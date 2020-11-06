Successfully reported this slideshow.
NUTRITION & THE PERIODONTIUM DR.MD.SHADAB ANWAR M.M.D.C.H DARBHANGA 1ST YEAR PG STUDENT (DEPARTMENT OF PERIODONTOLOGY
DEPARTMENT OF PERIODONTOLOGY & IMPLANTOLOGY MD.SHADAB ANWAR M.M.D.C.H DARBHANGA 1ST YEAR PG STUDENT (DEPARTMENT OF PERIODO...
NUTRITION AND THE PERIODONTIUM
CONTENTS  Introduction  Host nutrition and plaque biofilm  Interaction of immunity, infection, and nutritional status ...
Vitamins and periodontal disease: Vitamin C Vitamin B-complex Water-soluble vitamins and immune function Vitamin A V...
 Effects of nutritional supplements on wound healing  Effect of infection on nutritional status  Diet counseling  Food...
Introduction  Comprehensive dental care requires dental professionals to assess the general health of their patients and ...
 dental plaque is the major etiologic factor in periodontal disease, inadequate nutrition may alter the host response to ...
Host nutrition and plaque biofilm  Nutrition has both direct and indirect effects on the development and composition of p...
 The third mechanism by which nutrition impacts the biofilm is through the production of specific polymers used by other ...
Interaction of immunity, infection, and nutritional status  Nutrition is a "critical determinant of immune responses" due...
 In periodontal disease, the host immune system responds to a bacterial challenge with a well-regulated response consisti...
Effects of nutrition on the immune response Nutrient Function Deficiency impact on immune response Protein energy intake E...
Vitamin E Anti oxidant protecting lipid membranes from oxidation ↓ antibody production ↓ response of lymphocytes ↓ phagocy...
Zinc More than 100 enzymes associated with carbohydrate and energy metabolism Protein catabolism and synthesis Nucleic aci...
Protein deficiency and periodontal disease  Proteins are the constituents of organic matrices of all the dental tissues i...
Vitamins and systemic effects  The systemic effects of various vitamins can be summarized as follows: NUTRIENT FUNCTION D...
Vitamin D (calciferol) Fat soluble Aids in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus Mineralization of bone Rickets in ...
Thiamin (vitamin B1) Acts as coenzyme in carbohydrate and amino acid metabolism Essential for synthesis of healthy nerve...
Pyridoxine (vitamin B6) Coenzyme in amino acid and lipid metabolism Hemoglobin synthesis Homocysteine metabolism Derma...
Folate (folic acid) Maturation of RBC DNA synthesis Homocysteine metabolism Megaloblastic anemia, Neural tube defects...
Vitamins and periodontal disease  Vitamins are essential and biologically active constituents of a diet. The absence or s...
 The body is unable to produce this vitamin endogenously and is totally dependent on dietary intake.  A dietary deficien...
 The concentration of ascorbic acid in WBCs is about 16mg/100ml of blood, which is higher than that of plasma 0.5 – 1mg/1...
Clinical features of scurvy:  Signs – Petechiae, ecchymoses and spontaneous bruising of the extremities.  Haematuria, ep...
Periodontal features of scurvy:  Gingiva is often swollen, red and edematous.  Inflammation often involves free gingiva,...
Scurvy – Clinical features
Histopathological features:  Pathological changes are evident in both epithelium and connective tissue.  Epithelium  Un...
Evidence for the role of ascorbic acid in periodontal disease:  In most classical and widely quoted study on the nutritio...
Vitamin B-complex  The vitamin B-complex refers to all of the known essential water-soluble vitamins except for vitamin C...
Vitamin B1 (thiamin):  It is also called Anti Beri-Beri factor, Anti Neuritic factor, and also Aneurin.  A deficiency in...
Vitamin B2 (riboflavin): - It is also called beauty vitamin.  Riboflavin deficiencies are rare in developed countries due...
Pellagra Ariboflavinosis
Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid): - It also act as co-enzyme.  Deficiency of pantothenic acid is rare due to its widespread ...
VitaminB7 (biotin): - it act as co-enzyme  Biotin is found in numerous foods and is also synthesized by intestinal bacter...
Vitamin B9  Vitamin B9 is also known as folic acid, folacin or folate.  It is a water soluble vitamin.  It is a yellow ...
