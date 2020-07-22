Successfully reported this slideshow.
WASTE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT WASTE MANAGEMENT: RESEARCH ADVANCES TO CONVERT WASTE TO WEALTH
WASTE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT Additional books in this series can be found on Nova's website under the Series tab.
WASTE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT WASTE MANAGEMENT: RESEARCH ADVANCES TO CONVERT WASTE TO WEALTH A. K. HAGHI EDITOR
Copyright © 2010 by Nova Science Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this book may be reproduced, stored in a...
CONTENTS Preface vii Chapter 1 Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical Processing in Developing ...
Contentsvi Chapter 9 Methodological Approaches for Assessing Human Health Risks of Waste Management Plants. Experiences fr...
PREFACE Waste has always been associated with human activity and is a necessary evil in any developmental process. Today, ...
In: Waste Management: Research Advances… ISBN: 978-1-61668-414-3 Editor: A. K. Haghi pp. 1-32 © 2010 Nova Science Publishe...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.2 bio-drying and Mechanical Heat Treatment (MHT), which is a rel...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 3 the heat from the incineration of waste is used in tu...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.4 use aerobic biological treatment or composting for the stabili...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 5 Figure 2.1. MSW management systems in the examined op...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.6 derive from materials recycling and energy recovery from waste...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 7 MHT/SRF to cement kiln Figure 2.3. Overall EFs (kg CO...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.8 important is for the MBT and MHT options, the existence of an ...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 9 Figure 2.5. GHG emissions (kt CO2-eq) for all five sc...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.10 the realistic potential capacity for SRF in cement kilns and ...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 11 capacity of 1.45 million t of MSW. Moreover, two oth...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.12 separators, eddy current separators, and potentially near inf...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 13 3.2. Methodology The present study aimed to quantify...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.14 Scenario 3 400,000 t of residual MSW are processed in a MBT(C...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 15 power plants that could potentially combust these fu...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.16 The residual MSW is taken as the input to the waste managemen...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 17 3.5. Quantification of GHG Emissions In the present ...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.18 the processes assessed in the scenarios. For the Tier 1 metho...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 19 Table 3.3. EFs for the waste management options in t...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.20 volatile and there many cases where these fuels end up in lan...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 21 study has shown that all scenarios under assessment ...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.22 4. A REVIEW OF THE STATUS AND BENEFITS OF WTE IN THE US As ev...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 23 and relatively low capital cost. These figures are g...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.24 4.1.2. Source of Renewable Energy At this time, the U.S. DOE ...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 25 17%. Among operating US WTE plants, 77% have onsite ...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.26 adopted new emissions standards for WTE facilities pursuant t...
Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 27 4.3. Conclusions WTE facilities for MSW management s...
Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.28 5. CONCLUDING REMARKS MSW management is currently a major iss...
In: Waste Management: Research Advances… ISBN: 978-1-61668-414-3 Editor: A. K. Haghi pp. 33-79 © 2010 Nova Science Publish...
Libuše Benešová, Markéta Doležalová, Petra Hnaťuková et al.34 Today, the composition and amount of MSW is extremely variab...
Municipal Solid Waste: Character and Composition 35 are in either solid or semisolid form and generally exclude industrial...
  1. 1. WASTE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT WASTE MANAGEMENT: RESEARCH ADVANCES TO CONVERT WASTE TO WEALTH No part of this digital document may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means. The publisher has taken reasonable care in the preparation of this digital document, but makes no expressed or implied warranty of any kind and assumes no responsibility for any errors or omissions. No liability is assumed for incidental or consequential damages in connection with or arising out of information contained herein. This digital document is sold with the clear understanding that the publisher is not engaged in rendering legal, medical or any other professional services.
  2. 2. WASTE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT Additional books in this series can be found on Nova’s website under the Series tab. Additional E-books in this series can be found on Nova’s website under the E-books tab.
  3. 3. WASTE AND WASTE MANAGEMENT WASTE MANAGEMENT: RESEARCH ADVANCES TO CONVERT WASTE TO WEALTH A. K. HAGHI EDITOR Nova Nova Science Publishers, Inc. New York
  4. 4. Copyright © 2010 by Nova Science Publishers, Inc. All rights reserved. No part of this book may be reproduced, stored in a retrieval system or transmitted in any form or by any means: electronic, electrostatic, magnetic, tape, mechanical photocopying, recording or otherwise without the written permission of the Publisher. For permission to use material from this book please contact us: Telephone 631-231-7269; Fax 631-231-8175 Web Site: http://www.novapublishers.com NOTICE TO THE READER The Publisher has taken reasonable care in the preparation of this book, but makes no expressed or implied warranty of any kind and assumes no responsibility for any errors or omissions. No liability is assumed for incidental or consequential damages in connection with or arising out of information contained in this book. The Publisher shall not be liable for any special, consequential, or exemplary damages resulting, in whole or in part, from the readers’ use of, or reliance upon, this material. Any parts of this book based on government reports are so indicated and copyright is claimed for those parts to the extent applicable to compilations of such works. Independent verification should be sought for any data, advice or recommendations contained in this book. In addition, no responsibility is assumed by the publisher for any injury and/or damage to persons or property arising from any methods, products, instructions, ideas or otherwise contained in this publication. This publication is designed to provide accurate and authoritative information with regard to the subject matter covered herein. It is sold with the clear understanding that the Publisher is not engaged in rendering legal or any other professional services. If legal or any other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent person should be sought. FROM A DECLARATION OF PARTICIPANTS JOINTLY ADOPTED BY A COMMITTEE OF THE AMERICAN BAR ASSOCIATION AND A COMMITTEE OF PUBLISHERS. LIBRARY OF CONGRESS CATALOGING-IN-PUBLICATION DATA ISBN: 978-1-61668-903-2 (eBook) Available Upon Request Published by Nova Science Publishers, Inc.  New York
  5. 5. CONTENTS Preface vii Chapter 1 Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical Processing in Developing Western Settings: An Analysis Based on Cases from England, Greece and the United States 1 Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton, Stratos Kalogirou, Petros Samaras and Asterios Papageorgiou Chapter 2 Municipal Solid Waste: Character and Composition 33 Libuše Benešová, Markéta Doležalová, Petra Hnaťuková and Bohumil Černík Chapter 3 Waste Biomass Supply Chains for Energy Production: A Hierarchical Decision-Making Framework 81 E. Iakov, D. Vlachos and A. Toka Chapter 4 Waste Picking at Landfills: A Source of Livelihood or Interference with Waste Disposal Processes? 121 Benjamin Bolaane Chapter 5 Simultaneous Solution for Solid Waste Management and Waste Water Treatment: Cr(VI) Removal as a Case Study 137 Suresh Gupta and B. V. Babu Chapter 6 Can Waste-to-Energy of as-Received or Pre-Processed (RDF/SRF) Municipal Solid Wastes Support the Electricity Generation Sector? EU Experience and a Case Study with Two Different Senarios for Greece 161 C. S. Psomopoulos Chapter 7 The Use of Industrial Waste for the Production of New Blended Cement 191 M. C. Bignozzi Chapter 8 Olive Mill Wastewater: Treatments and Valorisation 203 Manuela Taccari and Maurizio Ciani
  6. 6. Contentsvi Chapter 9 Methodological Approaches for Assessing Human Health Risks of Waste Management Plants. Experiences from Catalonia (Spain) 223 Martí Nadal and José L. Domingo Index 235
  7. 7. PREFACE Waste has always been associated with human activity and is a necessary evil in any developmental process. Today, the sheer quantity and diversity of wastes generated by industries and municipalities pose serious risks to both human health and the environment. It is imperative therefore to create awareness among entrepreneurs, manufacturers, local authorities etc. of the varied technologies evolved to treat and recycle wastes and convert it to wealth. The arbitrary exploitation of natural resources and ignorance of the deleterious effects have resulted in the alarming increase of environmental pollution alongside the urbanization, industrialization and changing agricultural practices. Contrary to popular belief, the environmental pollution particularly in the developing countries, is not as much caused by industrial emissions or nuclear wastes as is caused by day-to-day living of human beings because industrial pollution is concentrated in certain towns and cities and can be ordered to close but no such measure can be taken for the sudden prohibition of human-derived pollution occurring at all places. The resulting solid waste, sewage and night soil pose the most daunting and widespread of all environmental problems. The disposal of the incessant piling of such waste requires proper Solid and Hazardous Waste Management The present book is an attempt to put together the various options available to meet the twin goals of environmental conservation and sustainable development. The main aim of this new book is to bring to light the various ways of converting waste to wealth. The text throughout the book is supplemented with diagrams and tables which would facilitate quick grasping of the concepts. The book is of reference value and is intended for practicing engineers, entrepreneurs, consultants, financial institutions, researchers, and voluntary agencies. Besides, it will prove equally useful to environmentalist, development practitioners, and waste management experts. Professor A. K. HAGHI Montréal, CANADA
  8. 8. In: Waste Management: Research Advances… ISBN: 978-1-61668-414-3 Editor: A. K. Haghi pp. 1-32 © 2010 Nova Science Publishers, Inc. Chapter 1 CONVERTING WASTE TO ENERGY VIA THERMAL, BIOLOGICALAND MECHANICAL PROCESSING IN DEVELOPING WESTERN SETTINGS: AN ANALYSIS BASED ON CASES FROM ENGLAND, GREECE AND THE UNITED STATES Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton, Stratos Kalogirou, Petros Samaras and Asterios Papageorgiou 1. INTRODUCTION AND SUMMARY Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) management is a significant contributor of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and especially the disposal of waste in landfills generates methane (CH4) that has high global warming potential. Waste management activities and especially disposal of waste in landfills contribute to global GHG emissions approximately by 4% (Bogner et al, 2007). The most common methods used for MSW, beside landfilling, include composting, recycling, mechanical-biological treatment (MBT) and waste-to-energy (WTE). The European waste policy force diversion from landfill and WTE is a waste management option that could provide diversion from landfill and at the same time save a significant amount of GHG emissions, since it recovers energy from waste which usually replaces an equivalent amount of energy generated from fossil fuels. However, disposal of MSW in sanitary landfills is still the main waste management method in many countries, both in the EU and internationally, although diversion from landfilling is generally promoted and the perspectives of new waste treatment technologies also evaluated. Thus, there are quite a few ‘developed’ countries which are really still in a developing stage in terms of sustainable MSW management and the balanced integration of WTE in their overall system. The following sections address 3 such cases from England, Greece and the US. First, in section 2, a recent study is presented which assessed the GHG emission impacts of three technologies that could be used for the treatment of MSW in order to recover energy from it in the UK. These are Mass-Burn Incineration (MBI) with energy recovery, MBT via
