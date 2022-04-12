Untitled document-1.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 12, 2022
Apr. 12, 2022
Food

Many people like to start the morning with a glass of freshly squeezed juice - but is it as
useful as it seems? We Understood juices and the rules for their use.

Many people like to start the morning with a glass of freshly squeezed juice - but is it as
useful as it seems? We Understood juices and the rules for their use.

Food

  Apple juice Apple juice is one of the most popular in the world. A large amount of vitamins and minerals make this drink very useful. However, it also has contraindications - people with peptic ulcer and pancreatitis should not drink it, and those with high acidity should drink this tasty juice with caution Strawberry juice
  2. 2. Light red, bright, tart and very healthy, it contains a large amount of vitamins and amino acids, it has iron, potassium, iodine and calcium. But strawberry juice can also be harmful if you drink a glass just like that: it is very concentrated and can negatively affect the stomach, intestines and tooth enamel. To extract all the benefits from such juice, it must be diluted with boiled water or any other juice in a 1: 1 ratio. And, of course, it is worth remembering that you should not drink strawberry juice with a stomach ulcer. Carrot juice.
  3. 3. “Eat carrots, you will see well,” mothers say to children. It is true that carrots have a beneficial effect on vision, as well as on digestion and skin condition. However, if you drink carrot juice daily, it can "overload" the liver, because it contains a very large amount of beta-carotene. As a result, nonspecific jaundice may occur - not a very pleasant effect of carrot juice. It is best to add a little cream or sour cream to carrot juice - fat helps carotene to be absorbed in the body. Tomato juice. This juice is a real storehouse of organic acids. It stimulates metabolism, favorably affects the functioning of the gastrointestinal tract. Tomato juice contains a huge amount of minerals, and that is why it helps with anemia, cardiovascular diseases and diseases of the nervous system. Before drinking, tomato juice needs to be warmed up a little - the lycopene contained in it is absorbed only during heat treatment. You can also add a spoonful of vegetable oil or cream to the But you should not add salt or sugar to tomato juice. Tomato juice is not recommended for use in cholelithiasis, in case of poisoning, as well as during exacerbations of gastrointestinal diseases. grape juice.
  4. 4. This is a real savior for anemia - grape juice contains many macro- and microelements, vitamins, sugars and fiber. The juice from green varieties contains more iron, red grapes are natural antioxidants. Grape juice should be drunk within a few hours - then it will begin to ferment and will no longer bring any benefit. Unfortunately, this delicious juice has many
  5. 5. contraindications - from diabetes to heart disease. Therefore, before drinking juice, it is worth clarifying whether you can do this Beet juice. Oh, beetroot juice is one of the most "complex" juices out there. Few people love him, but his usefulness cannot be denied. It cleanses the body of toxins, acts as an anesthetic, lowers blood pressure, lowers cholesterol and has a lot of other useful properties. But he also has many contraindications: you can’t drink it with urolithiasis, arthritis, heartburn, hypotension and high acidity. Also, juice is contraindicated for diabetics. Beetroot juice can not be drunk in its pure form! To begin with, it should be put in the refrigerator for a couple of hours - this is the only juice that should settle. And then it needs to be mixed with carrot, apple or pumpkin - however, you can use any other juice, and beetroot should be almost half as much. Grapefruit juice . Not everyone loves this juice - it has a rather specific sour and tart taste. Grapefruit juice is remarkably refreshing, and a glass of this juice contains the daily requirement of vitamin C. It contains few calories, strengthens the immune system and is useful for diabetes. But for those who suffer from diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, it is better not to drink it because of the high acid content. It is especially worth noting that it is absolutely impossible to drink grapefruit juice while taking certain medications - it blocks their action Orange juice
  6. 6. Finally, let's talk about the most popular juice, which is often served for breakfast. Sweet and sour fragrant orange juice gives cheerfulness and positive both with its taste and bright sunny color. It contains a lot of vitamin C and other vitamins, alpha and beta carotene, micro and macro elements. Orange juice helps with beriberi, strengthens the immune system, relieves inflammation, however, it also has contraindications. It should not be taken by people with diabetes and peptic ulcer disease. Those who have increased acidity can drink orange juice diluted with water in a ratio of 1:1, and, of course, not on an empty stomach. there are general tips , the same for all juices: there are general tips , the same for all juices The best juicing books

