53 views

Published on

Shape's universal platform connects your team, applications, and clients in one centralized hub. Increase your employee productivity to sell more with Shape Software CRM.

Published in: Data & Analytics
  1. 1. How CRMs Boost Your ProductivityWhile WorkingFromHome during Corona Virus The corona virus(COVID-19) outbreakhasintroducedmanyunprecedentedfirststothe working world-at-large.Fromsocial distancing,becomingthe new normal,tohome quarantining,andupto 1/3rd of Americanworkerssuddenlyfindingthemselvesworkingremotelyforextendedperiods. If you have not alreadybeenapart of the remote workforce,the change maycome asjarringat first. The lack of a definedschedulecanbe disruptive.A new-sharedworkspacewithyourspouse and childrenmaybe distracting.The loomingthreatof the virusanditsimpact onfriends,family,and lovedonesmaymeanworktakesa backseat.In addition,thatisentirelynormal. Accordingto a Harvard BusinessReviewstudyin2019, whenstressandanxietyare amplified,our bodyautomaticallytriggersa“flightorfight”response,andthatcan leadto elevatedstresslevels and an inabilitytogetthingsdone.Itiscritical duringthistime of sweepingchange tofocuslesson all your to-do's,use technologytoyouradvantage,andhone inonbusiness-critical items. For manybusinessownersandsmall teams,thistime athome canbe critical for gettingthingsdone, makingsure our clientsare safe andhappy,and findingwaystokeepthe virtual doorsopen.We roundedupthe sevenbesttips,tools,andideasforhow a CRM can helpyoumake the mostof workingremotelyduringthe coronavirus. 1. AssignLeads WithShape CRM Shape isa perfecttool forremote teamsbecause of the robusttoolsalreadybuiltintoeverysystem. Besides teamchat,pipeline management,notes,to-do's,andmore,youcanalsoassignnew leadsto your teamwiththe clickof the button(orautomaticallybasedoncertaincriteria).Whenyoucannot be in the office,youcanstill be insync andkeepyourdeals movingforward. 2. Prioritize MostCritical Businessand ProcesseswithWorkflows Workingremotelyforthe firsttime canbe jarringfor a lot of folks—whetheryouare a mortgage teamor in highereducation.Youare usedtohammeringoutclientneedsandprojectdetailsin person,andcorona viruswill be anewand challengingtimetolearnhow to reinventyoursystems. One keyarea of focusmany expertsagree istohave a systemor repeatable workflowinplace for
  2. 2. your clientneedstoreduce botherrors andconfusion.UsingaCRM systemisan excellentwayto buildworkflowsthatuniformlyapplythe same standardstoeverynew clientorleadsoyoucan continue todelivertop-notchcustomerservice everytime. 3. Try an IntegratedDialer One thingtelemarketersare learningduringthe coronaviruspandemicisthatmanypeople are home to fieldtheirphone calls;the same goesforyourprospects.If yourbusinessisstill operating duringthistime,itiscritical to use a tool like anintegrateddialer tohelpyouquicklyconnectwith potential clients.Notonlycanyouapplylocal presence,butalsointegrateddialerswillsyncdata withyourCRM of choice,sendSMSmessages,andevendocall forwarding—all critical components to keepyourteam’spipeline activeandconverting. 4. Enable Rolesand Permissions Withyour teamat home,everyone musthave accesstoyourcustomerand leaddatabase withonly the privilegesyoufeel comfortablesharing.UsingaCRMis a great wayto establishuserprofiles for all of youremployeesandtracktheirdeal velocitiesandclosingrates.CRMsalsoallow youto give employeesaccesstoonlythe critical infoandtoolstheyneedtodo theirjobswhile simultaneously gatingoff certainfeatures,financialdata,orothersensitive materialsyoudonotwant themto see. 5. Pre-BuiltMarketingCampaigns If you are inone of several “essential”businesses,the factremainsthatyoustill needasmanyways as possible toreachyourcore prospectsor clientsatthistime.Since in-personeventsandmeetings are out,nowis a great time toleverage automatedemail marketingandSMScampaignsto make clientsaware of whatis goingonwithyour business,offerdeals,andgenerallystaytopof mind. 6. Use Document Sharing Toolslike Google Docscan be great for remote teamsbecause theyallowquicksharing, commenting,anditeration.However,CRMscan add a layerof secure storage to your sensitive data and deal memos.WithShape,notonlydoyouget secure documenttools, itissimple toshare them
  3. 3. out withyourteams,clients,andprospects,attachdocumentstoworkflows,andallow customersto pay invoicesorfill outinquiryformsonlinefromthe safetyof theirhomes. 7. Try Data Reporting We mentionedthe psychological pitfallsof tryingtobe “over-productive”duringthistime.Instead, insistthatyour teamsbe more effective.One waytoensure thiswithminimalliftistouse your CRM’s data reportingtools.InShape,thismeansleveragingthe abilitytoruncustom reportson everyuserof the systemto see whoisclosingdeals,fieldingthe mostsuccessful leadconversations, and gettingtaskscompleted.It’seasytocreate your customreportingparametersandagreat way to keepyourteamfocusedonthe metricsthat mattermost to yourbusiness—notjustbusywork. Article Source - https://setshape.com/blog/how-crms-boost-your-productivity-while-working- from-home-during-coronavirus

