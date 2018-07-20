Synnopsis :

One of the most impressive computer systems ever was the vacuum tube based behemoth AN/FSQ-7, which was the heart of the "Semi Automatic Ground Environment". Machines of this type were children of the Cold War and had a tremendous effect not only on this episode in politics but also generated a vast amount of spin-offs which still shape our world.



Author : Bernd Ulmann

Language : English

Grade Level : 1-2

Product Dimensions : 9.5 x 0.5 x 9.4 inches

Shipping Weight : 14 ounces

Format : PDF

Seller information : Bernd Ulmann ( 3✮ )

Link Download : https://nifhanifone.blogspot.co.uk/?book=3486727664

