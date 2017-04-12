THE APPLICATIONS OF HALOPHILIC BACTERIA

THE APPLICATIONS OF HALIPHILIC BACTERIA IN ENVIRONMENTAL ENGENEERING Prepared by: Shaimaa ALSAADAWI Supervisor: Dr. Gulşad...
  • Hiller Lake in Australia. The reason for its color is not known but the lake is rimmed by salt and a variety of halophilic archaea, bacteria and algae call it home.
  • climatic conditions, water retention time and status of the deposited nutrients allows variety of halophilic biota to thrive.
  • is employed by the majority of halophilic bacteria, some archaea, yeasts, algae and fungi
  • The sodium-potassium pump that some halophiles use to take in potassium ions and remove sodium ion
  • Resultant colonies were purified by repeated streaking on complete media agar. Most extremely and moderately halophilic isolates were found to be in multicolor salt sediments and saline soil/mud.
  • Hydrolyses produced by diverse ha halophilic bacteria and their industrial applications
    زايلن
  • Halophilic bacteria favor biodegradation of certain hazardous organic and inorganic compounds in both aerobic and anaerobic conditions. Wastewater containing high concentrations of such compounds is being treated with these bacteria in hypersaline environments

    1. 1. THE APPLICATIONS OF HALIPHILIC BACTERIA IN ENVIRONMENTAL ENGENEERING Prepared by: Shaimaa ALSAADAWI Supervisor: Dr. Gulşad USLU SENEL
    2. 2. Content 1. Introduction 2. Definition of Halophiles 3. The halophiles habitat 4. mechanisms of Halophilic bacteria 5. The halophilic bacteria isolation 6. halophilic bacteria enzymes 7. Halophiles applications 8. Industrial application 9. Environmental applications 10.Conclusion
    3. 3. Introduction Halophilic microorganisms have recently been re-discovered to possess advantages for environmental and industrial treatment processes. The spectrum of organisms that thrive in such saline biotopes is mainly determined by parameters such as salinity, solubility, ionic composition and, in some cases, temperature and pH. Modern uses of halophiles include the production of natural nutritional supplements, β-carotene, vitamins, and other components from green algal Dunaliella species for human consumption, and for the manufacturing of two-dimensional films of purple membrane containing the bacteriorhodopsin protein from archaeal Halobacterium species for biosensor applications.
    4. 4. HALOPHILES DEFINITON
    5. 5. Halophiles are referred to those microorganisms that require salt (NaCl) for growth, and they can be found in all three domains of life: Archaea, Bacteria, and Eukarya which include a great diversity of organisms, like moderately halophilic aerobic bacteria, cyanobacteria, sulphur-oxidizing bacteria, heterotrophic bacteria, anaerobic bacteria, archaea, protozoa, fungi, algae and multicellular eukaryotes. They can be found in hypersaline environments which are widely distributed in various geographical areas on earth, such as saline lakes, salt pans or salt marshes. HALOPHILES DEFINITON Conn..
    6. 6. Halophiles can be roughly divided into two groups: I- extremely halophile grows at salt concentration of 15% w/v NaCl (2.5 M). HALOPHILES DEFINITON Conn..
    7. 7. II- A moderate halophile grows at salt concentration of 3 to15% (w/v) and can tolerate 0- 25%(w/v). Both Salinivibrio and Halomonas are moderate halophiles. HALOPHILES DEFINITON Conn..
    8. 8. THE HALOPHILES HABITAT
    9. 9.  Hypersaline environments constitute typical examples of environments with extreme conditions due to their high salinity, temperatures, low oxygen conditions and high pH values.  they are found in salt lakes, the Great Salt Lake and the Dead Sea, and in pools and flats along the seashore where seawater has been concentrated by drying in the sun.  These locations that effected by climatic conditions, water retention time and status of the deposited nutrients allows variety of halophilic biota to thrive.  Often extensive growth of pigmented microbes imparts red color to these crystallizer ponds.  Saline soils mostly assist the growth of halotolerant microbes rather than halophiles.  Other halophiles have been successfully isolated from meat, salted fish, desert plants and animals. THE HALOPHILES HABITAT Conn..
