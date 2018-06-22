Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modern business overview
Il mondo di Delta Sales. Delta Sales è il moderno provider di servizi di consulenza manageriale. La mission è consentire a...
Le divisioni aziendali Retail che affrontano quotidianamente la gestione di numeri di budget vendite, costi e investimenti...
Non affrontare questa fase e settare centralmente una proposta di reporting, tabulare e grafico, comporta inevitabilmente ...
Paper big data management

Paper about the management of data and figures in small and big companies.

