Surah al furqan New PPT

‫الفرقان‬ ‫سورة‬
:25‫سورة‬‫الفرقان‬ Instruction to conduct the great jihad with this Quran, by presenting the signs in nature and self, ans...
 Al-Furqan : The Criterion for judging right and wrong virtue and vice, truth and falsehood.  Rasolallah(SAW) ---- Abd -...
 Picture of Hell ---- boxing up in a narrow place  Comparative review of consequent of Muslim’s who believe in Hereafter...
 Three times when angels can be seen ---- Chastisement, death, Here after  Ayah 27 ---- Good and bad company and its eff...
 The criminals will always oppose the Truth and become enemies as Messengers invites people towards Allah’s obedience rat...
 Looking at historical remains with didactic approach.  Making Lusts and desires God ----- Of all the false gods being w...
 The pleasant effects of gradual increase & decrease of shadows.  Allah’s sign in sleep.  Relationship between causes a...
 Jihad with Quran(its propagation) is the greatest Jihad --- Dawa with speech & pen through Quran.  Sweet, bitter, palat...
 Difference between Light of Sun and Moon.  13 Characteristics of Ibad ur Rahman --- 5 do’s and 9 don'ts  True servants...
5. Ayah 65, 66 --- Supplication --- Hope and fear both ---- Requirement of Faith 6. Moderation in spending ---- Avoid extr...
10.Do not bear witness to any falsehood ---- No false testimony, never be a spectator to false 11. If they pass by absurd ...
Action Items Ruku 1-6  Furqan --- Give Qur'anic response to objections.  Judgment Day --- Attempt to remember the Here a...
:25‫سورة‬‫الفرقان‬ Instruction to conduct the great jihad with this Quran, by presenting the signs in nature and self, ans...
Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I subconsciously scoff the Qur'an I felt sorry for those...
New Edited and updated slides.
Ruku by Ruku pointers.
Flow charts and action pointers added.
Self Evaluation chart added
Virtues and duas and much more!

  15. 15. Let's evaluate our selves Am I sure? Yes No mostly to some extent I subconsciously scoff the Qur'an I felt sorry for those of my friendships which interrupt my relationship with Allah SWT. My walk is moderate and gentle On ignorance of the people, I greet them and walk away. I enter the house of others with permission and Salam. I frequently make dua to be safe from fire of Hell. I avoid those things which lead to adultery. I passed by absurd and indecent with dignity. I spent my night in remembrance of Allah in Sajood & Qiyam

