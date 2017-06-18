Presentation (1) of anatomical landmark of maxilla and mandible

Anatomical landmarks By: seyed ali mostafavi II BDS
Why we should know the landmarks!? In order to properly make a denture, one must understand the anatomy and physiology of ...
Anatomical landmark can be discussed :  Limiting structure  Supporting structure A)primary stress bearing B)secondary st...
1) limiting structures. Maxillary Mandibular  Labial frenum labial frenum  Labial vestibule labial vestibule  Buccal fr...
2)Supporting structure Maxillary mandibular  A) Primary stress bearing  Residual alveolar ridge buccal shelf area  Slop...
3)relief structure Maxillary mandibular  Incisive papila crest of the residual alveolar  Mid palatal raphae mental foram...
frena
Frena & mental foramen
