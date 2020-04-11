Surah ash shuaraa New PPT

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
:26‫سورة‬‫الشعراء‬ All the prophets invited to the worship of the Lord of the Universe and to obey them. In light of natur...
 Extreme anguish, anxiety & grief of the Holy Prophet over the Makkan disbelievers' ways of deviation, moral degradation,...
 Background of Musa(AS)’s requests to Allah(SWT) & their acceptance.  Method of Dawa -- Introduction of Allah(SWT) throu...
 Fear of loss of authority -- Fear of Pharaoh & his courtier.  Delay tactics of Pharaoh.  Comparison of Magicians and M...
 Departure of Israelites from Egypt ---- Drowning of Pharaoh and his army.  Ayah 62 --- Supplication for guidance.  Les...
 Story of Ibrahim(AS) --- Method of questioning --- rationalistic reasoning  Talking with “I” & “me”, so that people can...
 Supplication --- Ayah 83,84 and 85 ---- Wisdom, knowledge, right understanding and power of judgment --- Company of Righ...
Action Items Ruku 1-5  Rasolallah SAWs worries for His ummah --- We have to think of the Ummah  Moses and the Pharaoh / ...
 Story of Nuh(AS) ---- fear Allah and obey Him and His messenger.  The poor people, ordinary workmen & youth who enjoyed...
 Story of People of Ad, Hud(AS) ---- fear Allah and obey Him and His messenger.  Extravagant & luxurious architecture --...
 Story of people of Thamud --- Saleh(AS) ---fear Allah and obey Him and His messenger.  The ways of the perverted people...
 People of Lut --- Repellency from this act --- Hate the crime not the criminal  Un natural and destruction of humanity....
 People of Aykah --- Madyan ---- Shuaib (AS)  Weighing with imbalance = corruption on land  Story of seven nations ----...
 Warn your nearest relatives.  An important principle of Dawa ---- Politeness & kindness to believers & warn the disbeli...
 Allegation of being a poet ---- Characteristics of poets --- Imagination, contradiction and lack of character, falsehood...
Action Items Ruku 6-11  Nuh AS’s Invitation ---- Fear Allah only  Hud AS's invitation --- obedience to the messenger  I...
:26‫سورة‬‫الشعراء‬ All the prophets invited to the worship of the Lord of the Universe and to obey them. In light of natur...
Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I grieve for the misguidedness of the people. I am convi...
So pass a clear judgement between me and them and rescue me and the believers with me."
Surah ash shuaraa New PPT
Surah ash shuaraa New PPT
Surah ash shuaraa New PPT
Surah ash shuaraa New PPT
Surah ash shuaraa New PPT
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Surah ash shuaraa New PPT

42 views

Published on

New Edited and updated slides.
Ruku by Ruku pointers.
Flow charts and action pointers added.
Self Evaluation chart added
Virtues and duas and much more!

