Synopsis :

The statistics tell a horrific story: one in six women and one in 33 men will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. Over 93 per cent of juvenile sexual assault and rape victims know who assaulted them. Written by a therapist, "Date Rape" helps readers understand this sensitive issue and gives those who have experienced it advice and coping strategies. Topics include the effects of rape, from depression to post-traumatic stress disorder, and suicide, as well as the benefits of disclosure and trust.

