُّ‫م‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ح‬‫َّالر‬ُّ‫ر‬َ‫ب‬ْ‫ال‬ ---- He is the Fulfiller of all the promises, He has made to His servants, & the addition of the merciful shows the fact that He is not only the Fulfiller of promises, but also overlook the shortcomings of His servants & bestowing upon them His bounty.
  6. 6.  Answer of objections of disbelievers of Quraish in Makah, their stubbornness.  Recitation at the end of a meeting that expiates sins ---- Istaghfar, supplications for morning and evening, Tasbeeh, Hamd, Praise and glorification of Allah, Zikr Ruku No 2 (Ayah 29-49)
  7. 7. Action Items Ruku 1-2  The punishment of Allah will happen, and the pious will be saved --- Try to develop taqwa of Allah  Answers to Objections --- Glorify Allah with His praise before sleeping and at waking up.
  9. 9. Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I constantly advise people towards Islam. I am patient after the invitation I glorify Allah SWT with His praise in mornings I glorify Allah SWT with His praise at night I glorify Allah SWT when stars turn I respect the feelings of the parents