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Surah ash shuaraa New PPT

  1. 1. :26‫سورة‬‫الشعراء‬ All the prophets invited to the worship of the Lord of the Universe and to obey them. In light of natural and historic proofs, accept the azeeziah and mercy of Allah and believe in the Quran. Proofs for the Lordship of Allah and introduction to the Quran. Ayah 1-6 Natural proofs of the azeeziyat and mercy of Allah. Ayah 7-9 Ayah 10-68 Historic proofs from the story of Musa and Firaun. Historic proofs from the story of Ibrahim. Ayah 69-104 Allah`s Power and Mercy: The story of Nuh. Ayah 105-122 Ayah 123-140 Ayah 141-159 Ayah 160-175 Ayah 176-191 Ayah 192-227 Historic proofs from the story of Aad. Historic proofs from the story of Thamud. The story of the people of Lut. The story of the people of Aikah and Shuaib. Reassurance to the Prophet and threat to disbeliever. Intro of the Quran
  2. 2.  Extreme anguish, anxiety & grief of the Holy Prophet over the Makkan disbelievers' ways of deviation, moral degradation, obduracy & opposition to his message of reform.  Do we have this characteristic as a Daee, well wisher of others?  Allah do not want forced Iman.  Allah’s sign in vegetation(Botany) ---- Abundance & harmony Ruku No 1:
  3. 3.  Background of Musa(AS)’s requests to Allah(SWT) & their acceptance.  Method of Dawa -- Introduction of Allah(SWT) through questions & answers, avoid direct & verbal attacks, concentration on the purpose even when opposition is aggressive.  Using diplomacy and wisdom in reply of Pharaoh's canniness.  Trying consultation by Pharaoh when arguments became unanswerable Ruku No 2:
  4. 4.  Fear of loss of authority -- Fear of Pharaoh & his courtier.  Delay tactics of Pharaoh.  Comparison of Magicians and Musa(AS) character.  Pharaoh’s act of crimping magician with reward of money & status.  Change in characters of magicians after accepting Islam --- Courage of Faith  What do we do at time of trials? Courage, announcement of faith or flattery/toadyism Ruku No 3:
  5. 5.  Departure of Israelites from Egypt ---- Drowning of Pharaoh and his army.  Ayah 62 --- Supplication for guidance.  Lessons to learn from Pharaoh's story ---- Obdurate people like Pharaoh & his followers did not believed even though clear sign came to them ------ Truth will prevail & Falsehood will be vanished. ِ‫ن‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫د‬ۡ َ‫َي‬ َ‫س‬ ۡ ِِ‫ّب‬َ‫ر‬ َ‫ى‬ِ‫ع‬َ‫م‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫ا‬ Ruku No 4:
  6. 6.  Story of Ibrahim(AS) --- Method of questioning --- rationalistic reasoning  Talking with “I” & “me”, so that people can place themselves in such perspective & don't feel enraged.  Four attributes of Allah(SWT) according to which we have to submit to Him only ---- Creator, Provider of Guidance, Sustainer, Healer. Ruku No 5:
  7. 7.  Supplication --- Ayah 83,84 and 85 ---- Wisdom, knowledge, right understanding and power of judgment --- Company of Righteous people  ٍ‫م‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫س‬ ٍ‫ب‬ۡ‫ل‬َ‫ق‬ِ‫ب‬ ---- Sound heart , sincerity, when love of Allah is over love of everything.  Lessons in Ibrahim(AS)’s story ---- Jihad with Shirk, steadfastness in trials --- Allah’s reward for Him --- His offspring became religious leaders and guide --- Durood Ibrahim ‫م‬ ۡ‫ك‬ُ‫ح‬ ۡ ِ‫ِل‬ ۡ‫َب‬‫ه‬ ِِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ۡ ِ‫ن‬ۡ‫ق‬ِ‫ح‬ۡ‫ل‬َ‫ا‬َّ‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫ن‬َ ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ح‬ِ‫ل‬ ِّٰ‫لص‬ ِ‫ِب‬ َ‫ان‬ َ‫س‬ِ‫ل‬ ۡ ِِ‫ِل‬ ْ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ۡ‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ّٰ ۡ‫ال‬ ِ‫ِف‬ ٍ‫ق‬ۡ‫د‬ ِ‫ص‬‫ن‬َ‫ن‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ر‬ِ‫خ‬ َ‫ر‬َّ‫و‬ ۡ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ ۡ ِ‫ن‬ۡ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ۡ‫ج‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ ِ‫ة‬َّ‫ن‬َ‫ج‬ ِ‫ة‬َ‫ث‬‫ن‬ِ ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ع‬
  8. 8. Action Items Ruku 1-5  Rasolallah SAWs worries for His ummah --- We have to think of the Ummah  Moses and the Pharaoh / Invitation and rejection --- Understanding and adopting Musa AS style of dawah.  Musa and Magicians --- Strength of Faith, Prayer for Forgiveness  False Truth face to face --- Confidence on Allah’s guidance  Ibrahim / Invitation and rejection --- Relationship with Allah, Knowing Allah’s power and Might and making dua.
  9. 9.  Story of Nuh(AS) ---- fear Allah and obey Him and His messenger.  The poor people, ordinary workmen & youth who enjoyed no position in society embrace Islam first.  Nobility of a person depends upon deeds and moral qualities and not on family and status.  Supplication ---- Ayah 117 and 118 ِ‫م‬ۡ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫ا‬ ِِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ِ‫ن‬ۡ‫و‬ُ‫ب‬َّ‫ذ‬َ‫ك‬ ۡ‫ى‬‌ ۡ ِ‫ن‬ۡ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬ ۡ‫ح‬َ‫ت‬ۡ‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ف‬ۡ‫م‬ُ َ‫َن‬ۡ‫ي‬َ‫ب‬َ‫و‬ِِ َ‫ن‬َّ‫و‬ ‫ا‬‫م‬‫ح‬ۡ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ۡ ِ‫ن‬ َ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ َ‫ى‬ِ‫ع‬َّ‫م‬ ۡ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬َ ۡ‫ي‬ِ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ۡ‫ؤ‬ُ‫م‬ۡ‫ل‬‫ا‬ Ruku No 6:
  10. 10.  Story of People of Ad, Hud(AS) ---- fear Allah and obey Him and His messenger.  Extravagant & luxurious architecture --- make them grand, beautiful & strong, expending wealth, mental & physical abilities in a manner as if one is going to live for ever --- seeking of comfort & pleasure of only the worldly life.  Depravation as Human being ---- Tyrannical oppressions, no mercy in hearts, injustice  Similar attitude of so called modern world --- Inconsideration of Allah’s torment, do not want any change in morals and dealings (way of life) Ruku No 7:
  11. 11.  Story of people of Thamud --- Saleh(AS) ---fear Allah and obey Him and His messenger.  The ways of the perverted people: the poor among them do not have proper shelters, & the wealthy members not only have sufficient fine dwellings but over & above those they raise monuments for ostentation & display.  Cultural, moral and political Reform -- Do not follow the biddings of those that go to excesses , fear Allah and obey Him alone. Ruku No 8:
  12. 12.  People of Lut --- Repellency from this act --- Hate the crime not the criminal  Un natural and destruction of humanity.  Supplication ---- Ayah 169 --- Supplication for protection of our generation from this loathsome act , protection from the evil effects of the such immoral acts, protection from consequence of living in such society. َ‫ن‬ۡ‫و‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫م‬ۡ‫ع‬َ‫ي‬ ‫ا‬َّ‫م‬ِ‫م‬ ۡ ِ‫ِۡل‬‫ه‬َ‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ۡ ِ‫ِن‬ِ َ‫ن‬ ِِ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ The City which was Turned Upside Down Ruku No 9:
  13. 13.  People of Aykah --- Madyan ---- Shuaib (AS)  Weighing with imbalance = corruption on land  Story of seven nations ---- Message was same but their termination was same too. Ruku No 10:
  14. 14.  Warn your nearest relatives.  An important principle of Dawa ---- Politeness & kindness to believers & warn the disbelievers that you take no responsibility for their actions.  Satan descend on every forgerer steeped in sin ---- Allegation of being a sorcerer Ruku No 11:
  15. 15.  Allegation of being a poet ---- Characteristics of poets --- Imagination, contradiction and lack of character, falsehood, exaggeration, false accusations, undue praise , vanity  Every art or learning which makes one oblivious of Allah and Hereafter in contemptible.
  16. 16. Action Items Ruku 6-11  Nuh AS’s Invitation ---- Fear Allah only  Hud AS's invitation --- obedience to the messenger  Invitation of Saleh AS --– Sincere, unbiased, needless invitation  Invitation of Lut AS --- Invite people towards Allah SWT  Invitation of Shu’aib AS ---- Connecting the servants of Allah to Allah only.  Comment on history of Invitation and rejection ---- Warn people through the Qur'an
  17. 17. :26‫سورة‬‫الشعراء‬ All the prophets invited to the worship of the Lord of the Universe and to obey them. In light of natural and historic proofs, accept the azeeziah and mercy of Allah and believe in the Quran. Proofs for the Lordship of Allah and introduction to the Quran. Ayah 1-6 Natural proofs of the azeeziyat and mercy of Allah. Ayah 7-9 Ayah 10-68 Historic proofs from the story of Musa and Firaun. Historic proofs from the story of Ibrahim. Ayah 69-104 Allah`s Power and Mercy: The story of Nuh. Ayah 105-122 Ayah 123-140 Ayah 141-159 Ayah 160-175 Ayah 176-191 Ayah 192-227 Historic proofs from the story of Aad. Historic proofs from the story of Thamud. The story of the people of Lut. The story of the people of Aikah and Shuaib. Reassurance to the Prophet and threat to disbeliever. Intro of the Quran
  18. 18. Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I grieve for the misguidedness of the people. I am convinced that Allah is the only one who can cure me of my illness I hope that due to perseverance in religion, Allah will guide me in the face of difficulties. I connect people to Allah SWT through the Qur'an I want to connect people to Allah SWT instead of myself
  19. 19. So pass a clear judgement between me and them and rescue me and the believers with me."

×