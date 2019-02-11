Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
P.D.F_book Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library *E-books_online*
Book Details Author : Adrian Kaehler ,Gary Bradski Pages : 575 Publisher : O'Reilly Media Brand : English ISBN : Publicati...
Description Get started in the rapidly expanding field of computer vision with this practical guide. Written by Adrian Kae...
if you want to download or read Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library, click button download i...
Download or read Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library by click link below Download or read Le...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

P.D.F_book Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library *E-books_online*

5 views

Published on

Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library
Download at => https://readebooksfullonline05o0.blogspot.com/1491937998

Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library pdf download, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library audiobook download, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library read online, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library epub, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library pdf full ebook, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library amazon, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library audiobook, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library pdf online, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library download book online, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library mobile, Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library pdf free download, download ebook PDF EPUB, book in english language, Download pdf kindle audiobook mp3

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

P.D.F_book Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library *E-books_online*

  1. 1. P.D.F_book Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library *E-books_online*
  2. 2. Book Details Author : Adrian Kaehler ,Gary Bradski Pages : 575 Publisher : O'Reilly Media Brand : English ISBN : Publication Date : 2016-03-25 Release Date : 2016-03-25
  3. 3. Description Get started in the rapidly expanding field of computer vision with this practical guide. Written by Adrian Kaehler and Gary Bradski, creator of the open source OpenCV library, this book provides a thorough introduction for developers, academics, roboticists, and hobbyists. You'll learn what it takes to build applications that enable computers to "see" and make decisions based on that data., With over 500 functions that span many areas in vision, OpenCV is used for commercial applications such as security, medical imaging, pattern and face recognition, robotics, and factory product inspection. This book gives you a firm grounding in computer vision and OpenCV for building simple or sophisticated vision applications. Hands-on exercises in each chapter help you apply what you've learned., This volume covers the entire library, in its modern C++ implementation, including machine learning tools for computer vision. Learn OpenCV data types, array types, and array operations Capture and store still and video images with HighGUI Transform images to stretch, shrink, warp, remap, and repair Explore pattern recognition, including face detection Track objects and motion through the visual field Reconstruct 3D images from stereo vision Discover basic and advanced machine learning techniques in OpenCV
  4. 4. if you want to download or read Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library, click button download in the last page
  5. 5. Download or read Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library by click link below Download or read Learning OpenCV 3: Computer Vision in C++ with the OpenCV Library OR

×