Visual Remote Assistant 2021/04/28 株式会社 セールスフォース・ドットコム Service Cloud Trailblazers Meetup #12
信頼 ･ スマート ･ 柔軟 ･ 持続可能 Salesforce Customer 360で  デジタルを活用したスマートな顧客体験を提供  セールス マーケティング コマース アプリ アナリティクス インテグレーション 従業員 エクスペリエン...
動画  サービス＝顧客サービス＝Service Cloud マーケティング （カスタマージャーニー自動化） FAQサイト  コミュニティ  マルチチャネル対応   オムニチャネル  ルーティング  マクロ  （一括処理）  完了？  SLA管理...
Visual Remote Assistant リアルタイム 対話型ガイダンス 画面に指示を書き込むなどして、顧客や従業員 トラブルシューティングをリモートで支援 インテリジェントなエンゲージメント AIを活用した文字認識(OCR)と スケーラ...
VRAデモ 
顧客が問題について サポート担当者に  電話問い合わせ  サポート担当者が  寄り添ったサポート ためにビデオ  チャットを提案  サポート担当者が  ビデオチャット  開始用 SMS通知を   顧客に送信  顧客が、サポート  担当者 指示に...
書類などを見ながら、現 在 状況などを  担当者に電話で問合せ  一つ一つ確認事項をお伺 いしたり、聞き間違いや聞 き漏らしがないように、証 書自体を確認したい  サポート担当者が  ビデオチャット開始  用 SMS通知を  顧客に送信  画像...
Thank You
May. 13, 2021

Service cloud trailblazers meetup #12 VRA

Service cloud trailblazers meetup #12 で紹介された VRA の資料です。

  8. 8. Thank You