  9. 9. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.2 bio-drying and Mechanical Heat Treatment (MHT), which is a relatively new and uninvestigated method, compared to the other two. MBT and MHT can turn MSW into Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) that could be combusted for energy production or replace other fuels in various industrial processes. Moreover the study estimated the climate change impact of the expected increase on the amount of MSW treated for energy recovery in the UK by 2020. Next, in section 3, another recent study is presented which aims to assess GHG emissions impact of different MSW treatment technologies currently under assessment in the new Attica’s Regional Plan in Greece. These technologies are MBT, MBI and Mechanical Treatment and are assessed in the context of different scenarios. This study utilized existing methodologies and emission factors for the quantification of GHG emissions from waste management process and found that all technologies under assessment could provide GHG emission savings. However, the performance and ranking of these technologies, is strongly dependent on the existence of end markets for the waste derived fuels produced by the MBT processes. In the absence of these markets, the disposal of these fuels would be necessary and thus significant GHG savings would be lost. Finally, section 4 focuses in the current status of WTE in the US and especially the environmental benefits that this method offers over landfilling, in terms of GHG emissions, electricity production, land use and cost savings. Another important parameter presented here provides details in public health issues as these can be evaluated from the experience of the operating installations. The experience from the operating WTE power plants shows that the environmental impacts and important parameters regarding public health issues, such us dioxins and mercury emissions were reduced. Furthermore, the energy produced by this MSW management method enhances the benefits of the method due to the reduction of the demand in fossil fuels. In addition to this, the ongoing compatibility successful results of WTE and recycling are presented. Between 1996 and 2007, there were no new WTE facilities in the US because of environmental and political pressure. The major concern has been the perceived release of hazardous toxic substances into the environment. In the past, the primary focus of environmental groups has been on air emissions, especially of dioxins/furans and heavy metals. However, after the US Environment Protection Agency (EPA) required the implementation of the Maximum Available Control Technology (MACT) regulations in the 1990s, WTE emissions have been reduced to a point that in 2003 the US EPA named WTE one of the cleanest sources of energy. It is aspired that, in each of the 3 presented cases, the drawn conclusions could be of further use and applicability also in other ‘developing’ MSW management systems of both ‘developed’ and ‘developing’ countries. 2. CLIMATE CHANGE IMPACT ASSESSMENT OF WTE TECHNOLOGIES IN ENGLAND WTE is not widespread for the moment in England, by contrast to other European countries where it is an important element of their national waste strategies. In 2005 only 9% of MSW in England was treated in WTE plants, the majority of which are MBI with energy recovery. MBI enable moving grate technology for the combustion of waste and they are designed to handle large volumes of MSW with no pre-treatment (Williams, 2005). Usually
  10. 10. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 3 the heat from the incineration of waste is used in turbines to generate electricity, while the remaining heat of the process is discarded. In Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants, the residual heat is recovered and exported to adjacent industrial premises or districts for space heating and hot water supply. Another technology used for energy recovery from MSW is MBT that partially processes mixed MSW by mechanically removing some parts of the waste and by biologically treating others. There are numerous possible permutations of MBT with different outputs, such as metals, low-grade conditioner, stabilised waste for landfill or SRF (Juniper, 2005). In the case of SRF production, the most common configuration incorporates bio-drying prior to mechanical treatment. Bio-drying drives-off moisture from the waste using the biological activity in an aerobic in-vessel system but does not fully bio-stabilise the waste. The reduction of moisture and the degradation of a part of the more volatile biodegradable fraction of the waste, increase the calorific value of the produced SRF rendering it like this a very attractive option for thermal treatment with energy recovery or co-incineration in industrial processes (Juniper 2005, p.A-48). A relatively new technology for the treatment of MSW is MHT. This technology uses a thermal or steam-based pre-treatment process prior to mechanical treatment of MSW. A commonly used steam based technique to treat the waste is via autoclave technology that has been used to sterilise medical waste for many years (DEFRA, 2004). In this plant, saturated steam at 160°C is first injected into the rotating vessel containing the waste over a period of 15 minutes, which may vary depending on the specific heat capacities of the waste materials being processed and the amount of waste in the autoclave. The vessel will be maintained at high pressure for a period of up to 45 minutes to allow the process to break the waste down into its organic and inorganic constituents. Processed waste is then treated by a series of screens and recovery systems to achieve secondary recycling and separation of the predominantly cellulose fibre, with residue left for landfilling. The resulting fibre comprises the putrescible, cellulose and lignin elements of the waste stream, could be used as SRF (Environment Agency [online], 2006). 2.1. Energy from Waste and Climate Change Many studies assessed the GHG emission impacts of MBI and found that not only it can offer significant reduction of CH4 emissions compared to landfilling, but at the same time it can provide additional net GHG emission savings due to the recovery of energy (Porteous, 2005). Despite these benefits of this technology in terms of climate change, there is a strong opposition against MBI, as it is considered hazardous for the human health and it is claimed to undermine recycling of valuable resources. Nevertheless, even with the most optimistic estimations on waste minimization, reuse, recycling and composting, England will have a significant amount of residual MSW that will either have to be disposed or it could be treated for recovering energy from it. DEFRA in a review of England’s Waste Strategy (DEFRA, 2006) suggested that about 27% of the MSW stream will be treated for energy recovery by 2020, compared to 9% in 2005. MBI with energy recovery could be a potential treatment for this amount of waste, as well as MBT and MHT configured for SRF production. However, MHT is a relatively new technology and its climate change impact has not been assessed yet. On the other hand, there are studies that have assessed the GHG impact of MBT plants that
  11. 11. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.4 use aerobic biological treatment or composting for the stabilization of waste or production of compost. However, the most commonly used biological treatment method in MBT plants configured for production of SRF, is bio-drying and as this configuration has not been examined in detail in previous studies, it should be assessed as well. 2.2. Methodology 2.2.1. MSW Treatment Options A model was developed in order to assess the GHG emissions of the waste treatment options under consideration in this study. The MSW management system for each of these options is presented in figure 2.1. MSW is transferred after a kerbside collection scheme, from households to the treatment facilities via a transfer station. In Option 1, a part of the bottom ash from the MBI facility, as well as the metals in the bottom ash are sent to a reprocessor for recycling. The rest of the bottom ash and the ash from the Air Pollution Control (APC) system are landfilled. The examined MBI process in this study was based on the technology used in the SITA Kirklees plant and is described in the Waste Technology Data Centre (WTDC) (WTDC [online], 2006). Three different cases for the recovery of energy from waste were examined. In the first case, there is no recovery of energy whereas in the second case, the incinerator was assumed to generate electricity only, with a 25,4% efficiency. In the third case, the plant was assumed to be a CHP MBI with a 65% overall efficiency and a 0.4 average power-to-heat ratio. In Option 2 the outputs of the MBT process are metals, residues and SRF. The metals are recovered for recycling and the residues are landfilled. Three different cases for the use of SRF have been examined, namely that it is either combusted in a CHP Fluidised Bed Incinerator (FBI), or it replaces coal in a power plant or in a cement kiln. The bottom and the APC ash from the FBI are landfilled. The ash from the combustion of SRF in the cement kiln is used for the production of clinker and the ash from the combustion of SRF in the power plant disposed with the rest of the produced ash. The examined MBT process is based on the MBT plant in Dresden, Germany that incorporates the Herhof bio-drying process. The process was sourced from the report MBT: A Guide for Decision Makers-Processes, Policies & Markets (Juniper, 2005). In Option 3 the outputs of the MHT plant are recyclables, residues and SRF. The recyclables are metals and inert residue (mainly glass) that is used as secondary aggregate, while the residues are landfilled. Similarly with the MBT-option, the SRF is treated thermally either in a CHP FBI, or in a power plant or in a cement kiln. The examined process in the study is based on the proposed process of Thermsave that incoporates autoclaving of MSW and mechanical treatment and is presented in the WTDC (WTDC [online], 2006). Mass balances for each of the examined processes were compiled, based on the residual MSW composition and a number of key assumptions on sorting fractions and efficiencies in the plants. The residual MSW composition was calculated from the MSW composition presented in the study Analysis of household waste composition and factors driving waste increases (Parfitt, 2002) and for a kerbside collection scheme with 60% paper recovery, 40% glass recovery, 10% textile recovery and 10% ferrous and non-ferrous metals recovery.
  12. 12. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 5 Figure 2.1. MSW management systems in the examined options. 2.2.2. Quantification of Emissions A model was developed which aimed to quantify the emissions of Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Methane (CH4), Nitrous oxide (N2O), Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), Perfluorocarbons (PFCs) and Sulphur hexafluoride (SF6), which are the GHGs of interest under the Kyoto Protocol. In order to quantify the GHG emissions, Emission Factors (EFs) for the activities that are associated with the management of waste in each of the three options, were sourced from previous studies. When EFs could not be found in the literature, methodologies for the estimation of GHG emissions proposed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in the Revised 1996 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories, were used. The calculated emissions of the activities were converted to CO2 equivalents using global warming potentials for a 100-year time frame (IPCC, 1996). Figure 2.2. Model boundary. In general, the model included both direct and indirect GHG emissions from the waste management system. Direct emissions result from waste treatment within the waste management system, i.e. material and energy flows within the system. Indirect emissions take place in systems outside the waste management system as results of activities within the latter and occur when material and energy flow to and from the waste management system (Soderman, 2003). Direct GHG emissions derive from the incineration and disposal of MSW or SRF and the consumption of fossil fuels inside the waste management system. Indirect emissions are generated by the consumption of electricity and indirect emission savings
  13. 13. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.6 derive from materials recycling and energy recovery from waste. The model boundary is summarised in figure 2.2. 2.2.3. Scenarios The assessment of the climate change impact of the expected increase of MSW treated for energy recovery in England, from 9% in 2005 to 27% in 2020, was made in the context of five different scenarios. For the development of scenarios, it was assumed that the waste growth will be 1,5% per year, nationally and until 2020, as DEFRA suggests in the Review of England’s Waste Strategy (DEFRA 2006, p.17). The starting date for the scenarios was taken to be 2008 and it was assumed that the amount of residual MSW treated in WTE plants would increase gradually, from 2008 to 2020. By taking into account these assumptions, it was found that 3,8 million t of residual MSW in 2008, 7,7 million t in 2015 and 10,2 million t in 2020, would be treated for energy recovery. The developed scenarios are presented in table 2.1. The rationale behind the development of scenarios 4 and 5 is that the assumption in scenarios 2 and 3 that there will be an end market for the SRF is very optimistic. Recent studies have found that co-incineration of SRF in power plants is rather unlike, mainly due to technical, economical and regulatory constraints and only 346.000 t of SRF in 2008 and 439.000 t in 2020 are estimated to be co-incinerated in cement kilns (Juniper, 2005). Therefore, in scenarios 4 and 5 it was assumed that only a limited amount of MSW would be treated in MBT and MHT plants in order to produce an amount of SRF equivalent to the ‘realistic’ capacity of cement kilns for SRF. Table 2.1. Presentation of scenarios. Scenario Description Scenario 1 3,8 million t of residual MSW and 10,2 million t in 2020, will be incinerated with recovery of heat and power. The majority of the existing incinerators in England recover only electricity; however it was assumed that they would change to CHP mode by 2008, whereas all the new incinerators would be CHP applications. Scenario 2 The capacity of MBI will increase to 3,7 million t until 2008. From 2008 onwards no new incinerators will be built and new MBT plants configured for SRF production will treat the remaining amount of MSW; there will be an end market for the produced SRF with half of it used in cement kilns and the other half in power plants. Scenario 3 Like in scenario 2 from 2008 and onwards, no new MBI will be build and the majority of residual MSW will be treated in MHT for production of SRF that is used in power plants and cement kilns. Scenario 4 Only a limited amount of residual MSW will be treated in MBT plants and converted to SRF, according to the ensured end market in cement kilns. The rest of the MSW that is expected to be treated for energy recovery will be incinerated in CHP MBIs. Scenario 5 Like in scenario 4, only a limited amount of residual MSW will be treated in MHT plants and converted to SRF that will be co-incinerated in cement kilns. The rest of the residual MSW will be incinerated in CHP MBIs. 2.3. Results and Discussion 2.3.1. GHG Emissions for the Treatment Options The results of the model are presented at this point. The overall emissions EFs (kg CO2- eq/t of MSW treated) as they were calculated for the MBI, MBT and MHT options are illustrated in Figure 2.3.
