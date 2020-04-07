Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business structure achievement during outbreak and post covid-19 issue

1. Transforming culture to eliminate fear of customers, so they are willing to conduct business interactions despite the trauma of limiting physical contact.

2. Build customer confidence that the business is run by members of the organization that is 100% free of Covid-19 issues.

3. Transform knowledge and experience to customers so that customers are 100% free from the Covid-19 issue.

4. Doing business expansion at the right time, where many businesses are experiencing disruption of destruction

5. Providing certainty to customers, that the business can still be carried out



6. Eliminating the customer's assumption that at the time of the transaction, it did not result in infection due to the Corona virus, because the customer as the buyer and the company as the seller were free from the Covid-19 issue.

  IMPROVE BUSINESS STRUCTURE DURING OUTBREAK AND POST COVID-19 Covid-19 has made many businesses experience a sharp decline in performance and many of them are experiencing closure (bankruptcy) due to the great pressure on financial cash flow, which comes from large expenses but revenue does not even get income. The cause of the COVID-19 virus issue, which causes high anxiety from each individual will be the spread of disease from others due to interactions between sellers and buyers, so that the promotion and sales program is disrupted. In business, the existence of a disease outbreak is a hazard where the risk can occur or not depends on the ability to manage uncertain conditions, it becomes a certainty but the situation becomes profitable. Various possibilities encountered in an uncertain situation will affect, among others: 1. The occurrence of price competition that is not burdened by the supply of high raw material prices; 2. The existence of new competitors who come from raw material providers, who produce independently and offer potential customers at low prices; 3. The distribution channel establishes a strategy of providing services to customers who are willing to provide certainty for the use of their services, so that companies that experience shocks during the COVID-19, are not able to provide certainty of continuous cooperation 4. Substitution products (substitution) that affect the customer; 5. Mental pressure on customers due to COVID-19, and restrictions on physical contact from the seller Overcoming business at the time of issue of the spread of COVID-19, and post-issue, we provide solutions to help complete the structure of a sustainable business by using, as follows: Please contact us, email: maswin1967@gmail.com, M/Wa/Telegram: +62 8179875789