    10. 10. Salinity and Temperature Measurements for Saline Environments Dead Sea, Jordan Great Salt Lake, USA Deep Lake, Antarctica Pacific Ocean 31.5 - 34.2%12-33%21-28%3.4 - 3.7%NaCl Percent (g/L) 21 - 36 °C5 - 35 °C0 - 11.5 °C 1.4 - 30 °CTemperature (C)
    11. 11. MECHANISMS OF HALOPHILIC BACTERIA In order to survive in salt-rich environments, the cytoplasm of halophiles must be isotonic with the environment. In order to reach this state, they use two different methods: - The first method , organic compounds are accumulated in the cytoplasm which are known as compatible solutes. The most commonly used solutes in this process are neutral amino acids and sugars. These can be either synthesized or accumulated from the environment. An important disadvantage of this method is that it requires the organism to use considerable amounts of energy.
    12. 12. -The second, and less common adaptation to salt, involves the selective intake of potassium (K+) ions into the cytoplasm. In exchange, the organism pumps sodium (Na+) ions out with the help of the sodium-potassium pump. The main disadvantage with this approach is that all of the machinery within the cell (enzymes, structural proteins, etc.) must be adapted to high levels of non-organic ions and high salt levels.
    13. 13. THE HALOPHILIC BACTERIA ISOLATION
    14. 14. All isolates grew optimally in media containing between 5 and 15% (w/v) total salts. Characteristics of the isolates were either studied on nutrient agar or in nutrient broth. For isolation of halophilic microorganisms (bacteria) and enzyme production, salts-added culture medium is used. One of the best media for isolation of halophilic bacteria is named halophilic medium (HM). In all cases, pH should be adjusted at 7.0. THE HALOPHILIC BACTERIA ISOLATION Conn..
    15. 15. The samples were collected during October and November (early wet season), April and May (dry seasons) from different sites which representing the saline environments. Samples were collected in sterile plastic containers and must be ere cultured through 18 h after collection. All samples were cultured in a saline nutrient broth with a final concentration of 10 % sea salt for moderately halophilic bacteria and 20 % sea salt for extremely halophiles. Then the samples incubated at 34°C in an orbital shaker for 3–7 days or more depending on the growth rate of the isolates For long term storage; the samples were stored in sealed plates at 4°C for some months by using Liquid nitrogen for longtime preservation
    16. 16. HALOPHILIC BACTERIA ENZYMES Most environmental isolates able to produce hydrolytic enzymes that have diverse potential usage in biomedical science and chemical industries belonged to the Gram-negative genera Salinivibrio or Halomonas  Among the Gram-positive, representatives of the genera Bacillus. In general, A wide diversity of enzymes found among the isolates that producing Lipolytic, Proteases, Amylases, Nucleases (DNA), Cellulase and Xylanases were chosen for the study, considering their high industrial usage.
    17. 17. ApplicationsMicroorganisms (examples) Enzyme Detergent additives, in the food and paper industries, enantioselective biocatalysis Natrococcus sp.Lipases Peptide synthesis, preparation detergents formulations. Bacillus sp., Halobacillus sp. Proteases starch hydrolysis and textile, food, brewing and distilling industries Halobacterium salinarumAmylases Acid 5′-guanilic and acid 5′- inosinic as flavor agents. Microccocus varians, Bacillus sp. DNase Pulp and paper industry, baking industry for increasing loaf volume. Halobacillus sp.Xylanases Biocatalysis in organic solvents and super critic fluids. Bacillus sp.Cellulases
    18. 18. Halophiles applications
    19. 19. Since the last decades and still, Halophiles have been qualified in biotechnological and industry applications. These applications includes: food industry pigment, organic osmotic stabilizers, surfactants, enzymes that able to function at low water activates. Various halophilic enzymes in different enzymatically processes, compatible solutes as macromolecule stabilizers, biopolymers, biofertilizers and pharmaceutically active molecules from halophilic bacteria are among the important applications of these group. Additionally, they have many potential in bioremediation of various organic and inorganic pollutants from environment. Halophiles applications Conn..
    20. 20. INDUSTRIAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
    21. 21. Recently, halophiles have shown promises to overcome in industrial biotechnology shortcomings such as: chemicals, materials and biofuel to alleviate the challenges of shortage on petroleum. Although the disadvantages of bioprocesses including energy consuming sterilization. Some halophiles are able to grow in high pH and high NaCl containing medium under higher temperature, allowing fermentation processes to run contamination under unsterile conditions and continuous way.
    22. 22. At the same time, genetic manipulation methods have been developed for halophiles. So far, halophiles have been used to produce bioplastics polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), ectoines, enzymes, and bio-surfactants. Increasing effects have been made to develop halophiles into a low cost platform for bioprocessing with advantages of low energy, less fresh water consumption, low fixed capital investment, and continuous production.
    23. 23. ENVIRONMENTAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
    24. 24.  Environmental pollution due to anthropogenic activity has spread to all types of ecosystems. Marine and fresh water or soils have been impacted by the dispersion of contaminants. Extremophilic microorganisms adapted to thrive in such hostile environments identification of both individual and groups of halophiles in saline wastewater from paper, textile, and oil industry processes hasled to the exploration of specific enzymes that could be exploited in treatment.
    25. 25.  Contamination and biodegradation in extreme environments has received little attention although many contaminated ecosystems present high or low temperatures, extreme acidic or alkaline pH, high pressures or high salinity. Since halophiles are diverse and widespread and the large numbers of contamination sites are often saline to hypersaline, environmental applications of halophiles hold significant promise. It's been used for bioremediation and biodegradation of various materials from industrial effluents to soil contaminants and accidental spills are being widely explored
    26. 26. Biodegradation of Organic Pollutants The degradation or transformation of organic pollutants by halophilic and halotolerant microorganisms has received little attention. All the isolates were moderately halophilic bacteria mainly from the genus Halomonas that able to degrading phenol as the sole source of carbon and energy in a model industrial saline wastewater. There have been some factors that are effects on biodegradation processes including temperature, season variation, amount of the bacteria, and many more factors.
    27. 27. Biodegradation of Sulfur Compounds Organic sulfur is one of the compounds that have important role in acid precipitation, global sulfur cycle, and global warming. They have been identified as predominant odorants in several industrial gaseous emissions. The use of haloalkaliphilic sulfur-oxidizing bacteria in a biotechnological process designed to remove hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) from gaseous emissions of petroleum industry has been recently described. However, Alkaliphilic halophilic and methylotrophic methanogens from the Methanohalophilus genus are able to degrade dimethyl sulfide (DMS). and grow in medium with a methyl group-containing substrate (methanogenic substrate, such as methanol or trimethylamine) as organic substrate
    28. 28. As the most produced waste waters have high concentration of salt, use of halophiles offers a promise alternative in treatment of these wastes. Bioremediation is a technology is being used for treatment the large-area of environmental, also to remove the pollutants from soil, groundwater, waste water, and sludge, industrial waste and waste gas. The purpose of bioremediation is to put organic pollutants concentration down below the limit of detection or below the environmental protection department of the concentration range. A moderately halophilic chromium tolerant bacterium, Vigribacillus sp. was isolated from saline soil Bioremediation
    29. 29. Production of PHA Poly-β-hydroxyalkanoate (PHA) is a polymer that accumulated by many prokaryotes, Bacteria as well as archaea. It is used for the production of biodegradable plastics (‘biological polyesters’) with properties resembling that of polypropylene. Some halophilic Archaea and Bacteria produce PHA. The archaea on Haloferax mediterranei can accumulate the compound to up to 38% of its dry weight; H. mediterranei grows in simple media with sugars or starch as cheap carbon sources.
    30. 30. Conclusion  According to significant studies, it is important to estate the potential of the halophilic bacteria which have been successfully applied in several environmental and biotechnological applications.  Halophilic bacteria is the most suitable with low disadvantage solution for the processes of bioremediation, drinking water treatment, and biodegradation processes.
    31. 31. Conclusion Conn.  Though the halophilic bacteria enzymes for some industrial processes is still challenging due to some disadvantage of halophiles.  Otherwise the uses of these microorganisms expend although as for future it could be used in renewable and alternative energy.  As well as , these organisms will aid a tool for genetic and biochemical analysis in the future.