  14. 14. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 7 MHT/SRF to cement kiln Figure 2.3. Overall EFs (kg CO2-eq/t of waste treated) for the MSW treatment options. From figure 2.3 it can be seen that only the cases of incineration of MSW without energy recovery and incineration with electricity generation, produce GHG emissions. The treatment option that performs better is MHT, when the produced SRF is co-incinerated in a cement kiln and the next best option is MBT when the material is co-incinerated in a cement kiln, as well. Hence, it can be postulated that the way that the SRF is treated finally, affects the total EFs. For instance, if an end market can be identified and the SRF is co-incinerated in a cement kiln or a power plant, then MHT and MBT are great options for the treatment of MSW, with MHT performing fairly better than the MBT. On the other hand, it can be deduced from figure 2.3 that MBT with SRF combusted in a FBI performs worst than combustion of untreated residual MSW in a CHP MBI, whilst MHT with SRF performs slightly better than CHP MBI. Therefore, it can be concluded that MBT and MHT configured for SRF could provide significant GHG emission savings, provided that there is an end market for the SRF from the existing industry and especially power plants or cement kilns. 2.3.2. Sensitivity Analysis on Treatment Options: SRF Landfilling There are examples of companies that use SRF, like the Castle Cement which is using it in its kilns (ENDS, June 2006, p.23); however, the market of these fuels is full of uncertainty and the current demand is not so high. Thus, it is still possible for these materials to end in a landfill. Apart from the increased cost to the operators due to landfill tax, landfilling of the SRF could have an adverse climate change impact. In the majority of the studies it is assumed that SRF is stabilised because of the biological treatment in the MBT and hence, will not produce significant amounts of CH4. However, the present study examined the case of a MBT plant incorporating a bio-drying process, that does not reduce the biodegradable content of the waste or it reduces only a small amount of it, namely about 10% (Juniper 2005, p.D-163). Therefore, if the SRF was landfilled, it could produce CH4. Regarding SRF from MHT, it is yet unknown what are the effects of the autoclaving process on the organic fraction of household waste, but in general it is unlikely that the process will reduce the biodegradable content of the organic waste fraction (AiIE, 2003). Hence, the landfilling of SRF from MHT could produce CH4 emissions as well. The new EFs for MBI as well as for MBT and MHT options when the SRF is landfilled are shown in figure 2.4. This figure demonstrates how
  15. 15. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.8 important is for the MBT and MHT options, the existence of an end market for the SRF. When there is no market and the SRF is landfilled, the total EFs for the MBT and MHT options are now positive and the performance of these two options is even worst than a MBI with electricity generation only. MBT/SRF to landfill Figure 2.4. EFs when SRF is landfilled. 2.3.3. Scenarios The scenario analysis has demonstrated that in all scenarios the expected increase in the amount of residual MSW treated in WTE plants, will save a significant amount of GHG emissions. Thus, in scenario 1, net GHG emission savings in 2020 will be 1.3 million t CO2- eq. Likewise in scenario 2, emission savings in 2020 will be 2.8 million t CO2-eq and in scenario 3, 3.1 million t. In the most realistic scenarios 4 and 5, emissions savings in 2020 will be 1.5 million t and 1.6 million t CO2-eq, respectively. Overall results for Scenarios 1-5 are shown in figure 5. Hence scenario 2 and 3 perform much better than the others. For instance, in scenario 3 the emission savings are twice as much as in scenario 1. Nevertheless, the good performance of scenarios 2 and 3 depends strongly on the optimistic assumption that there is a market for the produced SRF. 2.3.4. Sensitivity Analysis on Scenarios with No End-Market for SRF This section examines the case when there is no market for the SRF and the material would need disposal in a landfill. As it can be seen from figure 2.6, scenario 1 is not sensitive in this change and generates the same emission savings, as before. On the other hand landfilling of SRF affects substantially scenarios 2 and 3 and less 4 and 5. Especially scenario 2, in 2020 produces net GHG emissions. Thus when there is no market for SRF, the performance of scenarios 2 and 3 is suppressed, while the performance of scenarios 4 and 5 is not affected significantly, as the majority of MSW in these scenarios is treated in CHP MBI. Nevertheless, it can be noticed that scenarios 4 and 5 perform worse than scenario 1, in which all of the residual MSW is treated in CHP MBIs.     210,12 3,96 -128,92 88,13 54,21 -200 -150 -100 -50 0 50 100 150 200 250 KgCO2-eq/tofwaste MBI without energy recovery MBI with electricity generation CHP MBI MBT/SRF to landfill MHT/SRF to landfill
  16. 16. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 9 Figure 2.5. GHG emissions (kt CO2-eq) for all five scenarios. Figure 2.6. GHG emissions (kt CO2-eq) for all five scenarios when there is no market for SRF 2.4. Conclusions The study showed that all WTE options under consideration could save GHG emissions under certain conditions. MBI saves emissions when it operates in CHP mode, whilst it produces emissions when it generates electricity only. Both MBT and MHT have significant GHG benefits, when the SRF output is co-incinerated in cement kilns or power plants, whereas when it is combusted in a CHP FBI it saves substantially less emissions. However the performance of MBT and MHT in terms of climate change impacts, depends strongly on the existence of an end market for the SRF. This approach was confirmed by a sensitivity analysis with which it was demonstrated that when the SRF is finally disposed to a landfill, both MBT and MHT generate net GHG emissions. Furthermore, this study estimated the climate change impact of the increase in the amount of MSW. Scenario analysis showed that the expected increase of residual MSW treated for energy recovery, could ensure significant net GHG emission benefits in England, irrespectively of the used technology. Scenarios 2 and 3 showed great savings, but they were based on very optimistic estimations. The most realistic scenarios 4 and 5 took into account    
  17. 17. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.10 the realistic potential capacity for SRF in cement kilns and demonstrated that the GHG emission benefits in this case are fairly more than scenario 1. Therefore, it could be deduced that the MHT and then the MBT option, in order of preference, should be used for treatment of residual MSW in the scale that SRF market could be established, while the rest of the residual MSW should be treated with CHP incineration. In this way additional GHG benefits could be achieved than in the case where all the residual MSW is treated in CHP incinerators. The significance of the study presented in this section is that it has also assessed the GHG emission impacts of MHT which is a new treatment technology for MSW and has not been assessed yet. In addition, it has assessed the performance in terms of climate change, of a configuration of MBT that was not examined in detail in previous studies. Moreover, this study has carried out a comparative assessment in terms of climate change, for three WTE technologies, by taking into account the current practice and the policy and legislative framework of these technologies in England. 3. MSW MANAGEMENT SCENARIOS FOR ATTICA AND THEIR GHG EMISSION IMPACT In Greece, the main method of solid waste management remains still landfilling; apart from this, 22 Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) are in operation for source segregated ‘blue-bin’ recyclables, whereas 5 MBT plants processing residual Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) operate currently in Attica, Chania (Crete), Kefalonia, Herakleion (Crete again) and Kalamata (Psomopoulos 2008; HSWMA, 2009). Nevertheless increasing environmental concerns, public pressures and the European and Hellenic waste policy and legislation that force diversion from landfill through sustainable waste management, necessitate investments in more new treatment plants for MSW, including biological and thermal treatment of MSW. In this context, the 13 Regional authorities in Greece have issued Regional Plans, where the need for new MSW treatment facilities is recognized and operationalised (Hellenic Ministry for the Environment, Physical Planning and Public Works, 2007). In Attica Region (i.e. the Greater Athens area) 2.200 million t MSW (wet weight) were generated in 2008, of which 12% were recycled and 350,000 t were treated in the existing MBT plant at the Liossia site (Eurostat, 2009;HSWMA, 2009) (Figure 3.1). Given that the Hellenic waste management policy only recently started to address waste minimization measures like home composting and Pay As You Throw (PAYT) schemes, the waste growth is anticipated to remain in the future at present levels (i.e. 1.1% per annum in 2007 – cf. Eurostat, 2009) or even to increase. By taking into account the forecasted growth on population (Eurostat, 2009), if waste growth rates remain at present levels, 2.8 million t of MSW will be generated annually by 2030. Even if source segregation is enhanced and consequently recycling rates increase, a significant amount of residual MSW will still have to be diverted from landfills in order for the targets of the Landfill Directive 99/31/EC to be met (Figure 3.1). Therefore, new waste management infrastructure is necessary and in Attica’ s Regional Plan a new Integrated Waste Management Center (IWMC) in Liossia in Western Attica is proposed, where new plants with a total annual treatment capacity 1.1 milion t will be constructed and operated in conjunction with the existing MBT plant, providing a total
  18. 18. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 11 capacity of 1.45 million t of MSW. Moreover, two other IWMC are proposed in North-East and in South-East Attica of a total annual capacity of 250,000 t. For each of these two IWMC in Eastern Attica, MBT plants incorporating Anaerobic Digestion are proposed, while various waste management treatment technologies, such as MBI, MT and MBT have also been evaluated for the IWMC in Western Attica, which when completed is anticipated to become one of the largest IWMC in the world. The aim of the presented study was to assess the GHG emission impacts of the proposed technologies for the IWMC in Western Attica in the context of different scenarios. Figure 3.1. Foreseen MSW management in Attica until 2030 according to existing facilities. 3.1. Treatment Technologies The majority of the WTE plants use moving grate technologies and they are designed to handle large volumes of MSW with or without pre-treatment. As already described in section 3, usually, the steam produced from the incineration of waste is used in turbines to generate electricity, while the remaining heat of the process is discarded. In the Combined Heat and Power (CHP) incinerators, the residual heat is recovered and exported to adjacent industrial premises or districts for space heating, hot water supply, industrial heat demand and other duties (Williams, 2005). Another technology for treatment of MSW is MT. A MT plant or ‘dirty’ MRF processes mixed residual MSW by contrast to a ‘clean’ MRF that process source segregated recyclables. A MBT plant incorporates trommel, conveyors and hand picking lines, separators, magnetic
  19. 19. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.12 separators, eddy current separators, and potentially near infrared detection devices, shredders and baling equipment (AEA, 2001). As MT plants receive mixed MSW with high putrescible content they usually recover metals and RDF from the coarse fraction of input material. MBT is another treatment option for residual MSW. MBT partially processes mixed MSW by mechanically removing some parts of the waste and by biologically treating others. Generally a wide range of MBT plant configurations exist, depending on the various processes that are integrated into MBT and the outputs of the process. The biological process of a MBT plant may either take place prior to or after mechanical treatment of the waste, depending on the outputs of the plant and could be either aerobic composting (in-vessel or tunnel), or anaerobic digestion (AD) or bio-drying (Enviros Consulting Limited, 2007). Within this study MBT with aerobic composting is defined as MBT(C), MBT with AD as MBT(AD) and MBT with bio-drying MBT(BioD). MBT(C) plants incorporate mechanical treatment for recovery of recyclables with aerobic in-vessel composting to minimise the biodegradability of waste and produce a bio-stabilised output. Usually in these plants Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) is recovered from the coarse fraction of materials going to the biological process stage (Archer et al, 2005). MBT(AD) plants include mechanical separation with anaerobic digestion to recover recyclables (and potentially RDF) and produce biogas that is usually combusted for energy recovery. Some MBT(AD) plants combine anaerobic digestion process with post-digestion aerobic composting that further bio-stabilize the biodegradable content of waste and produce a bio-stabilised output that could be landfilled or used as soil improver (Archer et al, 2005). MBT(BioD) plants utilize bio-drying to drive-off moisture from the waste using the biological activity in an aerobic in-vessel system (boxes). The reduction of moisture and the degradation of a part of the more volatile biodegradable fraction of waste, increase waste’s calorific value and produce a Solid Recovered Fuel (SRF) rendering it an option for co- incineration and energy recovery. In MBT(BioD) plants the waste remains in the system usually for a week, by contrast to MBT(C) where the waste remains at least for 3 weeks and hence the bio-drying process does not fully biostabilise the waste. (Archer et al, 2005). In the present section, both terms RDF and SRF are utilized. For the moment, there are is only the CEN 343 Draft European standard for SRF and the legal definition of the term SRF has not yet been finalized. In general, both terms are used across European countries to describe fuels derived from non-hazardous MSW. Quite often, the terminology used in different countries to describe waste-derived fuels may reflect the desire of the users to have the material treated in a specific way under existing national legislation (Gendebien et al, 2003). Within this section, the term SRF is used for fuels derived by MBT(BioD) as these plants are dedicated on the production of these fuels and therefore they are anticipated to amend their production lines, if it is necessary, in order to adjust the SRF attributes to the requirements of the new European Standard. The term RDF is used for fuels derived by MT, MBT(C) and MBT(AD) plants, as these fuels derive from the coarse fraction of waste before biological treatment and their quality will be more difficult to define. In general there are various options for the utilization of RDF and SRF, such as combustion in WTE plants or pyrolysis or gasification plants for energy recovery, or even co- incineration in cement kilns and power plants, where they substitute fossil fuels; however the market of these fuels is extremely volatile and quite often end up in landfills, like the RDF produced by the MBT in Liossia as well (Tsatsarelis and Karagiannidis, 2007).
  20. 20. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 13 3.2. Methodology The present study aimed to quantify Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Methane (CH4) and Nitrous oxide (N2O) emissions from waste management activities in the Attica scenarios under assessment. CO2, CH4 and N2O are the major GHG emissions generated by MSW management and of significant interest under the Kyoto Protocol (IPCC, 1997; 2006). For the quantification of GHG emissions from the treatment of MSW in each of the scenarios, a validated methodology (Papageorgiou et al, 2009) was adopted and Emission Factors (EFs) were sourced from previous studies that assessed the GHG emissions impact of MSW treatment technologies and were applied in this study adjusted to the Hellenic MSW composition. It should be mentioned that the performance of the modelled technologies could potentially be different when applied to Greece, however due to lack of data, it was not possible model technology application specific to Hellenic conditions. 3.3. Treatment Scenarios Five scenarios described next were compiled based on published information on the technologies proposed in the Attica’s Regional Plan and treatment capacities of the proposed plants. The MSW management system for each of the scenarios is presented in figure 3.2. In these scenarios residual MSW is transferred by means a kerbside collection scheme, from households to treatment facilities, via transfer stations. Scenario 1 400,000 t of residual MSW are treated in a MBT(C) plant and 700,000 in a WTE plant. MBT(C) outputs include ferrous and aluminium metals, bio-stabilised output, residues and RDF. Metals are recovered for recycling, while the bio-stabilised output and residues are disposed in a landfill, whilst RDF substitutes coal in a cement kiln. The bottom ash from the combustion of RDF in the cement kiln is used for the production of clinker. In the WTE plant, the ferrous metals recovered from the bottom ash are sent to a reprocessor for recycling, whilst the bottom ash and the APC ash are both landfilled in a sanitary and a hazardous landfill cell respectively. The WTE plant recovers electricity only with a net electrical efficiency of 22.6 % (related to the NCV of waste), in order to be qualified as recovery operation according to the requirements new Directive on Waste (2008/98/EC) (Karagiannidis et al, 2009) Scenario 2 400,000 t of residual MSW are treated in a MBT(AD) and 700,000 t in a WtE. MBT(AD) outputs are ferrous and aluminium metals (sent for recycling), residues and bio-stabilised output that are disposed to landfill, RDF that substitutes coal in cement kilns and biogas which is combusted for electricity generation with efficiency 37%. It is assumed that 33% of the produced electricity is used in-house for the operation of the plant and 65% is exported to the grid. The WTE plant is similar with that in Scenario 1.
  21. 21. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.14 Scenario 3 400,000 t of residual MSW are processed in a MBT(C) (like Scenario 1) and 700,000 t in a MBT(BioD). MBT(BioD) outputs are metals sent for recycling, residues disposed to landfill and SRF that substitutes coal in a cement kiln. Ash from SRF combustion in the cement kiln is included in clinker production. Scenario 4 400,000 t of residual MSW are treated in a MBT(AD) (like Scenario 2) and 700,000 in a MBT(BioD) (like Scenario 3). Scenario 5 250,000 t of residual MSW are processed in a MT plant and 850,000 in a WtE. MT outputs are metals sent for recycling, RDF that substitutes coal in a cement kiln and residues that are landfilled. Figure 3.2. Waste Management Scenarios for the IWMC in Western Attica. SRF and RDF were assumed to substitute coal in cement kilns, as this would be the only option for these fuels in Greece, since there are no existing WTE at the moment, whereas coal
  22. 22. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 15 power plants that could potentially combust these fuels are located in Northern Greece and SRF/RDF transportation from Attica might be very difficult due to logistics constraints. In Scenarios 1, 2 and 5, RDF from the MBT(C), MBT(AD) and MT plants could be combusted in the WTE plants instead, but this case was not assessed initially, as the proposed capacities of WTE plants in the Regional Plan, are only for residual MSW and not additional RDF. However, in case that there is no market for these fuels, WTE plants could combust them after investment for capacity extension. It should be mentioned, that the case of CHP WTE plants was not evaluated as the demand for heat is anticipated to be low due to the current conditions in the Attica’s waste- derived heat and industrial market and system. CHP WTE plants would be beneficial in Greece only if they were sited near industries that have constant demand for heat and steam, but the Liossia site of the proposed IWMC is far from industries. 3.4. Residual MSW Composition Table 3.1. MSW, packaging waste and residual MSW composition and physical analysis. MSW composition, as well as the fraction of packaging waste in MSW in Attica are displayed in table 3.1 (Technical Chamber of Greece, 2006; Eurostat, 2009). In the present analysis, it was assumed that the treatment plants in each scenario treat residual MSW, after kerbside collection. For the estimation of the future residual MSW composition, it was assumed that the targets set by the Packaging Waste Directive (99/42/EC) would be met and hence 60% w/w of packaging glass, 60% w/w of paper and cardboard, 50% metals w/w, 22,5% w/w plastic and 15% w/w wood would be recycled.
  23. 23. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.16 The residual MSW is taken as the input to the waste management system of each scenario and its composition is also shown in table 3.1. The same table displays the Net Calorific Value (NCV), moisture, carbon and Degradable Organic Carbon (DOC) content of residual MSW, as well as the fossil carbon fraction of total carbon in the residual waste (IPCC, 2006; Papageorgiou 2009). Based on the residual MSW composition, mass balances for each of the examined scenarios were compiled and are shown in figure 3.2. Table 3.2. Direct and indirect emission impacts included in the model.
