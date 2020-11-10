Cambridge LMS account activation with e-book

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW TO ACTIVATE YOUR Cambridge LMS
Step 1: After you have access to your eBook, go to the ‘title’ page and click on ‘PRODUCT CODE FOR ONLINE ACCESS’.
Step 2: Click on the green button to go to the website and enter the PRODUCT CODE (under the green button).
Check your email Copy the code you’ve received
LOG Into Cambridge LMS account GO TO: https://www.cambridgelms.org/main/p/splash
Choose: “ Class Home”
Click: “YES”
Enter your ACTIVATION CODE into this box Click: “Activate a Product”
Click: “Start Learning”
Practice for Classroom Quizzes Daily homework Online Workbook Practice Academic Skills 15% of your grade 5%5%5%
