Much more than a simple certification study aid, this comprehensive 1,248 page book is designed to help you master all aspects of IBM DB2 database administration and prepare you to take and pass IBM s Certification Exams 611 and 311: Certified Database Administrator. Building on years of extensive hands-on experience, the authors step you through all the areas covered on the test. The book dives deep inside each certification topic: DB2 server management, physical design, business rules implementation, activity monitoring, utilities, high availability, security, and connectivity and networking. There is even a "crash course" chapter on DB2 10.5 features. Each chapter includes an extensive set of practice questions along with carefully explained answers. This book provides more than 400 practice questions and answers, more than 120 "flash cards" to help you study for the exam, and 50 step-by-step DB2 feature implementation procedures.



