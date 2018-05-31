Synnopsis :

This book examines how money, in the absence of interest (Riba) and money market can become an endogenous variable of an economic system. It further tries to integrate money in capital theory and to make monetary sector part of the real sector aiming at removing the problems that arise from separation of the two.



Author : Iraj Toutounchian

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-4

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : BOOKS

Seller information : Iraj Toutounchian ( 5? )

Link Download : https://binecapuli.blogspot.co.uk/?book=0470823194

