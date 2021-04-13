Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫الرمحن‬ ‫سورة‬
Abdullah Ibn Mas’ud RA reported; That the Prophet SAW said, ‘Everything has an adornment, and the adornment of the Qur’an ...
55 : ‫سورة‬ ‫الرحمن‬ Allah will honor those who affirm the blessings of Allah, in the akhirah. Allah will punish those who...
 Linkage of Surah and wisdom of repeating the words.  Importance and merits of Surah.  Allah’s mercy --- Teaching of Qu...
 Universe is balanced and established on justice --- Human shouldn’t disturb this balance --- balance in rights and respo...
 ِ‫ء‬ۤ ‫ا‬ ‫َل‬ٰ‫ا‬ --- 1): Blessings and bounties 2): power and wonders of power, excellent manifestations of power 3): ...
 Accountability of Humans is also a blessing from Allah(SWT).  Horrendousness of the Day of Judgment.  The culprits sha...
 Blessings and bounties of Paradise ---- For those who have fear of Allah and led a righteous life.  Reward for goodness...
Action Items Ruku 1-3  Exhibition of the Blessings of --- Continuous Ponder on the blessings and make Quran blessings of ...
55 : ‫سورة‬ ‫الرحمن‬ Allah will honor those who affirm the blessings of Allah, in the akhirah. Allah will punish those who...
Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I am fulfilling the demands of the Qur’an. I have stood ...
Surah ar Rahman 2021 JTQ English
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
6 views
Apr. 13, 2021

Surah ar Rahman 2021 JTQ English

New Edited and updated slides.
Ruku by Ruku pointers.
Flow charts and action pointers added.
Self Evaluation chart added
Virtues and duas and much more!

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Surah ar Rahman 2021 JTQ English

  1. 1. ‫الرمحن‬ ‫سورة‬
  2. 2. Abdullah Ibn Mas’ud RA reported; That the Prophet SAW said, ‘Everything has an adornment, and the adornment of the Qur’an is Surah Ar-Rahman’ (Imam Bayhaqi in Shuab Al Imaan)
  3. 3. 55 : ‫سورة‬ ‫الرحمن‬ Allah will honor those who affirm the blessings of Allah, in the akhirah. Allah will punish those who reject these blessings. Reflect on the signs in nature around you as well the Quran. You will be convinced of the punishment and reward of the hereafter. Ayah 1-28 Ayah 29-36 Ayah 37-40 Ayah 41-45 Ayah 46-61 Ayah 62-78 Proofs for the Mercy and Ruboobiyah of Allah. Natural proofs of reward and punishment. The conditions on the day of resurrection. The outcome of the criminals and proofs for the resurrection. The outcome of the good doers and proofs for reward. Other additional blessings of Jannah.
  4. 4.  Linkage of Surah and wisdom of repeating the words.  Importance and merits of Surah.  Allah’s mercy --- Teaching of Quran --- Creation of Mankind --- Articulation of speech  Discipline of sun and moon --- Benefits for humanity. Ruku No1 (Ayah 1-25)
  5. 5.  Universe is balanced and established on justice --- Human shouldn’t disturb this balance --- balance in rights and responsibilities.  Mankind and Jin are surrounded by Divine bounties --- Which bounties will we deny?
  6. 6.  ِ‫ء‬ۤ ‫ا‬ ‫َل‬ٰ‫ا‬ --- 1): Blessings and bounties 2): power and wonders of power, excellent manifestations of power 3): virtue, praiseworthy qualities, and perfections  The jinn in response would repeat the words La bi shai'in min ni'mati Rabbi- na nukadhdhib falakal Hamd: "We do not deny any of our Lord's blessings, hence praise is for you alone."  Stages of Human creation from dust ---- ‫بشر‬،‫کالفخار‬،‫صلصال‬ ،‫مسنون‬ ‫حما‬ ،‫َلزب‬ ‫طین‬ ،‫طین‬ ،‫تراب‬  Allah’s blessings, perfections and benefactions
  7. 7.  Accountability of Humans is also a blessing from Allah(SWT).  Horrendousness of the Day of Judgment.  The culprits shall be known by their marks and shall be seized by their forelocks and their feet.  Circling around between Hell and boiling water. Ruku No 2 (Ayah 26-45)
  8. 8.  Blessings and bounties of Paradise ---- For those who have fear of Allah and led a righteous life.  Reward for goodness is goodness ---- Reward for Taqwa, sacrifices and goodness is Paradise.  Thankfulness to Allah(SWT) --- Supplication after Salah ---- ‫ا‬‫ج‬‫ال‬ ‫ذا‬ ‫یا‬ ‫ا‬‫ت‬ْ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬‫بار‬‫ا‬‫ت‬ ، ‫الم‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬‫ك‬ْ‫ن‬‫ـ‬ِ‫م‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ، ُ‫م‬‫ال‬َّ‫س‬‫ال‬ ‫ا‬‫ـت‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫أ‬ َّ‫م‬‫ـ‬ُ‫ه‬ّ‫الل‬ ‫ـرام‬ْ‫ك‬ِ‫اإل‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬ ِ‫ل‬‫ـال‬ Ruku No 3 (Ayah 46-78)
  9. 9. Action Items Ruku 1-3  Exhibition of the Blessings of --- Continuous Ponder on the blessings and make Quran blessings of our lives  Mortal and the immortal --- correcting one's deeds before the Day of Resurrection  What can be the reward of goodness except goodness --- Reading about Paradise so that desire and zeal for goodness may arise.
  10. 10. 55 : ‫سورة‬ ‫الرحمن‬ Allah will honor those who affirm the blessings of Allah, in the akhirah. Allah will punish those who reject these blessings. Reflect on the signs in nature around you as well the Quran. You will be convinced of the punishment and reward of the hereafter. Ayah 1-28 Ayah 29-36 Ayah 37-40 Ayah 41-45 Ayah 46-61 Ayah 62-78 Proofs for the Mercy and Ruboobiyah of Allah. Natural proofs of reward and punishment. The conditions on the day of resurrection. The outcome of the criminals and proofs for the resurrection. The outcome of the good doers and proofs for reward. Other additional blessings of Jannah.
  11. 11. Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I am fulfilling the demands of the Qur’an. I have stood up against my desires. I am living with the fear of the hereafter. I have made the given mission by Allah SWT the purpose of my life I have practically started to escape from hell. I respect the feelings of the parents I have practically started running towards heaven. I have begun to mold myself into a Qur'anic character. I am immersed in the feeling of greatness of Allah SWT

×