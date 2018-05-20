-
Be the first to like this
Published on
===<>===
BOOK REVIEW:<>
Book title: Best [EBOOK] Organising Knowledge: Taxonomies, Knowledge and Organisational Effectiveness (Chandos Knowledge Management) Best Sellers Rank : #1 Textbooks
Author: Patrick Lambe
publisher: Patrick Lambe
Book thickness: 410 p
Year of publication: 2007
===<>===
BOOK DESCRIPTION:<>
Organising Knowledge In this groundbreaking book, Patrick Lambe shows how they play an integral role in helping organizations coordinate and communicate effectively. Through a series of case studies, he demonstrates the range of ways in which taxonomies can help organizations to leverage and articulate their knowledge. download now : https://joinesrsder.blogspot.com/?book=1843342278
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment