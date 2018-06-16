Synnopsis :

Prepare for Microsoft Exam 70-398-and help demonstrate your real-world mastery of planning and designing cloud and hybrid identities and supporting identity infrastructure for managing devices. Designed for experienced IT pros ready to advance their status, this Exam Ref focuses on the critical-thinking and decision-making acumen needed for success at the Microsoft Specialist level. Focus on the skills measured on the exam: * Design for cloud/hybrid identity* Design for device access and protection* Design for data access and protection* Design for remote access* Plan for apps* Plan updates and recovery This Microsoft Exam Ref: * Organizes its coverage by skill measured on the exam* Features Thought Experiments to help you assess your readiness for the exam* Assumes you have experience with desktop and device administration, Windows networking technologies, Active Directory, and Microsoft Intune



Author : Brian Svidergol

