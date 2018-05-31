-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Synnopsis :
This book examines how money, in the absence of interest (Riba) and money market can become an endogenous variable of an economic system. It further tries to integrate money in capital theory and to make monetary sector part of the real sector aiming at removing the problems that arise from separation of the two.
Author : Iraj Toutounchian
Language : English
Grade Level : 1-4
Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches
Shipping Weight : 14 ounces
Format : BOOKS
Seller information : Iraj Toutounchian ( 5? )
Link Download : https://binecapuli.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0470823194
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment