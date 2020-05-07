Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Shaft movies watch | cult Shaft free cult movies streaming | Shaft movies watch LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOV...
Shaft movies watch | cult Shaft is a movie starring Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa Williams, and Christian Bale. New York City...
Shaft movies watch | cult Type: Movie Genre: Action,Crime,Thriller Written By: Ernest Tidyman, John Singleton, Shane Saler...
Shaft movies watch | cult Download Full Version Shaft Video OR Watch Now
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Shaft movies watch | cult

10 views

Published on

Shaft free cult movies streaming | Shaft movies watch

Published in: Lifestyle
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Shaft movies watch | cult

  1. 1. Shaft movies watch | cult Shaft free cult movies streaming | Shaft movies watch LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
  2. 2. Shaft movies watch | cult Shaft is a movie starring Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa Williams, and Christian Bale. New York City police detective John Shaft (nephew of the original 1970s detective) goes on a personal mission to make sure the son of a real estate... New York Police Detective John Shaft is the lead detective on a sensitive case, a young black man is severely beaten. The man's companions tell Shaft that their friend humiliated the one who was spouting racial slurs at him. Shaft confronts him and he says he's Walter Wade Jr. , the son of a wealthy man. Shaft finds that he has the ID of a woman who's a waitress at the bar where Wade and the guy who was attacked were. When Wade continues to hurl racist comments, Shaft smacks him. Shaft later learns because of his actions Wade was granted bail and fled. Two years later, Wade returns and Shaft arrests him. At his hearing when the judge grants him bail, that's when Shaft throws his badge at the judge. He then sets out to get Wade by finding the waitress. Wade in the meantime asks a drug dealer named Peoples Hernandez to find the waitress and make sure she doesn't talk.
  3. 3. Shaft movies watch | cult Type: Movie Genre: Action,Crime,Thriller Written By: Ernest Tidyman, John Singleton, Shane Salerno, Richard Price, John Singleton, Shane Salerno. Stars: Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa Williams, Christian Bale, Jeffrey Wright Director: John Singleton Rating: 5.9 Date: 2000-06-16 Duration: PT1H39M Keywords: fourth part,uncle nephew relationship,blaxploitation,based on novel,title spoken by character
  4. 4. Shaft movies watch | cult Download Full Version Shaft Video OR Watch Now

×