NUTRITION AND THE PERIODONTIUM
Trace elements  Alterations in serum levels of trace elements are more likely to be a result of the periodontal disease p...
Magnesium •Bone strength and rigidity •Hydroxyapatite crystal formation •Nerve impulse •Muscle contraction Alveolar bone ...
Zinc •Required for >100 enzymes •Normal growth and development •Taste and smell sensitivity •Sexual development and reprod...
DIET COUNSELING  It deals with providing guidance in the art of food planning and food preparation and food services.  I...
Objectives of Counseling  Correction of diet imbalance that could affect the patient’s general health and sometimes refle...
Guidelines for Counseling  Gather information  Evaluation and interpretation  Develop and implement plan of action  Se...
Five ‘W’s and one ‘H’ of diet consultation.  WHO, WHAT, WHY,WHEN, WHERE AND HOW. 6 questions are to be made before making...
Food Diary or Diet Diary  It is the records of all the foods and beverages consumed during 5 or 7 day period.  It can be...
24 hr Recall  This is used to determine the amount of food and beverages consumed during a previous 24 hrs.  It’s a valu...
Instructions for recording the dairy  Record about everything you eat and drink and the time of eating. eg: between meals...
Name: Age/Sex: FIRST DAY TIME FOOD TAKEN AMOUNT WHERE WITH WHOM DOING WHAT FEELING WHILE EATING 7:30 Idli 2 Kitchen Alone ...
Food Group Guides/ Food guide pyramid Purpose:  To translate dietary standards into simple and reliable devices for nutri...
How to use the USDA food guide pyramid
Limitations  It has over-simplified and over generalized the eating plans. For e.g. high amount of iron is required by pr...
Diet for periodontitis patients  Specific instructions in diet selection  For routine maintenance patients:  Regular di...
 Surgical intervention patients:  May need to alter diet consistency following treatment during the healing period.  So...
Conclusion  The effects nutrition on periodontal disease status and response to treatment has been studied using differen...
 Considering that nutrient supplementation shows minimal or no side effects, if future prospective, controlled clinical t...
REFERENCES 1. Carranza’s clinical Periodontology – 9th Edition 2. Nutrition in clinical dentistry –Abraham E. Nizel, Athen...
  1. 1. NUTRITION & THE PERIODONTIUM DR.MD.SHADAB ANWAR M.M.D.C.H DARBHANGA 1ST YEAR PG STUDENT (DEPARTMENT OF PERIODONTOLOGY Guided by:- Dr. Smitha C.N (HOD) Dr. Muddit Mittal (Reader) Dr. Vishal Singh (Reader) Dr.Kausar parwez khan (Reader) Dr.Abu Nafe (Sr. Lecturer) Dr. Amit Sinha (Sr. Lecturer)
  2. 2. DEPARTMENT OF PERIODONTOLOGY & IMPLANTOLOGY MD.SHADAB ANWAR M.M.D.C.H DARBHANGA 1ST YEAR PG STUDENT (DEPARTMENT OF PERIODONTOLOGY)
  3. 3. NUTRITION AND THE PERIODONTIUM
  4. 4. CONTENTS  Introduction  Host nutrition and plaque biofilm  Interaction of immunity, infection, and nutritional status  Effects of nutrition on the immune response  Protein deficiency and periodontal disease  Vitamins and their systemic effects
  5. 5. Vitamins and periodontal disease: Vitamin C Vitamin B-complex Water-soluble vitamins and immune function Vitamin A Vitamin E Vitamin D, Calcium and phosphate Fat-soluble vitamins and immune function Trace elements Copper Zinc Minerals and immune function
  6. 6.  Effects of nutritional supplements on wound healing  Effect of infection on nutritional status  Diet counseling  Food diary or diet diary  Food group guides  Conclusion  References
  7. 7. Introduction  Comprehensive dental care requires dental professionals to assess the general health of their patients and to understand the implications of underlying factors that may impact oral health.  One of these underlying factors is the interaction between nutritional status and the immune response to the bacterial challenge in periodontal disease.  Alterations in immune response increase the risk and extent of infectious diseases such as periodontal disease.
  8. 8.  dental plaque is the major etiologic factor in periodontal disease, inadequate nutrition may alter the host response to bacterial irritants and render the host more susceptible to establishment or progression of periodontal disease.  Nutritional disorders may arise due to : Inadequate dietary intake. Disturbances in the absorption of nutrients. Economic and educational limitations. Self-imposed dietary restrictions. Geographic isolation from adequate food supply.  Alfano (1976) suggested the following factors affected in nutritional deficiencies: Protein and urea contents of both saliva and crevicular fluid. Integrity of the dentogingival barrier and the turnover of its constituent cells. Mobilization and activation of PMNs in the early inflammatory response. Activation of lymphocytes and the production of immunoglobulins in the immune response.
  9. 9. Host nutrition and plaque biofilm  Nutrition has both direct and indirect effects on the development and composition of plaque biofilm.  The primary mechanism by which nutrition impacts the biofilm is through a direct supply of specific nutrients (such as sucrose) as substrates for energy, nitrogen, or carbon for the bacteria. An example of this is the introduction of excess glucose to a plaque biofilm, which has been shown to result in an increased rate of bacterial growth in the early stages of biofilm development.  The second mechanism by which nutrition has an (indirect) impact on plaque biofilm is by having an effect on the production of metabolic byproducts from one organism that provide nutrients for other organisms. These by-products include lactate and formate from Streptococcus and Actinomyces species, which are used as nutrients by other bacteria.
  10. 10.  The third mechanism by which nutrition impacts the biofilm is through the production of specific polymers used by other bacteria. An example of this is the use of sucrose to produce the glucans used to facilitate the adherence of bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans and Streptococcus sobrinus to the dental pellicle. Glucose and other carbohydrates are also used to produce extracellular polysaccharides and, therefore, diets containing sucrose, glucose, and other disaccharides can increase the plaque mass and facilitate the retention and colonization of the plaque biofilm.  Finally, nutrition impacts the plaque biofilm indirectly through by- products of bacterial metabolism of a nutrient to alter the environment of the biofilm and thereby influence the bacteria colonizing the biofilm. As a by-product of the metabolism of sucrose and glucose, bacteria produce acids that lower the pH, resulting in a more favorable environment for the development of certain bacteria such as S. mutans.
  11. 11. Interaction of immunity, infection, and nutritional status  Nutrition is a "critical determinant of immune responses" due to the fact that nutrients derived from food sources such as proteins, carbohydrates, and fats as well as micronutrients, vitamins, and minerals interact with immune cells in the blood stream, lymph nodes and specialized immune system of the gastrointestinal tract.  The effects of these nutrients are dependent on several factors: (1) The concentration of a nutrient and its interactions with other key nutrients. (2) The duration of the nutrient imbalance, and (3) The age of the host. Conversely, a majority of nutrient deficiencies will impair the immune response and predispose the individual to infection.
  12. 12.  In periodontal disease, the host immune system responds to a bacterial challenge with a well-regulated response consisting of: (l) Innate factors that signal the endothelium to initiate an inflammatory response. (2) Neutrophils that attempt to protect the periodontal tissues by controlling pathogens in an acute inflammatory response, and (3) A chronic inflammatory response that ensues in which the macrophages and lymphocytes try to manage the local infection to prevent it from becoming systemic and life threatening.
