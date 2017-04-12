What’s New?
Downloads: https://www.visualstudio.com Visual Studio 2017
MSDN Ch9: https://channel9.msdn.com/Events/Visual-Studio/Visual-Studio-2017-Launch VS2017 Launch Videos
MVA: https://mva.microsoft.com/en-US/training-courses/17272 What’s New in VS2017?
Videos & Event Info: http://build.microsoft.com MS Build Conference 2017
SHAHED CHOWDHURI Sr. Technical Evangelist @ Microsoft Blog: http://WakeUpAndCode.com Shahed.Chowdhuri@Microsoft.com @shahe...
Summarized information of what's new at Microsoft, as of April 2017. Includes VS2017, information on Build 2017, etc.