  24. 24. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 17 3.5. Quantification of GHG Emissions In the present study the methodology presented in Papageorgiou et al, 2009 was applied for the quantification of GHG emissions from the treatment of residual MSW in each scenario. This methodology proposes a life-cycle perspective for setting model boundaries and utilizes Emission Factors (EFs) based on Life-Cycle Inventories and methodologies proposed by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, 1997; 2006) for emission quantification. In a full life-cycle perspective, biogenic CO2 emissions are considered neutral to global warming, because they originate from organic matter generated by an equivalent biological uptake of CO2 during plant growth. Conversely, emissions of CO2 from combustion of fossil carbon do have a global warming potential because this release is not balanced by a ‘recent’ uptake of CO2 (IPCC, 2006; Christensen et al, 2007). In the present study, both direct and indirect GHG emissions generated by direct and indirect activities in the waste management system of each scenario, were accounted for (Consonni et al., 2005; Liamsanguan and Gheewala, 2008). Direct emissions result from activities within the waste management system, i.e. material and energy flows within the system, whilst indirect emissions take place in systems outside the waste management system, as a result of activities within the latter and occur when materials and energy flow to and from the waste management system (Soderman, 2003). The direct and indirect emission impacts that were included in the model are summarized below in table 3.2. 3.5.1. Direct Emission Impacts Direct CO2 emissions derive from the incineration of fossil carbon in MSW or in RDF and SRF and they were calculated based on the on the composition of waste, the carbon content and the proportion of fossil carbon of each waste fraction in MSW, according to the methodology proposed by IPCC (IPCC, 2006). N2O emissions from the combustion of waste and wasted derived fuels are included in the model and the EF 0.02 kg/t MSW was applied (IPCC, 2006). Moreover, CO2 emissions are generated by the consumption of diesel for the operation of the facilities and the EU EF for diesel consumption was utilized since there is no EF reported for Greece. The EU EF is 3.17 kg CO2-eq /kg of diesel and it was taken from GEMIS inventory (GEMIS, 2009). CH4 and N2O emissions are generated from aerobic composting processes as well and they were included in the model for the MBT(C) plant. For the estimation of these emissions the EFs 1 kg CH4/t MSW and 0.1 kg N2O/t MSW were used (IPCC, 2006). For the MBT(AD) plant CH4 emissions due to leakage are assumed to be negligible, whilst CH4 and N2O emissions from bio-drying of MSW were not included in the model as they are anticipated to be very low due to small duration of the process (1 week) comparing to aerobic composting processes (3-4 weeks). Finally, for the estimation of CH4 emissions from landfilling of residues from the treatment processes, the mass balance (Tier 1) method was applied. This method was proposed in the Revised 1996 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories (IPCC, 1997), which assumes that all the methane is released from the waste in the year of disposal. Although this method does not generate as accurate estimates as the First Order Decay method (Tier 2), it was preferred in this study as it can give an annual estimate of CH4 emissions per t of waste landfilled, which is necessary for the calculation of overall EFs for
  25. 25. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.18 the processes assessed in the scenarios. For the Tier 1 method, it was assumed that the landfill where the residues are disposed is an engineered landfill, where 80% of the landfill gas is captured and flared without energy recovery. DOC for every fraction of residual waste is presented in table 3.1. The Methance Correction Factor (MCF), Fraction by volume of CH4 in landfill gas, Oxidation factor and the fraction of DOC dissimilated (DOCF) were sourced from the more recent 2006 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories (IPCC, 2006). 3.5.2. Indirect Emission Impacts For the estimation of indirect emission impacts from electricity provision for the operation of treatment plants information on energy utilization of MSW management systems were sourced from literature (AEA, 2001; Fischer, 2006). The EF for the average electricity mix of Greece is applied for estimating both the GHG emissions from consumption of electricity in the processes and the GHG emission savings from energy recovery. The EF for the Hellenic electricity mix is estimated to be 0.783 kg CO2-eq/kWh in 2010 according the Global Emission Model for Integrated Systems (GEMIS) inventory, which includes data for the whole life cycle of energy production (fuel extraction, transport, conversion, combustion, distribution) (GEMIS, 2009). In the case of co-incineration of RDF and SRF in a cement kiln, the fuel was assumed to substitute coal on an energy equivalent basis (i.e. 1 GJ of RDF/SRF substitutes 1 GJ of coal). Hence, the combustion of SRF replaces emissions from the combustion of coal that would generate equivalent energy. The NCV of coal used in cement kilns is 24.9 GJ/t (Papageorgiou, 2009) and the EF for the combustion of coal in cement kins is 93 kg CO2/TJ of fuel (EEA, 2007). Regarding recycling of metals, the EFs for recycling offset of ferrous metals is -434 kg CO2-eq/t and for aluminium metals -11634 kg CO2-eq/t (Fischer, 2006). In this study carbon sequestration in landfills as well as in soils as a result of application of the bio-stablizied output from MBT plants has not been included in the model of this study, as it it is not considered in the IPCC methodology (IPCC, 1997; 2006) GHG emissions from the use of fossil fuels for MSW transportation, were not included in the model as the proposed site for the new IWMC in Western Attica is common for all scenarios and, moreover, the sanitary landfill where the residues of the processes will be disposed is at the same site. The only differences on GHG emissions could be derived from transportation of waste and materials to various re-processors, RDF/SRF to cement kilns and APC ash to a hazardous waste landfill. However, main re-processors of recyclables in Greece are based near Attica, whilst there are two cement kilns near Athens that could be potential licensed users of RDF and SRF. Finally, the only hazardous landfill in Greece where APC ash could be disposed is in Attica (Laurio) as well. Thus, the differences on GHG emissions from the transportation of waste and materials via different routes, is estimated to be negligible. The EFs (kg CO2-eq/t of MSW treated) estimated for all activities involved in the waste management system of every examined scenario, are summarized in table 3.3. The EFs of these activities were converted to CO2-eq using global warming potentials for a 100-year time frame (IPCC, 1996) and all are expressed in the units of kg CO2-eq /t MSW treated.
  26. 26. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 19 Table 3.3. EFs for the waste management options in the scenarios (kg CO2-eq/t MSW) 3.6. Results and Discussion Figure 3.3. GHG emissions (Gg CO2-eq) for all five scenarios. From figure 3.3, where the results of the analysis are illustrated, it can be seen that all scenarios under assessment in this study for Attica could generate GHG emission savings. Scenarios 3 and 4 are those that perform better, followed by Scenarios 2, 1 and 5. Scenario 3 incorporates MBT(C) with RDF production and MBT(BioD) with SRF production. Both of these fuels were assumed to substitute coal in cement kilns, as this would be the only option for these fuels, since there are no WtEs in Greece for the moment. In general the performance of all Scenarios and especially Scenarios 3 and 4 are strongly dependent on the existence of a final market for the produced RDF and SRF. However the market for these fuels is extremely
  27. 27. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.20 volatile and there many cases where these fuels end up in landfills instead of being utilized for energy recovery. For instance, in Attica, the RDF produced from the only existing MBT in the Region is (up to 2009 still) landfilled, since the agreement for its utilization in a proximate cement kiln in Evoia, has so far failed to be implemented due to public opposition (Tsatsarelis and Karagiannidis, 2008). Similarly, in Germany in 2007, almost 7 million t of SRF were produced but only 3.2 million t of were used as secondary fuel in SRF-dedicated incinerators, coal-fired power plants and cement kilns, whilst the rest where stored for future use (Schingnitz et al, 2008). Therefore, it was deemed as absolutely necessary to perform a sensitivity analysis on the case where there is no market for these fuels. 3.7. Sensitivity Analysis on Scenarios The sensitivity analysis aimed to evaluate what would be the GHG emission impact in the case that no end market is found for the produced RDF and SRF from the MT, MBT(C), MBT(BioD) and MBT(AD) plants in the assessed scenarios. In this case, GHG emission savings from energy recovery of these fuels should not be taken into account, whereas potential CH4 production from the degradation of the biodegradable content of these fuels should be assessed, if they are finally disposed in a landfill. Especially a MBT(BioD) plant incorporates a bio-drying process, that does not reduce the biodegradable content of the waste or it reduces only a small amount of it, about 10% (Adani et al 2002; Archer et al, 2005) and thus the disposal of SRF in landfill will surely generate CH4. Moreover, RDF in the MBT(C) and MBT(AD) plants is recovered before the biological process and thus the biodegradation of their organic fraction due to disposal in landfills will generate CH4 as well. The results of the sensitivity analysis and the GHG emissions from the treatment of MSW in each of the scenarios are displayed in figure 4. In the sensitivity analysis of the scenarios it was assumed that the WtE facilities in Scenarios 1, 2, 5 will increase their capacity and finally combust the surplus RDF from the MBT(C), MBT(AD) and MT respectively. On the other hand, in Scenarios 3 and 4, where no thermal treatment plant is foreseen, it was assumed that the produced RDF and SRF will finally end up in landfill. From figure 3.4 it can be seen clearly how the performance of all scenarios depends strongly on the existence of end-market for the recovered RDF and SRF. Especially scenarios 3 and 4 generate net GHG emissions and thus the treatment of residual MSW in these scenarios, offers no benefit, at least on GHG emission savings. Therefore, in the event that a SRF market does not exist, then probably further aerobic treatment for RDF and SRF will be necessary in order to reduce its biodegradable content, since they will be disposed in landfills. On the other hand Scenarios 1, 2 and 5 can provide GHG emission savings as they incorporate WTE and MBT(AD) which recover electrical energy for which the demand is constant. 3.8. Conclusions The present study assessed the GHG emission impact of various treatment technologies for the residual MSW in Attica Region in the context of five different waste management scenarios that were compiled according to information from Attica’s Regional Plan. The
  28. 28. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 21 study has shown that all scenarios under assessment could save GHG emissions provided that there is an end market for the recovered RDF and SRF. Figure 4.GHG emissions (Gg CO2-eq) for the five scenarios with no market for SRF/RDF. In this case, co-incineration in cement of SRF from MBT(BioD) mainly and RDF from MBT(C), MBT(AD) and MT can generate significant emission savings. However, if these fuels are not utilized and disposed in landfills, then CH4 emissions could be generated from the biodegradation of their organic fraction. Therefore it is proposed that decision makers and planners evaluate the perspectives of these fuels in the Hellenic market and decide on which technology is more beneficial for the treatment of residual MSW in Attica. A superficial planning could result in large amounts of waste derived fuels disposed in landfills, that would have adverse GHG emission impact and moreover it would increase the cost of waste management in Attica due to additional disposal costs for RDF and SRF. In this case MBT(AD) or WTE plants are considered better options, as it has been shown in the sensitivity analysis, where Scenario 2 which incorporates a MBT(AD) plant and a WtE facility, performs best. In general, the conclusions of this study could support an integrated assessment that would assess additional environmental impacts of MSW treatment technologies and at the same time evaluate their perspectives in the Hellenic market, supporting like this the decisions makers. It should be also commented here that waste policy and planning in Greece for the moment does not promote waste minimization measures neither poses high recycling targets and instead promotes technologies and plants of large capacity that will treat mixed residual MSW. Thus, the potentials of waste minimization measures such as home composting and PAYT schemes in conjunction with new waste treatment plants should be pursued as well.
  29. 29. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.22 4. A REVIEW OF THE STATUS AND BENEFITS OF WTE IN THE US As everywhere in the world, the generation of MSW in the US has grown steadily. A survey that is being carried out every two years by Columbia University and BioCycle journal has lately showed that the generation of MSW increased from 369.4 million (short) t in 2002 to 387.9 million t in 2004, an increment corresponding at a rate of 2.5% per year. Landfilling accounted for 248.6 million t or 64% of the MSW generated, followed by recycling (28.5%), and WTE in MBIs (7.4%) (Table 4.1). Most of the recycling is done in coastal states and most of the WTE facilities are on the East coast, corresponding to the 66% of the total WTE capacity in the US (Table 4.2). Table 4.1. MSW generation and disposal in 2002 and in 2004 in the US. generated recycled or composted WTE landfilled 2004, million t 387.9 110.4 28.9 248.6 2004, percent 100% 28.5% 7.4% 64.1% 2002, million t 369.4 98.6 28.4 236.8 2002, percent 100% 26.7% 7.7% 65.6% Table 4.2. Major users of WTE in the US. State Number of plants Capacity (t/day) Connecticut 6 6,500 New York 10 11,100 New Jersey 5 6,200 Pennsylvania 6 8,400 Virginia 6 8,300 Florida 13 19,300 Total 53 69,600 WTE power plants are in operation in 25 states. They are fuelled by 29 million t of MSW and have a generating capacity of 2700 MW of electricity. They also recover about 0.7 million t of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. There are two main categories of WTE plants: − MBI plants, where MSW are fed as collected into large furnaces. − RDF plants, where MSW are first shredded into small pieces and most of the metals are recovered before combustion (Table 4.3). Table 4.3. Operating US WTE plants. Technology Number of plants Capacity, t/day Capacity, million t/year MBI 65 71,354 22.1 RDF 15 20,020 6.3 Thermal treatment facilities built in the 21st century have been based mostly on the grate combustion of ‘as received’ MSW. US facilities follow this type of treatment and, in industrial scale, the dominant WTE technology is grate technology, because of its simplicity
  30. 30. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 23 and relatively low capital cost. These figures are given also above in Table 3.3 where it is shown that the majority of the facilities (80 of the 87 total) are grate combustion (i.e. either MBI or RDF), while these facilities represent over 80% of the total capacity of WTE in the US. Three dominant technologies - those developed by Martin, Von Roll, Keppel-Seghers – are grate technologies. In terms of novel technologies, gasification (JFE), direct smelting (JFE, Nippon Steel), fluidized bed (Ebara) and circulating fluidized bed (Zhejiang University) are in operation around the world while some of them are under investigation and discussion for possible implementation in the WTE facilities that will be constructed in the US. One of the most successful US facilities is the RDF-type process of the SEMASS facility in Rochester, Massachusetts, developed by Energy Answers Corp. and now operated by American Ref-Fuel, has a capacity of 0.9 million t/year. This facility was considered to be among the 10 finalists for the Waste-To-Energy Research and Technology Council 2006 Industrial Award; thus to be among the best in the world on the basis of energy recovery in terms of kWh of electricity plus kWh of heat recovered per t of MSW, and as the percentage of thermal energy input in the MSW feed, level of emissions achieved, optimal resource recovery and beneficial use of WTE ash, the aesthetic appearance of the facility and the acceptance of the facility by the host community. 4.1. Benefits from WTE in the US 4.1.1. Energy Production and Reduction Of GHG According to actual operating data collected by the US WTE industry, on the average, combusting one t of MSW in a modern WTE power plant generates a net of 550 kilowatt- hours of electricity, thus avoiding mining a quarter of a ton of coal or importing one barrel of oil. WTE is the only alternative to landfilling of non-recyclable wastes, where the decomposing MSW generates carbon dioxide and methane, a potent greenhouse gas, at least 40% of which escapes to the atmosphere even in the modern sanitary landfills that are provided with gas collection network and biogas utilization engines or turbines. Taking into account the electricity generated and the methane emissions avoided has led several independent studies to conclude that WTE reduces greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 1.1-1.3 t of carbon dioxide per ton of MSW combusted rather than landfilled. Therefore, in addition to the energy benefits, the combustion of MSW in WTE facilities reduces US GHG emissions by about 40 million t of carbon dioxide. In Table 4.4, air emissions of WTE and fossil-fuelled power plants are compared. Table 4.4. WTE and fossil-fuel power plants: Comparison of air emissions. Fuel Air emissions (kg/MWh) Carbon dioxide Sulphur dioxide Nitrogen oxides MSW 379.66 0.36 2.45 Coal 1020.13 5.90 2.72 Oil 758.41 5.44 1.81 Natural Gas 514.83 0.04 0.77
  31. 31. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.24 4.1.2. Source of Renewable Energy At this time, the U.S. DOE categorizes WTE as one type of biomass. The term "biomass" means any plant-or animal-derived organic matter available on a renewable basis, including dedicated energy crops and trees, agricultural food and feed crops, agricultural crop wastes and residues, wood wastes and residues, aquatic plants, animal wastes, municipal wastes, and other waste materials. Even if one uses a more stringent definition of the term "renewable", one that includes only material from non-fossil sources, about 64% of the US MSW, after material recovery for recycling plus composting, are derived from renewable sources. This fraction of MSW can be used as clean, sustainable and arguably renewable fuel for the production of electricity and steam. The remaining non-renewable portion, however, has to be either separated or accepted as part of the fuel. Table 4.5. Generation of renewable energy in the US in 2002, excluding hydropower. Energy source kWh x109 generated % of renewable energy Geothermal 13.52 28.0% WTE 13.50 28.0% Landfill gas 6.65 13.8% Wood/biomass 8.37 17.4% Solar thermal 0.87 1.8% Solar photovoltaic 0.01 0.0% Wind 5.3 11.0% Total 48.22 100.0% Table 4.6. Concentration of combustible materials in US MSW. Biomass combustibles % Petrochemical combustibles % Paper/cardboard 38.6 Plastics 9.9 Wood 5.3 Rubber 1.5 Cotton/wool 1.9 Fabrics 1.9 Leather 1.5 Yard trimmings 12.8 Food wastes 10.1 Total biomass content 70.2% Total petrochemical content 14.3 % In 2002, the US WTE facilities generated a net of 13.5x109 kWh of electricity, greater than all other renewable sources of energy, with the exception of hydroelectric and geothermal power (Table 4.5). For comparison, wind power amounted to 5.3x109 kWh and solar energy to only 0.87x109 kWh. The combustible materials in MSW consist of 82% biomass (paper, food and yard wastes plus half of rubber, etc.) and 18% petrochemical wastes. Therefore, MSW is a renewable source of energy and it is included by the US DOE in the biomass fuel category of renewable energy sources. 4.1.3. Recycling and WTE According to the US EPA, the current MSW recycling rate in the US is 28%. By comparison, 57% of the 98 WTE communities achieved a higher recycling rate of 33%. Ten years ago, WTE communities had an average recycling rate of 21% versus the national rate of
  32. 32. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 25 17%. Among operating US WTE plants, 77% have onsite ferrous metal recovery programs. These facilities recover more than 773,000 tons of ferrous annually. Most of these metals are recovered at WTE MBIs from the bottom ash after combustion. In addition, 43% of the operating facilities recover other materials on-site for recycling (e.g., nonferrous metals, plastics, glass, white goods, and WTE ash that is used for road construction outside landfills); over 854,000 tons of these recyclables are recovered annually. Combining all onsite WTE recycling, 82% of the US facilities recycle nearly 1,627,000 t. In fact, all communities with operating WTE plants are linked to offsite recycling programs. The recycling operations associated with these programs may be public or private, residential or commercial. The programs may also operate outside of the community in which the plant is specifically located. 4.1.4. Saving of Land With proper maintenance, WTE plants, can last well over thirty years. Considering that WTE plants do not require more land than the initial one, unless they are expanded to process more MSW, WTE plants do not have a continuing cost in land. Furthermore, the required land is significantly smaller than for the land used for landfilling the same quantity of MSW; thus the initial capital for land is very small. As an example, with landscaping and auxiliary buildings, a WTE plant processing one million t per year requires less then 100,000 m2 of land. In comparison, the landfilling of thirty million t of MSW would require an estimated 3,000,000 m2 . Furthermore, a new plant could be built on the site of the old existing WTE plant, thus reducing in this way the capital cost for land in the new facility to zero. On the other hand, the landfill site cannot be used for anything else, ever, and new greenfields must be converted to landfills. 4.2. WTE Emissions and Public Health Issues In the distant past, many US cities had thousands of residential incinerators in the city without any air pollution controls. For example, at one time, New York City had an estimated eighteen thousand residential incinerators and thirty two municipal incinerators. The environmental impacts can still be detected in deep lying cores of the Central Park soil. Understandably, this has left a bad image of incineration in New York City that persists to this day. The result is that the City transports most of its MSW to distant landfills in other states. Yet, the adjacent New Jersey and Long Island Sound communities depend largely on WTE and most of the Manhattan MSW is combusted in the Essex County WTE plant. At this time, there are over 1500 incinerators of all types in the U.S. but only 87 WTE plants as mentioned above already. In the past, when the effects of emissions on health and the environment were not well understood, all high-temperature processes, including metal smelting, cement production, coal-fired power plants and incinerators were the sources of enormous emissions to the atmosphere. In particular, incinerators were the major sources of toxic organic compounds (called dioxins and furans) and mercury. However, in the last fifteen years and at the cost of about one billion dollars, the 87 WTE facilities operating in the U.S. have implemented APC systems that have led US EPA to recognize them publicly as a source of power “with less environmental impact than almost any other source of electricity”. WTE facilities were subject to new Clean Air Act rules in 1995. In 1995, the US EPA
  33. 33. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.26 adopted new emissions standards for WTE facilities pursuant to the Clean Air Act. Their MACT regulations dictated that WTE facilities with large units (i.e. >250 t per day) should comply with new Clean Air Act standards by December 19, 2000. Small unit facilities (i.e. 35 to 250 t per day) represent only 5% of the US WTE capacity and by 2005 also met similar MACT rules. MACT includes dry scrubbers, fabric filter bag houses, activated carbon injection, selective non-catalytic reduction of NOx and other measures that were implemented at an estimated cost of over one billion dollars. WTE facilities now represent less than 1% of the US emissions of dioxins and mercury, as further discussed below. 4.2.1. Decrease in WTE Dioxin Emissions The toxic effects of dioxins and furans were not realized, both in the US and abroad, untill the late eighties. Thanks to the implementation of MACT regulations, the “toxic equivalent” (TEQ) dioxin emissions of US WTE plants have decreased since 1987 by a factor of 1,000 to a total of less than 12 grams TEQ per year. In comparison, the major source of dioxin emissions now, as reported by EPA, is backyard trash burning that emits close to 600 grams annually. Table 4.7 shows the change in major sources of dioxins/furans air emissions in the US over the years. Table 4.7. Sources of dioxin/furan air emissions in the US, in grams TEQ. Year Source 1987 1995 2002 WTE facilities 8,877 1,250 12 Coal-fired power plants 51 60 60 Medical waste Incineration 2,590 488 7 Barrel backyard burning 604 628 628 Total US 13,998 3,225 1,106 4.2.2. Mercury Emissions The use of mercury in US processes and products reached a high of 3,000 tons per year in the seventies. It decreased to less than 400 tons by 2002, due to the phasing out of most applications of this metal, as mandated by US EPA. For example, mercury activated switches and thermostats have been substituted and the mercury content of fluorescent lamps has been reduced substantially. Furthermore, many communities have put in place strong recycling programs that keep older mercury-containing products out of the MSW sent to WTE facilities. This trend, plus the implementation of the MACT regulations have decreased the mercury emissions of the WTE facilities from 89 tons of mercury in 1989 to less than one ton by 2008. By now the major sources of mercury in the atmosphere are the global coal-fired power plants. Table 4.8 represents the emissions from US WTE facilities reduction between the years 1990 and 2000, while Table 4.9 represents the average emission of 87 U.S. WTE facilities, the EPA standard requirements and the respective percentage considering the EPA limits.