  13. 13. Effects of nutrition on the immune response Nutrient Function Deficiency impact on immune response Protein energy intake Energy metabolism DNA/RNA synthesis ↓ salivary antimicrobial properties ↓immunoglobulin production ↓ lysozymes ↓ activation of lymphocytes ↓ production of antibodies ↑ bacterial adhesion Vitamin A Cellular differentiation and proliferation Integrity of the immune system ↓ immune cell differentiation ↓ response to antigens ↓ antibody production ↓ production of lymphocytes ↑ bacterial adhesion
  14. 14. Vitamin E Anti oxidant protecting lipid membranes from oxidation ↓ antibody production ↓ response of lymphocytes ↓ phagocytic function Vitamin C Anti oxidant that reduces free radicals that cause DNA damage to immune cells ↓ phagocytic function of neutrophils and macrophages ↓ antibody response ↓ cytotoxic T-cell activity Riboflavin, Vitamin B6, and Pantothenic acid Coenzymes in metabolic processes ↓ antibody production ↓ cytotoxic T-cell activity ↓ lymphocyte response Folic acid and Vitamin B12 Involved in DNA/RNA synthesis ↓ production of lymphocytes ↓ cytotoxic T-cell activity ↓ phagocytic function of neutrophils
  15. 15. Zinc More than 100 enzymes associated with carbohydrate and energy metabolism Protein catabolism and synthesis Nucleic acid synthesis ↓ antibody response ↓ phagocytic function of macrophages ↓ B- cell and T- cell proliferation Iron Involved in hemoglobin, myoglobin and cytochrome systems ↓ lymphocyte proliferation ↓ neutrophil cytotoxic activity ↓ antibody response
  16. 16. Protein deficiency and periodontal disease  Proteins are the constituents of organic matrices of all the dental tissues including alveolar bone and periodontal ligament.  The integrity of the periodontal ligament, the fibers of which are remodelled constantly is dependent on a protein supply.  Early research on experimental animals revealed dystrophic changes in the periodontal ligament, decreased cementum formation, osteoporosis, resorption of the alveolar bone and marked degeneration of periodontal support in protein deprivation.  Studies on the effects of protein supplements on the periodontal structures in humans by Ringsdorf and Cheraskin in 1960s revealed that a high – protein and low- carbohydrate diet had a significant effect in reducing mobility, sulcus depth and in improving gingival health.
  17. 17. Vitamins and systemic effects  The systemic effects of various vitamins can be summarized as follows: NUTRIENT FUNCTION DEFICIENCY DISEASE FOOD SOURCE Vitamin A (retinol, provitamin A carotene) Fat soluble Antioxidant Bone and tooth development Skin and mucous membrane integrity Cell differentiation; essential for reproduction Vision in dim light Immune system integrity Night blindness Xerophthalmia Poor growth Keratinization of epithelium Dry, scaly skin Toxic in large doses: double vision, hair loss, dry mucous membranes, joint pain, liver damage Egg yolk, liver, fish liver oils, fortified milk, cream, cheeses; green leafy vegetables; orange, red, yellow pigmented fruits and vegetables
  18. 18. Vitamin D (calciferol) Fat soluble Aids in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus Mineralization of bone Rickets in children Osteomalacia in adults Osteoporosis Toxic in large doses: calcification of soft tissues, growth retardation Exposure to UV sunlight, fortified milk, fish oils Vitamin E (tocopherol) Fat soluble Antioxidant Low incidence of deficiency Low toxicity Whole grains, wheat germ, plant oils, margarines, legumes, seeds, nuts, greens Vitamin K (quinone) Fat soluble Synthesis of prothrombin in blood clotting and bone proteins Prolonged clotting time Hemorrhage Toxic in large doses (patients on blood thinners need to limit use in diet) Synthesized by intestinal bacterial flora; dark green leafy vegetables, liver
  19. 19. Thiamin (vitamin B1) Acts as coenzyme in carbohydrate and amino acid metabolism Essential for synthesis of healthy nerves Beri-beri: weight loss, fatigue, edema, depression Toxicity: not seen Enriched whole grains and cereals, pork, meats, poultry, nuts, seeds, legumes Riboflavin (vitamin B2) Coenzyme in energy metabolism of fat, carbohydrate, and protein Ariboflavinosis Angular cheilosis Growth failure Eye disorders Toxicity: not seen Milk, cheese, enriched and whole grains and cereals, rice, mushrooms, liver Niacin (vitamin B3) Coenzyme in energy metabolism of fat, carbohydrate, and protein Pellagra: diarrhea, dermatitis, dementia, and death Toxicity: not seen in food sources Toxicity with large doses of supplements for treatment of hyper- cholesterolemia (skin redness and flushing, gastric ulcers) Enriched whole grains and cereals, rice, meat, poultry, fish, green leafy vegetables
