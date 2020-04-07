Business structure achievement during outbreak and post covid-19 issue



1. Transforming culture to eliminate fear of customers, so they are willing to conduct business interactions despite the trauma of limiting physical contact.



2. Build customer confidence that the business is run by members of the organization that is 100% free of Covid-19 issues.



3. Transform knowledge and experience to customers so that customers are 100% free from the Covid-19 issue.



4. Doing business expansion at the right time, where many businesses are experiencing disruption of destruction



5. Providing certainty to customers, that the business can still be carried out







6. Eliminating the customer's assumption that at the time of the transaction, it did not result in infection due to the Corona virus, because the customer as the buyer and the company as the seller were free from the Covid-19 issue.

