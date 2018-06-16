Synnopsis :

Security Assessment The National Security Agency s INFOSEC Assessment Methodology (IAM) provides guidelines for performing an analysis of how information is handled within an organization: looking at the systems that store, transfer, and process information. This book shows how to do a complete security assessment based on the NSA s guidelines.



Author : Greg Miles

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches

Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces

Format : E-Books

Seller information : Greg Miles ( 1✮ )

Link Download : https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1932266968

