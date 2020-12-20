Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GET!!! The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do Author : Ayesha Curry Pages :...
Books Excerpt NEW YORK TIMES?BESTSELLER Enjoy family-friendly recipes that are ready in no time, when you've got no time, ...
q q q q q q Books Details Author : Ayesha Curry Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Voracious Language : ISBN-10 : 0316496170 IS...
How to get this book ? �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
GET!!! The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do
GET!!! The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

GET!!! The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do

15 views

Published on

NEW YORK TIMES?BESTSELLER Enjoy family-friendly recipes that are ready in no time, when you've got no time, from New York Times bestselling author, online phenomenon, and TV star Ayesha Curry. ?Ayesha Curry knows what it's like to have so much on your plate you can barely think about dinner. But she also knows that finding balance between work and family life starts with gathering around the table to enjoy a home-cooked meal.?The Full Plate brings the best of Ayesha's home kitchen straight to you, with 100 recipes that are flexible and flavorful and come together in less than an hour. You'll find sheet pan dinners and crowd-pleaser pastas, hearty salads and healthy updates to takeout favorites, and fresh spins on classic dishes-plus kid-friendly meals, desserts, and sides (and a few beverages just for the adults). Recipes include:Mushroom Tacos with Avocado CremaHot Honey Chicken SandwichesCrab BucatiniSheet Pan Pork ChopsGuava Ginger Ice CreamSpicy Margaritas, and more .

Published in: Presentations & Public Speaking
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

GET!!! The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do

  1. 1. GET!!! The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do Author : Ayesha Curry Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Voracious Language : ISBN-10 : 0316496170 ISBN-13 : 9780316496179
  2. 2. Books Excerpt NEW YORK TIMES?BESTSELLER Enjoy family-friendly recipes that are ready in no time, when you've got no time, from New York Times bestselling author, online phenomenon, and TV star Ayesha Curry. ?Ayesha Curry knows what it's like to have so much on your plate you can barely think about dinner. But she also knows that finding balance between work and family life starts with gathering around the table to enjoy a home-cooked meal.?The Full Plate brings the best of Ayesha's home kitchen straight to you, with 100 recipes that are flexible and flavorful and come together in less than an hour. You'll find sheet pan dinners and crowd-pleaser pastas, hearty salads and healthy updates to takeout favorites, and fresh spins on classic dishes- plus kid-friendly meals, desserts, and sides (and a few beverages just for the adults). Recipes include:Mushroom Tacos with Avocado CremaHot Honey Chicken SandwichesCrab BucatiniSheet Pan Pork ChopsGuava Ginger Ice CreamSpicy Margaritas, and more . �
  3. 3. q q q q q q Books Details Author : Ayesha Curry Pages : 256 pages Publisher : Voracious Language : ISBN-10 : 0316496170 ISBN-13 : 9780316496179 . �
  4. 4. How to get this book ? �
  5. 5. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  6. 6. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  7. 7. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  8. 8. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  9. 9. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  10. 10. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  11. 11. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  12. 12. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  13. 13. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  14. 14. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  15. 15. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  16. 16. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  17. 17. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  18. 18. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  19. 19. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  20. 20. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  21. 21. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  22. 22. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  23. 23. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  24. 24. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  25. 25. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  26. 26. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  27. 27. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �
  28. 28. Keyword The Full Plate: Flavor-Filled, Easy Recipes for Families with No Time and a Lot to Do . �

×