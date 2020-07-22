WASTE MANAGEMENT: RESEARCH

ADVANCES TO CONVERT WASTE

TO WEALTH



Converting Waste to Energy via Thermal, Biological and Mechanical Processing in Developing Western Municipal Solid Waste: Character and Composition

Waste Biomass Supply Chains for Energy Production:

A Hierarchical Decision-Making Framework

Waste Picking at Landfills: A Source of Livelihood or Interference with Waste Disposal Processes?

Simultaneous Solution for Solid Waste Management and Waste

Water Treatment: Cr(VI) Removal as a Case Study

Can Waste-to-Energy of as-Received or Pre-Processed (RDF/SRF)

Municipal Solid Wastes Support the Electricity Generation Sector?

EU Experience and a Case Study with Two Different Senarios for Greece

The Use of Industrial Waste for the Production of New Blended Cement

Olive Mill Wastewater: Treatments and Valorisation

Methodological Approaches for Assessing Human Health Risks of

Waste Management Plants. Experiences from Catalonia (Spain)



SHABBIR AHMED: FUUAST MBA STUDENT (ABDUL HAQ CAMPUS) EVENING, 2019-2022) (1947SHABBIR@GMAIL.COM)





