Successfully reported this slideshow.

Untitled document-2.pdf

0

Share

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 10 views
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Untitled document-2.pdf

Apr. 12, 2022
0 likes 10 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Food

In order for your day to be a success, the start should be healthy and tasty. A breakfast with
muesli, porridge, pancakes, bread, rolls plus jam and eggs, lots of fresh fruit or vegetables is
perfect! That not only sounds tempting,

In order for your day to be a success, the start should be healthy and tasty. A breakfast with
muesli, porridge, pancakes, bread, rolls plus jam and eggs, lots of fresh fruit or vegetables is
perfect! That not only sounds tempting,

Food

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski
(4.5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family Trisha Yearwood
(5/5)
Free
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Taste of Home Mediterranean Made Easy: 325 light & lively dishes that bring color, flavor and flair to your table Editors at Taste of Home
(4/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less: A Cookbook Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free
Procrastibaking: 100 Recipes for Getting Nothing Done in the Most Delicious Way Possible Erin Gardner
(5/5)
Free
Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix Dominique Ansel
(4/5)
Free
Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated Irma S. Rombauer
(5/5)
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices: A Cookbook Katherine Alford
(3/5)
Free
We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream Caleb Zigas
(5/5)
Free
Antoni in the Kitchen Antoni Porowski
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories Nigella Lawson
(5/5)
Free
The Winter 2021/2022 Audiozine Issue: Clean Eating Clean Eating
(4.5/5)
Free
The February/March Audiozine Issue Clean Eating
(5/5)
Free
In Winter's Kitchen: Growing Roots and Breaking Bread in the Northern Heartland Beth Dooley
(4/5)
Free
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
(3/5)
Free
The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat Matt Siegel
(4/5)
Free
The Wok: Recipes and Techniques J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
(0/5)
Free
Taste: My Life Through Food Stanley Tucci
(4.5/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
(5/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4/5)
Free
The Alice B. Toklas Cook Book Alice B. Toklas
(0/5)
Free
The Story of Tea: A Cultural History and Drinking Guide Mary Lou Heiss
(4.5/5)
Free
Bread and Wine: A Love Letter to Life Around the Table with Recipes Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncommon Grounds: The History of Coffee and How It Transformed Our World Mark Pendergrast
(4.5/5)
Free
Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever Kelly LeVeque
(4.5/5)
Free

Untitled document-2.pdf

  1. 1. Easy Breakfast Recipes In order for your day to be a success, the start should be healthy and tasty. A breakfast with muesli, porridge, pancakes, bread, rolls plus jam and eggs, lots of fresh fruit or vegetables is perfect! That not only sounds tempting, but is also a hearty treat. Start the day in a good mood with our breakfast ideas for your perfect morning. Delicious breakfast recipes for children, the whole family or for brunch with friends - let yourself be inspired. Great breakfast recipes What can you have for breakfast? Basically: everything! In short: A good breakfast is like wellness. In Forever's online magazine Yours you will find filling breakfast recipes, savory or sweet meals for the morning. Our motto is: breakfast made easy. Banana bread recipe 3 ripe bananas 300 grams of flour 100 grams of sugar 1 egg 1/2 tsp salt 1 packet of baking powder 1 packet of vanilla sugar 4 tbsp oil 4 tbsp raisins Preparation:
  2. 2. Mash the ripe bananas. Add the sugar, vanilla sugar, salt, oil and egg and mix well and evenly with the mixer. Mix the flour with the baking powder and stir into the batter. Add raisins. Pour the batter into a loaf pan and bake in the oven at 180°C for 45 minutes. The juicy banana bread is ready! First tip: You can refine banana bread with dates, cinnamon, vanilla or nuts. Just as you like! Second tip: The delicious breakfast recipe can even help you lose weight. There is a lot of fiber in the dough. This fiber stimulates digestion, which helps with the bikini figure. Third tip: Banana bread regulates blood sugar levels. Bananas contain pectins that cause digestion to slow down. Sounds good, it is . Fourth tip: Whether as a breakfast recipe or later: Banana bread is the ideal solution for using up brown, overripe bananas Breakfast recipes to get the day off to a good start What to do in the morning? Here are the top 10 breakfast recipes. Delicious smoothie bowls with fresh fruit and chia seeds, a berry smoothie, all kinds of porridge, muesli with yoghurt and nuts are very popular. American pancakes with maple syrup, French toast with cinnamon and sugar, paleo, keto or breakfast recipes with avocado are also very trendy. If you like it classic: Crunchy rolls with delicious jam, sweet honey or hearty cheese are always a hit. Brunch recipes, breakfast recipes under 400 kcal - the choice is yours. Low calorie breakfast recipes
  3. 3. A weight loss breakfast? Yes absolutely. A healthy breakfast will get your metabolism going. Key word: metabolic balance. Starving yourself in the morning is completely wrong if you want to lose weight. Consequently, slim people eat breakfast. Eating breakfast gives you energy and keeps blood sugar levels steady. What can I eat in the morning if I want to lose weight? We have put together some low-carb breakfast recipes for you. Egg breakfast recipes, for example, are ideal for getting through the day well. Filling drinks or a protein shake are also the perfect way to start the day. Breakfast recipes sweet and savory One likes savory breakfast recipes, the other likes it sweet. Toddlers and children like to eat different meals than adults in the morning. Athletes need a different calorie intake than, for example, sedentary office workers. Some like all kinds of eggs for breakfast, others have quark, banana, apple, avocado and waffles or other international breakfast recipes on the table. Preferences are very different and very individual. In the online magazine you will also find ideas for a vegetarian or vegan breakfast. What is a healthy breakfast? A breakfast should definitely be rich and balanced. Energy reserves are used up during sleep. With a balanced meal you can recharge your batteries. A rich breakfast provides important nutrients. This is how you ensure performance and concentration. An important part of a healthy breakfast are high-fat foods. 4 basics for a healthy breakfast: Liquid: what is best to drink for breakfast? Herbal tea, fruit or juice spritzer Recharge your batteries: Carbohydrates are found in wholemeal bread and also in muesli Get Vitamins: Fruits and vegetables are important sources Add protein: for example with milk, yoghurt or cheese Our tip for you: bring variety to your breakfast routine. Ferne: Watch out for sugar traps and avoid artificially sweetened products. In addition, too much fat at breakfast makes you sluggish and listless. A warm breakfast can also taste wonderful. Asians serve a light, warm soup in the morning. Porridge and porridge are also easily digestible, warm breakfast options. Finally, a healthy lifestyle includes a healthy breakfast! .55 Delicious Breakfast Recipes

×