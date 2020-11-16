Following the category-dominating success of Witchery, indigenous medicine woman and seer Juliet Diaz initiates readers following the current witchy trends of herbal medicine and magic into a deeper, wilder connection with the ancient healing power of over 200 plants.

Awaken your inner healer by connecting with the wise and magickal energies of plants.

Drawn from traditional ancestral practices passed down by generations of indigenous teachers, plant whisperer and herbalist Juliet Diaz guides readers along a journey far beyond the basic medicinal and magical properties of plants in this deep dive into Mother Earth's drumming heart. Become a powerful healer and a child of nature, learning to hear, see, and understand the sacred vibrations of plant language to heal not only yourself but our earth as well with this illustrated guide.In Plant Witchery you will discover how to: - Work with the magickal and medicinal properties of over 200 species of plants - Speak and listen to plants