  20. 20. Pyridoxine (vitamin B6) Coenzyme in amino acid and lipid metabolism Hemoglobin synthesis Homocysteine metabolism Dermatitis Depression Convulsions Peripheral neuritis Toxicity not seen in food sources Toxicity from supplements: neuropathy, irreversible nerve damage Widespread food sources with the exception of fat and sugar Cobalamin (vitamin B12) Maturation of RBC Requires intrinsic factor from parietal cells for absorption Cofactor in folate and homocysteine metabolism Pernicious anemia secondary to lack of intrinsic factor and total vegetarian diet Toxicity: not seen All animal foods, fortified cereals
  21. 21. Folate (folic acid) Maturation of RBC DNA synthesis Homocysteine metabolism Megaloblastic anemia, Neural tube defects: spina bifida Masks B12 deficiency Toxicity: not seen Green leafy vegetables, fruits, legumes, fortified grains Ascorbic Acid (vitamin C) Antioxidant Collagen synthesis Wound healing Aids in absorption of iron Scurvy Poor wound healing Petechial hemorrhages Increased periodontal symptoms Toxicity: potential for rebound scurvy Citrus fruits, broccoli, strawberries, peppers, tomatoes, cantaloupe
  22. 22. Vitamins and periodontal disease  Vitamins are essential and biologically active constituents of a diet. The absence or scarcity of certain vitamins has been implicated as being a primary etiological factor in the pathogenesis of periodontal diseases. Vitamin C:  Vitamin C or ascorbic acid is essential for the formation of collagen and intercellular material, bone and teeth, and for the healing of wounds.  It helps maintain elasticity of the skin, aids the absorption of iron, and improves resistance to infection (Mazzotta 1994).  Humans are among the few mammals unable to synthesize ascorbic acid in the liver.  Vitamin – C / L- ascorbic acid is the anti-scorbutic vitamin.  Present in a range of fresh fruits and vegetables and human milk. Most abundantly found in citrus fruits.
  23. 23.  The body is unable to produce this vitamin endogenously and is totally dependent on dietary intake.  A dietary deficiency of vit. C produces scurvy which is a rare entity in contemporary society, but occasionally diagnosed in the elderly, living alone at home, alcoholics, dietary faddists, infants who are fed exclusively on sterilized milk and food.  Recommended daily intake – 60 mg/day.  Ascorbic acid contributes to the formation of collagen, bone matrix (glycosaminoglycans), and the intercellular cement substance of the endothelial compartment in the vascular tree.  It helps in the hydroxylation of lysine and proline which occurs in the formation or synthesis of collagen molecule.  It is also associated with alkaline phosphatase enzyme, the activity of which is reduced in ascorbic acid-deficiency.
  24. 24.  The concentration of ascorbic acid in WBCs is about 16mg/100ml of blood, which is higher than that of plasma 0.5 – 1mg/100ml.  The plasma level of the vitamin fluctuates with a fluctuation in the diet, nicotine intake and the use of oral contraceptives.  The vitamin is important in maintaining the function of the WBCs.  A deficiency of ascorbic acid impairs the phagocytic activity of the leucocytes, thereby increasing the vulnerability of dentogingival junction.  Ascorbic acid supplements help in the stimulation of Hexose monophosphate shunt of neutrophils thus increasing their chemotactic ability.
  25. 25. Clinical features of scurvy:  Signs – Petechiae, ecchymoses and spontaneous bruising of the extremities.  Haematuria, epistaxis, bleeding into the tissues, joints and muscles occur.  Vascular congestion in the hair follicles leads to enlargement, keratosis and a localized reddening of the skin.  Hemorrhages in the subperiosteal region of long bones cause severe pain and tenderness.  Anemia may result from blood loss.  Generalized lethargy and increased susceptibility to infections.  Wound healing is delayed particularly in deeper layers that rely on capillary growth and the production of collagen fibers for successful organization.
  26. 26. Periodontal features of scurvy:  Gingiva is often swollen, red and edematous.  Inflammation often involves free gingiva, attached gingiva and alveolar mucosa.  Gingiva becomes brilliant red, tender and grossly swollen.  Spontaneous bleeding or bleeding on gentle stimulation such that while chewing is common.  On long standing, the color may change to dark blue or purple.  Ulceration may occur leading to secondary infections.  Alveolar bone resorption with increased tooth mobility is seen.
  27. 27. Scurvy – Clinical features
  28. 28. Histopathological features:  Pathological changes are evident in both epithelium and connective tissue.  Epithelium  Undergoes thinning and show spongiosis.  Blood exudates through the breaks in the epithelial layer in severe atrophy.  Connective tissue – Structural disorganization with poorly formed collagen fibers and many thin walled and leaking blood vessels.