  34. 34. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 27 4.3. Conclusions WTE facilities for MSW management serve about 30 million people in the US. According to the US experience, the environmental impact of MSW management was reduced (lower GHG emissions, energy production, land saving, materials recovery, etc). Furthermore, emissions of toxic and dangerous substances like mercury and dioxins have been significantly reduced, thus protecting public health. Evaluating further these results, it can be seen that the WTE facilities have quite lower emissions compared to electricity production facilities from fossil fuels (except Natural Gas), further reducing GHG emissions from landfills while at the same time decreasing the dependency for power production on fossil fuels. In addition, 80% of combustible biomass included in MSW can be considered as renewable fuel, a fact that is already acknowledged by US DOE which categorizes MSW as biomass. One more significant parameter that was observed is that US communities that use WTE have a 17.8% higher recycling percentage than the US EPA national average. The later seems to counter the usual argument of environmental groups that building of new WTEs will result in lower recycling rates. Table 4.8. Emissions from US WTE facilities. Pollutant 1990 2000 Reduction (%) Dioxins/furans, grams TEQ* 4,260 g 12 g 99.7 Mercury 45.2 t 2.2 t 95.1 Cadmium 4.75 t 0.33 t 93.0 Lead 52.1 t 4.76 t 90.9 Hydrochloric acid 46,900 t 2,672 t 94.3 Sulfur dioxide 30,700 t 4,076 t 86.7 Particulate matter 6,930 t 707 t 89.8 * Toxic equivalent (sum of substance amounts multiplied by toxicity equivalency factors) Table 4.9. Average emissions of 87 US WTE facilities. Pollutant Average emission US EPA standard Average emission (as % of US EPA standard) Unit Dioxin/furan, TEQ basis 0.05 0.26 19.2% ng/dscm Particulate matter 4 24 16.7% mg/dscm SO2 6 30 20% ppmv NOx 170 180 94.4% ppmv HCl 10 25 40% ppmv Mercury 0.01 0.08 12.5% mg/dscm Cadmium 0.001 0.020 5% mg/dscm Lead 0.02 0.20 10% mg/dscm CO 33 100 33.3% ppmv
  35. 35. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.28 5. CONCLUDING REMARKS MSW management is currently a major issue worldwide and will also continue to be in the foreseeable future. Besides the numerous developing countries, many other countries that are not considered generally as developing ones, also find themselves also among rapid developments and challenges in their MSW management system. In this frame, WTE as a major element of the MSW management hierarchy after recycling and before disposal, has been well tested in many developed countries and in a manifold of technological variations, whereas it is continuously being developed and improved. However, in many transitional MSW management systems, also in developed countries, significant peculiarities of a complex socioeconomic nature are still prevailing which often raise barriers and problems in the balanced integration of waste-to-energy in an overall sustainable waste management hierarchy. This chapter has presented 3 cases of such developing systems from England, Greece and the US, where the penetration and integration of WTE is still relatively limited or at its infancy, but where extensive assessments are being currently performed and related large-scale projects put under way, due to mounting pressures and closing deadlines from the pertaining legislation. ABBREVIATIONS AD: Anaerobic Digestion APC: Air Pollution Control BioD: Bio-Drying CHP: Combined Heat and Power DOC : Degradable Organic Carbon DOE: Department of Energy EF: Emission Factor EPA: Environmental Protection Agency FBI: Fluidised Bed Incinerator GEMIS: Global Emission Model for Integrated Systems GHG: Greenhouse Gas IPCC: Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change IWMC: Integrated Waste Management Center MACT: Maximum Available Control Technology MBI: Mass-Burn Incineration MBT: Mechanical Biological Treatment MBT(C): MBT with composting MBT(AD): MBT with AD MBT(BioD): MBT with bio-drying MCF: Methane Correction Factor MHT: Mechanical Heat Treatment MRF: Material Recovery Facility MSW: Municipal Solid Waste MT: Mechanical Treatment NCV: Net Calorific Value PAYT: Pay As You Throw RDF: Refuse Derived Fuel SRF: Solid Recovered Fuel
  36. 36. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 29 TEQ: Toxic Equivalent WTE: Waste-to-Energy REFERENCES Adani F., Baidoa D., Calcaterrab E. and Genevinia P. (2002) The influence of biomass temperature on biostabilization–biodrying of municipal solid waste. BITE, 83, 173-179. AEA (2001) Waste Management Options and Climate Change, Final Report to European Commission, DG Environment, Luxemburg: Office for Official Publications of the European Communities Archer E., Baddeley A. Klein A., Schwage J. and Whiting K. (2005) Mechanical-Biological- Treatment: a Guide for Decision Makers – Processes, Policies and Markets. Published by Juniper Consultancy Services Ltd. UK. Associates in Industrial Ecology (2003) Review of residual waste treatment technologies: Report prepared on behalf of Kingston upon Hull City Council, November, UK, pp.128. Bogner J., Abdelrafie Ahmed M., Diaz C., Faaij A., Gao Q., Hashimoto S., Mareckova K., Pipatti R., Zhang T. (2007) Waste Management, In Climate Change: Mitigation. Contribution of Working Group III to the Fourth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change [B. Metz, O.R. Davidson, P.R. Bosch, R. Dave, L.A. Meyer (eds)], Cambridge University Press, Cambridge, United Kingdom and New York, NY, USA. Consonni S., Giugliano M. and Grosso M. (2005) Alternative strategies for energy recovery from municipal solid waste Part B: Emissions and cost estimates, Waste Management, 25, 137-158. Christensen T.H., Bhander G., Lindvall H., Larsen A.W., Fruergaard T., Damgaard A., Manfredi S., Boldrin A., Riber C. and Hauschild M. (2007) Experience with the use of LCA-modelling, (EASEWASTE) in waste management. Waste Management and Research, 25, 257-262. DEFRA (2004) Introductory Guide: Options for the Diversion of Biodegradable Municipal Waste from Landfill, prepared by Enviros Consulting Limited, UK, pp. 17. DEFRA (2006) Review of England’s Waste Strategy: A Consultation Document, UK, pp. 62. EEA (2007) Joint EMEP/CORINAIR Atmospheric Emission Inventory Guidebook, Third Edition. Copenhagen, Denmark. ENDS Report (2006) “Shanks sign RDF deal” 377, June 2006, p 23. Energy Answers Co, SEMASS Resource Recovery Facility, Technology, Description & Performance history, http://www.energyanswers.com/ pdf/SEMASS%20Tech%20Desc %20Perf%20Hist%202007.pdf. Energy Information Administration, DOE-EIA, Annual Energy Outlook 2002 http://www.eia. doe.gov/ cneaf/solar.renewables/page/mswaste/msw.html Energy Information Administration, DOE 2000 data, www.eia.doe.gov Environment Agency (2006) [Online]. [Accessed 8th July 2006]. Available from World Wide Web: http://www.environment-agency.gov.uk/ Enviros Consulting Limited (2007) Mechanical Biological Treatment of Municipal Solid Waste. Prepared on behalf of DEFRA as part of the New Technologies Supporter Programme UK.
  37. 37. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.30 Enviros Consulting Limited (2007) Mechanical Biological Treatment of Municipal Solid Waste. Prepared on behalf of DEFRA as part of the New Technologies Supporter Programme UK. Erkut E., Karagiannidis A., Perkoulidis G. and Tjandra S. (2008) ‘Multicriteria facility location model for municipal solid waste management system in North Greece’, European Journal of Operational Research, 187, pp. 1402-1421.Eurostat (2009) [Online http://epp.eurostat.ec.europa.eu] (Accessed July 15, 2009). Fischer K. (2006) Impact of Energy from Waste and Recycling Policy on UK Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Prepared for and on behalf of Environmental Resources Management Ltd. London, UK. Gendebien A., Leavens A., Blackmore K., Godley A., Lewin K., Whiting K.J., Davis R., Giegrich J., Fehrenbach H., Gromke U., Del Bufalo N. and Hogg D. (2003) Refuse derived fuel: Current practice and perspectives. Final Report for European Commission – Directorate General Environment. WRc plc, Swindon, UK. GEMIS (2009) Global Emission Model for Integrated Systems V 4.5 Öko-Institut, Freiburg, Germany. Hellenic Ministry for the Environment, Physical Planning and Public Works (2007) Operational Program Environment and Sustainable Development 2007-2013, Athens. Hellenic Solid Waste Management Association (HSWMA), (2009). [Online: http://www. eedsa.gr] (July 21, 2009). IPCC (1996) Climate change 1995. The Science of Climate Change. Summary for policymakers and technical summary working group report. Campridge University Press, Campridge, UK. IPCC (1997) Revised 1996 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories, Volume 1, 2, and 3, J.T. Houghton et al., IPCC/OECD/IEA, Paris, France. IPCC (2006) 2006 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories, Prepared by the National Greenhouse Gas Inventories Programme, Eggleston H.S., Buendia L., Miwa K., Ngara T. and Tanabe K. (eds). Published: IGES, Japan. IPCC (1996) Revised 1996 IPCC Guidelines for National Greenhouse Gas Inventories, Reference Manual (Volume 3), pp. 6.1. Juniper Consultancy Services Ltd (2005) Mechanical-Biological-Treatment: A Guide for Decision Makers-Processes, Policies and Markets, UK, March, pp.11, pp. p. C-26, pp.49. Karagiannidis A., Xirogiannopoulou, A. and Moussiopoulos, N. (2005) Studying the applicability of variable-rate pricing in solid waste management in Greece, International Journal of Environment and Pollution, 23, Nr 2, 189-204. Karagiannidis A., Perkoulidis G., Papadopoulos A., Moussiopoulos N. and Tsatsarelis T. (2005) Characteristics of wastes from electric and electronic equipment in Greece: Results of a field survey, Waste Management and Research, 23, 381-388. Karagiannidis A., Xirogiannopoulou A. and Moussiopoulos N. (2006) On the Effect of Municipality Size and Characteristics on the Formulation of Municipal Solid Waste Charging Policy by Local Authorities, Waste Management, 26, 110-122. Karagiannidis A., Xirogiannopoulou A. and Tchobanoglous G. (2008) ‘Full-cost accounting as a tool for the financial assessment of Pay-As-You-Throw Schemes: A case study for the Panorama municipality, Greece’, Waste Management, 28, 2801-2808. Karagiannidis A., Bilitewski B., Tchobanoglous G., Themelis N.J., Wittmaier M. and Tsatsarelis T. (2008) Waste-to-energy: On thermal treatment and energetic utilisation of
  38. 38. Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical… 31 solid wastes, in: Waste Management Research Trends (editor: T.V. Golush), Nova Science Publishers (ISBN: 978-1-60456-234-7), pp. 106-163. Karagiannidis A., Perkoulidis G., Papageorgiou A. and Kalogirou S. (2009) Comparative assessment of collection and transfer schemes of municipal wastes for supplying a new waste-to-energy facility. Proceedings, International Conference on Environmental Management, Engineering, Planning and Economics (CEMEPE), Mykonos island, Greece, June. Karagiannidis A., Papageorgiou A., Perkoulidis G., Sanida G. and Samaras P. (2009) A multi-criteria assessment of scenarios on thermal processing of infectious hospital wastes, Waste Management (in press). Karagiannidis A. and Perkoulidis G. (2009) ‘A multi-criteria ranking of different technologies for the anaerobic digestion for energy recovery of the organic fraction of municipal solid wastes’, BITE, 100, 2355-2360. Karagiannidis A. and Kasampalis T. (2009) Resource recovery from end-of-life tires in Greece: A field survey, state-of-art and trends, Waste Management and Research (in press). Karagiannidis A., Wittmaier M., Langer S., Bilitewski B. and Malamakis A. (2009) ‘An integrated feasibility assessment framework for energy recovery from solid waste organics in developing countries’, Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews 13, 2156- 2162. Kiser J.V.L., May/June 2003. Recycling and Waste – to – Energy The ongoing compatibility success story, MSW Management Journal, http://www.mswmanagement.com/ mw_0305_recycling Lauber J.D., Morris M.E., Ulloa P. and Hasselriis F. (2006) Local Waste-to-Energy vs. Long Distance Disposal of MSW, AWMA Conference, New Orleans, Louisiana, June 21. Liamsanguan C. and Gheewala S.H. (2008) LCA: a decision support tool for environmental assessment of MSW management systems. JEMA, 87, 132-138. O’Brien J. K. (2006) SWANA Applied Research Foundation, Comparison of Air Emissions from Waste-to-Energy Facilities to Fossil Fuel Power Plants, Technical Report, http://www.swana.org. Papageorgiou A., Barton J.R. and Karagiannidis A. (2009) Assessment of greenhouse effect impact of technologies used for energy recovery from municipal waste: A case for England, JEMA (in press). Papageorgiou A., Karagiannidis A. and Barton J.R. (2009) ‘Municipal solid waste management scenarios for Attica and their greenhouse gas emission impact’, Waste Management and Research (in press). Parfitt J. (2002) Analysis of household waste composition and factors driving waste increases, for WRAP, pp. 28. Porteous A. (2005) “Why energy from waste incineration is an essential component of environmentally responsible waste management”, Waste Management, 25, 451-459. Psomopoulos C. S., Batakis A. and Daskalakis J. (2008) Residue Derived Fuels Production in Greece: An Alternative Fuel for the Power Generation Sector based in EU and International Experience. Med Power 2008 Conference. Thessaloniki Greece. Sanida G., Karagiannidis A., Mavidou F., Vartzopoulos D., Moussiopoulos N. and Chatzopoulos S. (2009) Assessing generated quantities of infectious medical wastes: A
