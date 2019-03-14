Download PDF Shadow of the Fox

Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa

















Book details







Title: Shadow of the Fox

Author: Julie Kagawa

Pages: 416

Format: PDF / EPUB / MOBI

ISBN: 9781335145161

Publisher: Harlequin









Description



Shadow of the Fox (Shadow of the Fox Series #1) by Julie Kagawa Enter a beautiful and perilous land of shapeshifters and samurai, kami and legends, humans and demons...a world in which Japanese mythology and imagination blend together to create a brand-new and lushly drawn fantasy adventure from the New York Times bestselling author of The Talon Saga and The Iron Fey. Fans of Sarah J. Maas, Julie C. Dao, Marie Lu, Cassandra Clare and more bestselling YA fantasy will be captivated by book one of this enchanting new series.



Once Every Thousand Years...



Every millennium, one age ends and another age dawns...and whoever holds the Scroll of a Thousand Prayers holds the power to call the great Kami Dragon from the sea and ask for any one wish. The time is near...and the missing pieces of the scroll will be sought throughout the land of Iwagoto. The holder of the first piece is a humble, unknown peasant girl with a dangerous secret.



Demons have burned the temple Yumeko was raised in to the ground, killing everyone within, including the master who trained her to both use and hide her kitsune shapeshifting powers. Yumeko escapes with the temple’s greatest treasure—one part of the ancient scroll. Fate thrusts her into the path of a mysterious samurai, Kage Tatsumi of the Shadow Clan. Yumeko knows he seeks what she has...and is under orders to kill anything and anyone who stands between him and the scroll.



A WISH WILL BE GRANTED AND A NEW AGE WILL DAWN.