  29. 29. Evidence for the role of ascorbic acid in periodontal disease:  In most classical and widely quoted study on the nutrition by Crandon et al in 1940, Crandon himself consumed a vitamin C – deficient diet for 6 months and found a slightly boggy gingiva at the end of 5th month. At this time, irregularities of lamina dura occurred, although the oral changes occurred almost 2 months after the detection of skin lesions.  Aurer – Kozelj (1982) et al found marked changes in the gingival epithelium and connective tissue such as increase in length and surface area of desmosomal attachment, and increase in the number of collagen-producing fibroblasts on daily 70mg supplementation of ascorbic acid for 6 weeks.  The use of vitamin C in the treatment of ascorbutic patients with periodontal disease is now outdated. Local treatments like SRP are more effective when combined with dietary supplementation.  The excessive intake of ascorbic acid may however precipitate problems such as renal calculi and diarrhoea and also can interfere with the action of certain drugs like aspirin and Warfarin. Hence their use should be carefully monitored.
  30. 30. Vitamin B-complex  The vitamin B-complex refers to all of the known essential water-soluble vitamins except for vitamin C. These include: 1. Thiamine (vitamin B1) 2. Riboflavin (vitamin B2) 3. Niacin (vitamin B3) 4. Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5) 5. Pyridoxine (vitamin B6) 6. Biotin 7. Folic acid and 8. The cobalamins (vitamin B12).
  31. 31. Vitamin B1 (thiamin):  It is also called Anti Beri-Beri factor, Anti Neuritic factor, and also Aneurin.  A deficiency in thiamin intake leads to a severely reduced capacity of cells to generate energy.  The earliest symptoms of thiamin deficiency include constipation, appetite suppression, and nausea, mental depression, peripheral neuropathy, and fatigue. FUNCTION  ※ Act as co-enzyme  ※ Essential for synthesis of healthy nerve.  ※ Promotes normal appetite, and  ※ Plays a role in muscle contraction and conduction of nerve signals. DEFICIENCY BERI-BERI (ADULT AND INFANTILE)
  32. 32. Vitamin B2 (riboflavin): - It is also called beauty vitamin.  Riboflavin deficiencies are rare in developed countries due to the presence of adequate amounts of the vitamin in eggs, milk, meat, and cereals (Subar et al. 1995).  Riboflavin deficiency is also often seen in chronic alcoholics due to their poor dietetic habits. Symptoms associated with riboflavin deficiency include glossitis, seborrhea, angular stomatitis, cheilosis, and photophobia. Vitamin B3 (niacin): - It also act as co-enzyme.  A diet deficient in niacin leads to glossitis, dermatitis, weight loss, diarrhea, depression and dementia.  The severe symptoms of depression, dermatitis, and diarrhoea are associated with the condition known as pellagra.
  33. 33. Pellagra Ariboflavinosis
  34. 34. Vitamin B5 (pantothenic acid): - It also act as co-enzyme.  Deficiency of pantothenic acid is rare due to its widespread distribution in whole-grain cereals, legumes, and meat. Vitamin B6 (pyridoxine):  Vitamin B6, also known as pyridoxine.  FUNCTION  Coenzyme in amino acid and lipid metabolism  Hemoglobin synthesis  Homocysteine metabolism  Act as antioxidant molecule  Helps in production of chemicals such as neurotransmitters and hemoglobin.  Maintain normal nerve function DEFICIENCY  Dermatitis  Depression  Convulsions, confusion, anemia  Peripheral neuritis  swollen tongue
  35. 35. VitaminB7 (biotin): - it act as co-enzyme  Biotin is found in numerous foods and is also synthesized by intestinal bacteria, making deficiencies of the vitamin rare.  Deficiencies are generally seen only after long antibiotic therapies, which deplete the intestinal flora Vitamin B12 (cobalamin): Vitamin B12 is complex organomatrix compound called as cobalamin which is cobalt containing porphyrin. It is freely soluble in water. DIETARY SOURCES All animal foods, fortified cereals Function  Maturation of RBC  Requires intrinsic factor from parietal cells for absorption  Cofactor in folate and homocysteine metabolism  Helps in maintenance of Nervous system DEFICIENCY  PERNICIOUS ANEMIA  Numbness & tingling sensation in hands & feet.  Fatigue and weakness.
