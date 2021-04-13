Successfully reported this slideshow.
53 : ‫سورة‬ ‫النجم‬ Instead of relying on the intercession of the false deities believe in this Quran. Avoid all major sin...
 Characteristics of Surah Najm --- First Surah in which a verse of Sajdah is revealed, Rasolallah along with believers pr...
 Rasolallah(SAW) had not seen Allah but His wonderful Signs at Mirage --- Ayah 18  Lat, Manat, Uzza (Made up names of Id...
 Islamic concept of Intercession.  Those who turn away from the remembrance of Allah - who seek nothing but the life of ...
 Difference between Major & Minor sins ---- Every such act is a major sin which has been forbidden by a clear ordinance o...
 Clauses of Law of Retribution(Punishment/Reward) ---- Offering Rewards of Good Deeds to others ---- Ayah 38 --- Isal tha...
Action Items Ruku 1-3  Two Scenes of Revelation --- Don’t follow the desire of the heart and superstitions.  Comparing t...
Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I avoid major sins I don't care about the multiplicity o...
Education
9 views
Apr. 13, 2021

Surah an Najm 2021 JTQ English

New Edited and updated slides.
Ruku by Ruku pointers.
Flow charts and action pointers added.
Self Evaluation chart added
Virtues and duas and much more!

  2. 2.  Characteristics of Surah Najm --- First Surah in which a verse of Sajdah is revealed, Rasolallah along with believers prostrate so as disbelievers.  Holy Prophet(SAW)’s words are revelation from Allah = Both Quran & Hadith  Rasolallah(SAW) saw Angel Gabriel twice in his real shape and nature. Ruku No 1 (Ayah 1-25)
  3. 3.  Rasolallah(SAW) had not seen Allah but His wonderful Signs at Mirage --- Ayah 18  Lat, Manat, Uzza (Made up names of Idols) -- Following their conjectures just to follow their desires so no restrictions of Halal and Haram, no moral limitation and they will receive intercession.  Does man imagine that whatever he wishes for is right for him? Aishah said: The one who claims that Muhammad (peace be upon him) had seen his Lord and Sustainer imputes a lie to Allah. (Muslim)
  4. 4.  Islamic concept of Intercession.  Those who turn away from the remembrance of Allah - who seek nothing but the life of the world -- Limited knowledge, thought & belief - Personal Interests.  If the Mohsineen abstain from Major sins and shameful acts Allah will forgive their Minor sins.  ‌ؕ ‌ َ‫م‬َ‫م‬َّ‫الل‬ --- small quantity, or its slight effect, or its mere closeness ---- Small sins Ruku No 2 (Ayah 26-32)
  5. 5.  Difference between Major & Minor sins ---- Every such act is a major sin which has been forbidden by a clear ordinance of the Divine Book and the Sharia of the Prophet, or for which Allah and His Messenger have prescribed a punishment in the world or have held out a threat of punishment in the Hereafter, or have cursed the one guilty of committing it, or given the news of infliction of punishment on those guilty of committing it.
  6. 6.  Clauses of Law of Retribution(Punishment/Reward) ---- Offering Rewards of Good Deeds to others ---- Ayah 38 --- Isal thawab  Destruction of transgressors is blessing for Mankind.  Prostration of disbelievers along with believers ---- Background of the end of this surah. Ruku No 3 (Ayah 33-62)
  7. 7. Action Items Ruku 1-3  Two Scenes of Revelation --- Don’t follow the desire of the heart and superstitions.  Comparing the attitudes created by conjecture and truth --- Avoid conjecture, recognizing the truth and change attitudes  The intention of Allah is flowing in human life --- Bow before Allah SWT in every matter
  9. 9. Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I avoid major sins I don't care about the multiplicity of small sins. I feel the blessings of God on myself I prefer the command of Allah to my desires I hope for the intercession of the elders I justify following illusions

