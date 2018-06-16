-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
Security Assessment The National Security Agency s INFOSEC Assessment Methodology (IAM) provides guidelines for performing an analysis of how information is handled within an organization: looking at the systems that store, transfer, and process information. This book shows how to do a complete security assessment based on the NSA s guidelines.
Author : Greg Miles
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-2
Product Dimensions : 8.5 x 0.5 x 9.2 inches
Shipping Weight : 18.7 ounces
Format : E-Books
Seller information : Greg Miles ( 1✮ )
Link Download : https://business26mei18.blogspot.co.uk/?book=1932266968
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment