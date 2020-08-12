River system of bangladesh. 01774690633.pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
{ MD NAZMUL HOSSAIN ENV 06805215 STAMFORD UNIVERSITY BANGLADESH RIVERS SYSTEM OF BANGLADESH
COURSE TEACHER: DR.MAHAMUDA PARVIN STAMFORD UNIVERSITY,BANGLADESH. ENVIRONMENT SCIENCE DEPARTMENT COURSE CODE:ENV 245 CORU...
HANDWRITING BANGLADESHMAP BAY OF BANGLE
BANGLADESH Bangladesh forms the larger and eastern part of the Bengal region. Bangladesh, is a country in South Asia. B...
Bangladesh rivers Source the of all river of Bangladesh is Himalayan. 700 rivers flow in Bangladesh. Total length aroun...
The Chittagong Region system'
 The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river is about 280 km long  Extends from northern Bangladesh to its confluence with the ganges. ...
THE GANGES -PADMA  The Ganges has a total length of about 2,600 km  a catchment area of approximately 907,000 sq km.  G...
THE MAGHNA RIVER SYSTEM  The Meghna is the longest (669 km) river in Bangladesh.  It drains one of the heaviest rainfall...
BRAHAMAPUTRA AND MEGHNA RIVER SYSTEM  Meghna is formed inside Bangladesh in Kishoreganj District above the town of Bhaira...
FLOOD IN BANGLADESH
FLOOD AREA MAP
 Negligence of duty of River system management.  Equator.  Drainage system .  Harvey rainfall.  Dam failure.  Saltat...
TYPES OF FLOOD
Rivers system and flood connected each other so I was join flood .
  1. 1. { MD NAZMUL HOSSAIN ENV 06805215 STAMFORD UNIVERSITY BANGLADESH RIVERS SYSTEM OF BANGLADESH
  2. 2. COURSE TEACHER: DR.MAHAMUDA PARVIN STAMFORD UNIVERSITY,BANGLADESH. ENVIRONMENT SCIENCE DEPARTMENT COURSE CODE:ENV 245 CORUSE NAME:GEOGRAPHY AND BANGLADESH DATE:28/07/2020
  3. 3. HANDWRITING BANGLADESHMAP BAY OF BANGLE
  4. 4. BANGLADESH Bangladesh forms the larger and eastern part of the Bengal region. Bangladesh, is a country in South Asia. Bangladesh shares land borders with India to the west, north, and east, Myanmar to the southeast, and the Bay of Bengal to the south. Area- Total-148,460 km2 (57,320 sq mi) (92nd) and Water (%) -6.4.
  5. 5. Bangladesh rivers Source the of all river of Bangladesh is Himalayan. 700 rivers flow in Bangladesh. Total length around 24,140 kilometers (15,000 mi). Bangladesh has three major rivers.
  6. 6. BANGLADESH RIVERS SYSTEM
  7. 7. The Chittagong Region system'
  8. 8.  The Brahmaputra-Jamuna river is about 280 km long  Extends from northern Bangladesh to its confluence with the ganges.  The brahmaputra has a length of 2,850 km  A catchment area of about 583,000 sq km  The river receives water from five major tributaries, of which Dihang and Luhit are prominent.  At the point where Brahmaputra meets the tista in Bangladesh, it is called the jamuna  The average slope of the Jamuna is about 1:11,400;  The Brahmaputra-Jamuna receives four major right-bank tributaries - the dudhkumar, dharla, Tista and hurasaga  The old brahmaputra and the dhaleshwari are the important left bank distributaries of the Jamuna  The maximum velocity ranges from 3-4 m/sec with a depth of 21-22m. BRAMAPUTRA –JAMUNA SYSTEM
  9. 9. THE GANGES -PADMA  The Ganges has a total length of about 2,600 km  a catchment area of approximately 907,000 sq km.  Ganges is divided into two sections - first, the Ganges, 258 km long, starting from the western border with India to its confluence with Jamuna at Goalandaghat, some 72 km west of Dhaka. The second is the Padma, 126 km long, running from Goalandaghat confluence to Chandpur where it joins the Meghna.  The total drainage area of Ganges is about 990,400 sq km of which only 38,880 sq km lie in Bangladesh.  The recorded highest flow of Ganges was 76,000 cumec in 1981  the maximum velocity ranging from 4-5 m/sec with depth varying from 20m to 21m.  The average discharge of the river is about 35,000 cumec with an approximate annual silt load of 492 tons/sq km.
  10. 10. THE GANGES -PADMA
  11. 11. THE MAGHNA RIVER SYSTEM  The Meghna is the longest (669 km) river in Bangladesh.  It drains one of the heaviest rainfall areas (eg, about 1,000 cm at Cherapunji in Meghalaya) of the world.  The river originates in the hills of Shillong and Meghalaya of India  The Barak-Meghna has a length of 950 km of which 340 km lie within Bangladesh.  Some of the important tributaries of these two rivers are Luba, Kulia, shari-goyain, Chalti-nadi, Chengar-khal, piyain, Bogapani,  Jadhukata, Someshwari and kangsa.  The total drainage area of the Meghna up to Bhairab Bazar is about 802,000 sq km, of which 36,200 sq km lie in Bangladesh.
  12. 12. BRAHAMAPUTRA AND MEGHNA RIVER SYSTEM
  13. 13. BRAHAMAPUTRA AND MEGHNA RIVER SYSTEM  Meghna is formed inside Bangladesh in Kishoreganj District above the town of Bhairab Bazar by the joining of the Surma and the Kushiyara, both of which originate in the hilly regions of eastern India as the Barak River.  major tributaries of the Meghna include the Dhaleshwari, the Gumti, and the Feni.  The Meghna empties into the Bay of Bengal in Bhola District via four principal mouths, named Tetulia (Ilsha), Shahbazpur, Hatia, and Bamni.  At a point near Bhola, Meghna is 13 km wide. In its lower reaches, this river's path is almost perfectly straight.
  14. 14. THE CHITTAGONG REGION SYSTEM
  15. 15. THE CHITTAGONG REGION SYSTEM
  16. 16. THE CHITTAGONG REGION SYSTEM
  17. 17. THE CHITTAGONG REGION SYSTEM
  18. 18. FLOOD IN BANGLADESH
  19. 19. FLOOD AREA MAP
  20. 20.  Negligence of duty of River system management.  Equator.  Drainage system .  Harvey rainfall.  Dam failure.  Saltation  Ice melting The main cause of the floods in Bangladesh
  21. 21. TYPES OF FLOOD
  22. 22. Rivers system and flood connected each other so I was join flood .

