(READ)^ Be More Chill Ebook READ ONLINE

Description 'Vizzini anatomizes high school lust and social scheming without any condescending reassurance. If it weren't ...
  Description 'Vizzini anatomizes high school lust and social scheming without any condescending reassurance. If it weren't so funny, his first novel might be too painful to read.' Read more Ned Vizzini began writing for The New York Press at the age of fifteen. At nineteen, he had his first book published, Teen Angst? Naaah?. He was also author of three other books for young adults including The Other Normals, Be More Chill, the first young adult novel ever chosen as a Today Show Book Club pick, and which is the basis of the musical of the same name, and It's Kind of a Funny Story, which NPR named #56 of the '100 Best-Ever Teen Novels' of all time and which is the basis of the film of the same name. The last novel published before his death, House of Secrets, was a middle-grade fantasy novels co-written with filmmaker Chris Columbus; it debuted on the New York Times best- seller list.Ned's stories often drew on his struggles with anxiety and depression, yet they had a strong comic bent. His fans appreciated his honesty and sense of humor. He was also very generous to other writers. In 2005, he started the Barnes & Noble Teen Writers Workshops, which he ran until 2012.
