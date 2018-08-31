Synopsis :

The definitive guide from the makers of the GMAT examThe GMAT Official Guide 2018 is the definitive guide from the Graduate Management Admission Council, the makers of the GMAT exam. It contains over 900 real GMAT questions from past exams, including 130 never-before-seen questions, plus the following features: An overview of the exam to help you get familiar with the content and formatDetailed answer explanations that explain how the test maker thinks about a questionActual essay topics, sample responses, and scoring informationComprehensive grammar and math reviewQuestions organized in order of difficulty from easiest to hardest to focus your studyAccess to the same questions plus additional integrated reasoning questions online at gmat.wiley.com, where you can build your own practice sets Don t waste time practicing on fake GMAT questions. Optimize your study time with the GMAT Official Guide 2018 using real questions from actual past exams.

