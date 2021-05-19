Us ch14 sec3 BIg Business

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Quiz Ch 14 S1  Who invented the first incandescent light bulb  Who patented the first telephone
Big Businesses Ch 14 S 3
Andrew Carnegie  Millionaire steel mill owner  Produce steel inexpensively  to ensure steady supply  bought mining com...
Vertical Integration  steps required to turn a raw material into a finished product,  gave total control over quality an...
Gospel of Wealth  Commanded the wealthy to donate their money to worthy causes
John D. Rockefeller  Formed the Standard Oil Company  horizontal integration  companies produce similar products  give...
Monopoly  Control all means of production (eliminate competition)  Standard all used vertical and monopolize the oil ind...
Cornelius Vanderbilt  He built his wealth in shipping and railroads through consolidation (act of uniting or combining)
Social Darwinism  theory of free competition ensure survival of the fittest  justify the accumulation of wealth
J.P. Morgan  financier, banker  dominated corporate finance and industrial consolidation  arranged the merger of Edison...
The Protectors of Our Industries
The Changing American Labor Force
Child Labor
Child Labor
The Knights of Labor ù Eight-hour workday. ù Ban child labor ù Safety codes in the workplace. Labor Unrest: 1870-1900
The Great Railroad Strike of 1877
Haymarket Riot (1886)  Workers strikes.  Someone threw a bomb  8 cops died (many injured and 14 workers death  8 anarc...
The American Federation of Labor: 1886  Samuel Gompers (leader)  Aid skilled worker. • Used collective bargaining, all w...
Homestead Steel Strike (1892)  Workers refuse to work faster  industrial lockout and strike  battle between strikers an...
The Pullman Strike of 1894  Company laid off workers and remaining ones wages were cut  nationwide  3,000 employees str...
Triangle Shirtwaist Fire  deaths of 146 garment workers, mostly women,  managers locked the doors to the stairwells and ...
 Robber Barons  Ruthless leader drove small companies out of business  pollute the environment  expose workers to inju...
The “Formula” unions + violence + strikes + socialists + immigrants = anarchists
Labor Union Membership
The Rise & Decline of Organized Labor
Management vs. Labor “Tools” of Management “Tools” of Labor  “scabs”  Pinkertons  lockout  blacklisting  yellow-dog c...
A Striker Confronts a SCAB!
