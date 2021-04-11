Billionaire philanthropist⭐ Senator Charles Cavendish⭐is head of the renowned Cavendish Foundation⭐ known for building schools and hospitals in Third World countries⭐ and for sponsoring clean water⭐ vaccination and sanitation projects to help vulnerable kids and communities the world over. He is one of the PDF 8216 good guys PDF 8217 .And Cobra has decided he must die⭐ and Harry Bauer must kill him.He must die because he is evil. His foundation is a front for arms dealing and his support for terrorist groups⭐ who pay him in oil. Bauer is skeptical⭐ but when he learns that Cavendish supplied Mohammed Ben-Amini with the chemical weapons to wipe out the village of Belandhawa⭐ in Helmand province⭐ his skepticism turns to murderous anger.The problem is⭐ Cavendish lives in an electronic fortress in Pacific Palisades Bauer can PDF 8217 t get close to him⭐ and when he tries to use Cavendish PDF 8217 Download beautiful⭐ na PDF 239 ve assistant⭐ Sheila Newton⭐ things start to unravel badly. Suddenly Bauer doesn PDF 8217 t know who is his enemy⭐ and who is his ally. But one thing is clear⭐ when Harry Bauer is out for blood⭐ whoever his enemy is⭐ they PDF 8217 re on the wrong side PDF 8230