  39. 39. Avraam Karagiannidis, Nicolas Themelis, John Barton et al.32 case study for a health region administration in Central Macedonia, Greece, Waste Management (in press). Schingnitz D., Hoffmann G., Gleis M. and Wagner J. (2008) Emergence and utilisation of RDF in Germany – Current Situation, Prospects. Proceedings VENICE 2008: Second International Symposium on Energy from Biomass and Waste, CD-Version, Venice, Italy, 17-20.11. Simmons P., Themelis N.J. and Kaufman S.M. (2004) State of garbage in America – Data and methodology assessment, BioCycle, 45 (4), 22. Soderman M. (2003) Including indirect environmental impacts in waste management planning, Resources, Conservation and Recycling, 38, 213-241. Stevenson W. (2002) "Emissions from Large MWC Units at MACT Compliance." Memorandum to Docket A-90-45, U.S. EPA, Research Triangle Park, NC. Technical Chamber of Greece (2006) Solid Waste Management in Greece: The case for Attica. Athens, Greece. Themelis N.J. and Gregory A. (2002) Mercury Emissions from High Temperature Sources in the NY/NJ Hudson Raritan Basin, Proceeding of NAWTEC 11, American Society of Mechanical Engineers, 205-215. Themelis N.J. (2003) An overview of the global waste-to-energy industry, Waste Management World, July-August 2003, 40-47. Themelis N.J. (2007) Thermal Treatment Review, Waste Management World, July-August 2007, 37-45. Toxics Release Inventory: "Quantified U.S. Dioxin Sources Over Time" http://trifacts.org/quantified_sounes/quantified_ sources.php Tsatsarelis T., Antonopoulos I., Karagiannidis A. and Perkoulidis G. (2007) Open dumps in the Hellenic prefecture of Laconia: Statistical analysis of characteristics and restoration prioritization on the basis of a field survey, Waste Management and Research, 25, 417- 425. Tsatsarelis T. and Karagiannidis A. (2008) Evaluation of refuse derived fuel production and consumption potential in Greece, Proceedings of the 2nd International Conference on Engineering for Waste Valorisation (WasteEng 08) (G. Lyberatos and A. Nzihou, eds), Convention Centre, University of Patras, Patra, Greece, 3-5 June, 219, CD-ROM edition. US DOE "Homepage" http://energy . US EPA, 1997 data. US EPA, February 2003, Letter to President of Integrated Waste Services Association, www.wte.org/epaletter.html. Waste Technology Data Centre (WTDC). 2006. [Online]. [Accessed 24th July 2006]. Available from World Wide Web: http://www.environment. Williams P. 2005 Waste Treatment and Disposal. 2nd Edition, West Sussex: John Wiley & Sons Ltd, UK, p. 251.
  40. 40. In: Waste Management: Research Advances… ISBN: 978-1-61668-414-3 Editor: A. K. Haghi pp. 33-79 © 2010 Nova Science Publishers, Inc. Chapter 2 MUNICIPAL SOLID WASTE: CHARACTER AND COMPOSITION Libuše Benešová* , Markéta Doležalová, Petra Hnaťuková and Bohumil Černík ABSTRACT This chapter analyzes municipal solid waste (MSW), its definition, brief history, and management. Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), which evaluates environmental impacts of MSW, is also referred. MSW is mentioned in terms of its characteristic as well as a method of collection, transport, recycling, treatment and disposal. The new methodology of sampling and analyses of MSW is also mentioned because the knowledge of the composition allows decision making based on what kind of handling will be optimal for wastes and the environment. MSW management is one of the major environmental problem not only in EU countries but all over the world. 1. INTRODUCTION The production of MSW is as old as mankind itself. Every civilization, from the oldest to the most modern economic society, has had to deal with MSW. Of course the style of handling is different comparing the earliest civilizations to the 21st century. Not only is the amount of wastes greater, but the composition of wastes is completely different. The industrial revolution between 1750 and 1850 led many people to move from rural areas to cities. The concentration of the inhabitants of towns and cities caused an increase in waste amount. These wastes generated contained a range of materials such a glass, food residue and human waste. An additional problem was the attraction of MSW for flies, rats and other vermin which can cause disease transfer. These conditions were very dangerous, and caused an actual threat to human health and the environment. * Institute for Environmental Studies, Faculty of Science, Charles University, Prague, lbenes@natur.cuni.cz
  41. 41. Libuše Benešová, Markéta Doležalová, Petra Hnaťuková et al.34 Today, the composition and amount of MSW is extremely variable as a consequence of seasonal, lifestyle, demographic, geographic, and legislative factors. This variability makes defining and measuring the composition of waste more difficult and at the same time more essential. Municipal solid waste (MSW), also called urban solid waste, is a waste type that includes predominantly household waste (domestic waste), with sometimes the addition of commercial wastes, collected by a municipality within a given area. They are in either solid or semisolid form and generally exclude industrial hazardous wastes. The term residual waste relates to waste left over from household sources containing materials that have not been separated out or sent for reprocessing. Waste management is the collection, transport, processing, recycling or disposal, and monitoring of waste materials (Tchobanoglous, 1993). The term usually relates to materials produced by human activities, and is generally undertaken to reduce their effect on health, the environment or aesthetics. Waste management is also carried out to recover resources. Waste management can involve solid, liquid or gaseous substances, with different methods and fields of expertise for each. Effective waste management through MSW composition studies is important for numerous reasons, including the need to estimate the potential of material recovery, to identify sources of component generation, to facilitate the design of processing equipment, to estimate physical, chemical, and thermal properties of waste, and to maintain compliance with national laws and European directives. 2. MSW DEFINITION The definition of MSW is very important, because there can be great variation in the composition of natural waste. The material is heterogenous and it is difficult to describe, define and classify. In many cases, MSW is a mixture of different waste types and often is on the border between two categories. Therefore, the MSW must have a strict and legal definition. For EU countries there is definition given by European Community law. But this is complicated by the fact that each country and each administration derives its own definition from the EC Framework Directive (75/442/EEC as amended by 91/156/EEC). The Czech Republic uses the definition given by the Act of waste no. 185/2001Coll. where MSW is defined as “all wastes generated on the territory of the municipality, that originate in the activities of natural persons, with the exception of wastes formed on the premises of legal persons or natural persons authorized to operate business”. In recent years, there is support in the CR for an MSW concept including commercial wastes within the municipality area. Basic items are wastes from households (including bulky waste), services, and the unproductive assets of enterprise subjects (waste group 20 EWC). Examples of other definitions of MSW, taken from various web sites, are: • Municipal solid waste (MSW), also called urban solid waste, is a waste type that includes predominantly household waste (domestic waste) with sometimes the addition of commercial wastes collected by a municipality within a given area. They
  42. 42. Municipal Solid Waste: Character and Composition 35 are in either solid or semisolid form and generally exclude industrial hazardous wastes. The term residual waste relates to waste left from household sources containing materials that have not been separated out or sent for reprocessing (www. wikipedia.uk). • The total waste generated by residents, businesses, and institutions (www.opala.org/solid_waste/glossary/Glossary.html). • Solid waste originating from homes, industries, businesses, demolition, land clearing, and construction (weblife.org/humanure/glossary.html • MSW is household waste (and some commercial waste) that is set aside for kerbside collection or delivered to a waste facility • (www.plymouth.gov.uk/homepage/environmentandplanning/rubbishandrecycling/sw dwp/swdwpfaqs/swdwpglossary.htm). • Waste material that is collected from homes and businesses. Waste materials from industrial processes that are not considered safe to place into landfills are not allowed to become MSW, and recycled materials are not included in MSW. MSW is referred to in common parlance as garbage • (www.alamedapt.com/electricity). • Waste generated in households, commercial establishments, institutions, and businesses. MSW includes used paper, discarded cans and bottles, food scraps, yard trimmings, and other items. Industrial process wastes, agricultural wastes, mining wastes, and sewage sludge are not MSW • (www.purdue.edu/envirosoft/housewaste/src/glossary1.htm). In Europe, wastes are defined by the European Waste Catalogue (EWC) Codes. EWC Codes are 6 digits long, with the first two digits defining the over-arching category of waste, the next two defining the sub-category, and the last two defining the precise waste stream. Municipal Solid Waste comes under the "20" codes, for example: "20 01 02”corresponds to Municipal Solid Waste (20), components from separated collection (01) glass (02). Similarly 20 02 01 means Municipal Solid Waste (20), waste from garden and parks (02), biodegradable material (01). 3. A BRIEF HISTORY OF MSW The study of waste through history brought many insights into civilizations, and has produced a relatively new research sphere – garbology. In the timeline of waste history, the problem of wastes was significantly acerbated when people began to move to industrial towns and cities from rural areas. Prehistoric people discharged their waste in pits, because these wastes were mostly composed of only hunting and food preparation items. Due to the composition of wastes and the very low human population, there were no problems with contamination of water or soil (Pittchel, 2005). In early pre-industrial times, waste was mainly composed of ash from fires, wood, bones, bodies and vegetable waste. It was disposed of in the ground where it acted as compost and helped to improve the soil (Wilson, 1977). Ancient rubbish dumps excavated in archaeological digs reveal only tiny amounts of ash, broken tools and pottery. Everything that could be was

×