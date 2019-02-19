free romance books : The Hook-Up Experiment | Romance

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
1.Hate-screw my high school nemesis.
2.Remember to hate him.
3.Prove my brother wrong.
It should be easy. It isn't.
As the owner of Pick-A-D*ck, New Orleans' premier hook-up website, my job is simple. Connect two people for a no-
strings, no-expectations hook-up. The plus for my clients is that I'm the one who gets to sift through the d*ck pics-
except this time, they're required.
My problem? My brother, co-owner of Pick-A-D*ck's sister dating site, doesn't believe it's possible to hook up with
someone three times and not fall in love.
I disagree. I know it's possible. And my disagreement is exactly how I end up reconnected with my high school
nemesis, Elliott Sloane. The guy who asked me to junior prom and then stood me up. Who egged my car when I
rejected him, and convinced my senior homecoming date to ghost me.
It should be easy to hate-screw him. If only he was still that person, instead of a hot-as-hell single dad, working as a
builder to make ends' meet, fighting for custody of his daughter.
Three hook-ups. One outcome. Right?
Written By: Emma Hart.
Narrated By: Loretta Rawlins, Aiden Snow
Publisher: Tantor Media
Date: November 2018
Duration: 6 hours 53 minutes