  36. 36. Vitamin B9  Vitamin B9 is also known as folic acid, folacin or folate.  It is a water soluble vitamin.  It is a yellow crystalline substance. FUNCTION  Formation of RBC  Nerve – it is necessary for growth & division of all body cells,  Hair & Skin – it is essential for the health of skin & hair  Pregnancy – it is an important nutrient for the pregnant women & her developing fetus.   DNA synthesis   Homocysteine metabolism   Neurotransmitter formation DEFICIENCY  Megaloblastic anemia,  Neural tube defects: spina bifida  Affects cell growth and protein production
  37. 37. NUTRITION AND THE PERIODONTIUM
  38. 38. Trace elements  Alterations in serum levels of trace elements are more likely to be a result of the periodontal disease process rather than a consequence of variations in dietary intake. Calcium • Muscle contraction • Blood clotting •Nerve impulse transmission • Calcification of bone and tooth structure Osteoporosis Incomplete calcification of hard tissues Toxicity: not seen Dairy products, fortified orange juice, soy milk, green leafy vegetables, canned salmon and sardine bones Phosphorus • Required for bone and teeth strength • Acid-base balance • Muscle contraction • Poor bone maintenance • Incomplete calcification of teeth • Compromised alveolar integrity • Toxicity: skeletal porosity Dairy products, meat, poultry, processed foods, soft drinks, nuts, legumes, whole grain cereals
  39. 39. Magnesium •Bone strength and rigidity •Hydroxyapatite crystal formation •Nerve impulse •Muscle contraction Alveolar bone fragility Toxicity seen in medications containing magnesium Muscle weakness Wheat bran, whole grains, green leafy vegetables, legumes, nuts, chocolate Fluoride Prevention of caries •Increased incidence of caries •Toxicity: tooth mottling, enamel hypoplasia Fluoridated water, tea, seaweed, toothpaste Iron Component of hemoglobin Carries oxygen to cells Immune function Cognitive development Anemia:pallor of face, conjunctiva, lips, mucosa, and gingiva Shortness of breath,fatigue. Decreased immunity Toxicity: Gl upset; pigmentation; seen in persons with hemochromatosis Meat, poultry, fish, whole grains, dried fruit, enriched grains
  40. 40. Zinc •Required for >100 enzymes •Normal growth and development •Taste and smell sensitivity •Sexual development and reproduction •Immune integrity •Wound healing Altered taste Growth retardation Decreased wound healing Impaired immunity Toxicity: rare (stomach irritation, cramps, diarrhea, vomiting) Seafood, meats, whole grains, greens Copper •Aids in iron metabolism •Collagen formation Anemia Poor growth Low WBC Bone demineralization Tissue fragility Decreased trabeculae of alveolar bone Toxicity: vomiting, diarrhea Whole grains, nuts, dried fruits, legumes, shell fish, organ meats
  41. 41. DIET COUNSELING  It deals with providing guidance in the art of food planning and food preparation and food services.  It involves giving advice on food selection based on the individual’s reason for liking or not liking certain foods. .
  42. 42. Objectives of Counseling  Correction of diet imbalance that could affect the patient’s general health and sometimes reflect on his oral health.  Modification of dietary habits, particularly the ingestion of sucrose containing foods in forms, amount, and circumstances that cause caries formation.
  43. 43. Guidelines for Counseling  Gather information  Evaluation and interpretation  Develop and implement plan of action  Seek active participation of family  Follow-up the progress and assessment made
  44. 44. Five ‘W’s and one ‘H’ of diet consultation.  WHO, WHAT, WHY,WHEN, WHERE AND HOW. 6 questions are to be made before making decision about which pts. will benefit from diet counseling  WHO may be benefited?  WHAT are the objectives of diet and nutrition counseling?  WHY is counseling beneficial?  WHEN is counseling conducted?  WHERE should the counseling occur?  HOW to counsel?
  45. 45. Food Diary or Diet Diary  It is the records of all the foods and beverages consumed during 5 or 7 day period.  It can be 24 hrs recall or 3, 5, 7 days record of food intake.  It helps to determine: • Type, frequency, consistency of food intake. • Proper diet planning for oral health.
  46. 46. 24 hr Recall  This is used to determine the amount of food and beverages consumed during a previous 24 hrs.  It’s a valuable tool for obtaining a skeletal picture of pt.’s food intake.  It is done to determine whether the 5 day or the 7 day food diary is necessary for the diet modification (diet counseling).  No comments or opinion should be given at this time, allow the pt to talk freely.  This is the most rapid method (15-20min) for recording current food intake.  Disadvantage: It can over or under estimate food taken in a single day and may not represent the usual diet.
  47. 47. Instructions for recording the dairy  Record about everything you eat and drink and the time of eating. eg: between meals or during meals. Also the activity involved in.  Record about the candies, chewing gums, cough syrups or other medication taken.  The following should be included-  Kind of food  Amt. in household measures.  Order in which they are eaten.  No. of teaspoons of sugar and sugar products used.  Do not choose days when dieting, fasting or ill.  Indicate the mood in which you are in, reason why you are eating.
  48. 48. Name: Age/Sex: FIRST DAY TIME FOOD TAKEN AMOUNT WHERE WITH WHOM DOING WHAT FEELING WHILE EATING 7:30 Idli 2 Kitchen Alone Thinking Relaxed
  49. 49. Food Group Guides/ Food guide pyramid Purpose:  To translate dietary standards into simple and reliable devices for nutritional education of lay person.  It serves as a practical, workable plan for helping the lay persons or home-maker to select the kinds and amount of food that needs to be included or excluded in order to make each day’s meal a balanced diet.  Divided into- 1. Bread-cereal group 2. Vegetable-fruit group 3. Milk-cheese group 4. Meat, poultry, fish, beans, nuts group 5. Fats, sweet, alcohols group
  50. 50. How to use the USDA food guide pyramid
  51. 51. Limitations  It has over-simplified and over generalized the eating plans. For e.g. high amount of iron is required by pregnant, lactating women which cannot be met by the 5 food groups.  Ready to eat processed, formulated fruit drinks cannot be classified into food groups because they do not follow the nutrition pattern of anyone food group  Combination of foods like casseroles, pizza, makes groups difficult to classify.
  52. 52. Diet for periodontitis patients  Specific instructions in diet selection  For routine maintenance patients:  Regular diet indicated to promote healing  Firm fibrous foods such as apples or raw carrots to stimulate the tissues and improve circulation.  Firm foods increase salivary flow which acts as buffer and aids in oral clearance.
  53. 53.  Surgical intervention patients:  May need to alter diet consistency following treatment during the healing period.  Soft diet of high-quality protein is indicated for adequate healing of tissues.  Scrambled eggs, milk shakes, cottage cheese etc. have high-quality protein to promote healing.
  54. 54. Conclusion  The effects nutrition on periodontal disease status and response to treatment has been studied using different methods and study models.  Several studies have reported various degrees of association between nutritional elements/supplements and periodontal status, and others have reported possible positive influences of nutritional supplementation on periodontal therapeutic outcomes.  In addition, studies should also examine how specific nutritional supplements may influence treatment (e.g. nonsurgical and surgical periodontal therapies, guided tissue regeneration, dental implants) outcomes.
  55. 55.  Considering that nutrient supplementation shows minimal or no side effects, if future prospective, controlled clinical trials are able to demonstrate that it could be used to enhance response to therapy, such supplementation may prove valuable in producing more predictable treatment outcomes.
  56. 56. REFERENCES 1. Carranza’s clinical Periodontology – 9th Edition 2. Nutrition in clinical dentistry –Abraham E. Nizel, Athena S. Papas – 3rd Edition 3. Nutrition in oral health and disease – Robert L. Pollack, Edward Kravitz 4. Nutrition, diet and oral health – Andrew J. Rugg-Gunn, June H. Nunn 5. Clinical practice of the dental hygienist – Esther M. Wilkins – 9th Edition 6. Journal of clinical Periodontology 2003; 30:579-589. 7. Nutrition, infection and periodontal disease – DCNA 2003; 47(2):337-354

