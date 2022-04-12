Untitled document-3.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 12, 2022
Apr. 12, 2022
Food

Have you ever had the craving for a particular dish or meal, but cannot seem to find a recipe
for it? If this sounds like you, there is no need to fret. The fact of the matter is that recipes
are available all over the place.

  1. 1. Cooking delicious and healthful Recipes Have you ever had the craving for a particular dish or meal, but cannot seem to find a recipe for it? If this sounds like you, there is no need to fret. The fact of the matter is that recipes are available all over the place. Just because you are not a master chef does not mean that you cannot find cooking recipes. If you know where to look for recipes you should never have any problem getting started with your next delicious meal l. Here are three places that you can find cooking recipes without having to spend hours looking for them. 1. The most obvious place to find cooking recipes is in a cookbook. Paper recipes are what the majority of people turn to when they are trying to make a dish that they are not familiar with. After all, paper recipes allow you to keep the instructions handy as you move through the process. The good thing about cookbooks is that there are hundreds of them for sale, with each one touching on a unique topic. You can find a cookbook that covers everything from bread making to desserts. 2. When searching for cooking recipes never overlook a good friend. Chances are that if you like to cook, you probably know somebody else that shares the passion. Why not swap recipes so that everybody can enjoy? Trading paper recipes with a friend is one of the most overlooked ways of finding new dishes to make.
  2. 2. 3. Of course, you can search for recipes online. If there is something that you need information on in a hurry, the internet is the place to look. Computer recipes allow you to find what you need without having to buy a single thing. In addition, many people have decided to go the internet route because they can print out the computer recipes and take them to the kitchen. It does not get much easier than that. This is my favorite recipe for chocolate Raspberry Cake It is a 3 layer cake with 2 layers of raspberry cream filling and topped with a chocolate raspberry buttercream icing. Are you salivating yet? To make this cake use your favorite chocolate cake recipe or for the inexperienced baker just use 2 dark chocolate cake mixes. Mix with 8 medium eggs 2 cups cold water 2/3 cup oil Mix on medium speed until well blended, scrape bowl, mix for 1 more minute. Pour in equal portions into 3 (10×2 inch baking pans).
  3. 3. Bake at 350 degree preheated oven for approximately 30 to 40 minutes or until done. Cool on a rack, remove from pans, and level cakes by cutting off rounded tops. Purchasing a good fruitful raspberry pastry filling (H&H) is the best, place about 1 pound of filling in a bowl and add whip cream to it (whip the cream first) . Now fold them together until you reach the desired flavor and thickness (don’t make it too thin). Use any chocolate buttercream recipe that you like and add to the icing (black raspberry extract) until you reach the desired flavor (if you make the icing too thin just add some more 10x sugar). On the bottom layer put a dam of icing around the edge and your filling in the center and smooth to level, repeat for 2nd and 3rd layer, decorate as in picture, use shaved chocolate or chocolate jimmies in center of the top Here are some best Low Carb Recipes in less than 10 minutes

