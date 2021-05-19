Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
QUIZ Ch 12 S1
Chapter 14
Black Gold • key commodity as a fuel source • Edwin L. Drake drilled the first commercial oil well using steam engine. • M...
Making Steel • The Bessemer process (Henry Bessemer) – process of mass- production of steel from molten pig iron. • Durabl...
• Led to building skyscrapers, suspension bridges.
Thomas Alva Edison • more than 1,000 patents, • Perfected the incandescent light bulb • Introduced the uses of laboratory ...
George Westinghouse • built a power system that could send electricity many miles across the country. • Safer and cheaper
Positive Results: • Electric street cars • Electric appliances • Factories everywhere (instead of near water)
Alexander Graham Bell • Patented the first telephone • Led to advancement in communication
Christopher Sholes • American inventor who invented the first practical typewriter and the QWERTY keyboard still in use to...
Change workforce: more jobs for women
• Change workforce: more jobs for women
Age of Railroad • Central Pacific – Sacramento, CA (West) – Used Chinese laborers – Obstacle: Mountains • Union Pacific – ...
Time Zones • C.F. Dowd (1884) – Suggested 24 time zones – US has four major time zones • Central, Eastern, Pacific, Mounta...
George Pullman • American inventor • First sleeping car • First hotel on wheels
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
39 views
May. 19, 2021

Us ch 14 Invention

george westinghouse

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Us ch 14 Invention

  1. 1. QUIZ Ch 12 S1
  2. 2. Chapter 14
  3. 3. Black Gold • key commodity as a fuel source • Edwin L. Drake drilled the first commercial oil well using steam engine. • Major sources of energy from oil fueled a revolution in transportation and industry.
  4. 4. Making Steel • The Bessemer process (Henry Bessemer) – process of mass- production of steel from molten pig iron. • Durable, stronger, cheaper, flexible, does not rust
  5. 5. • Led to building skyscrapers, suspension bridges.
  6. 6. Thomas Alva Edison • more than 1,000 patents, • Perfected the incandescent light bulb • Introduced the uses of laboratory • “Genius is one percent inspiration and 99% perspiration” • created a power company to distribute electricity, but not over long distances.
  7. 7. George Westinghouse • built a power system that could send electricity many miles across the country. • Safer and cheaper
  8. 8. Positive Results: • Electric street cars • Electric appliances • Factories everywhere (instead of near water)
  9. 9. Alexander Graham Bell • Patented the first telephone • Led to advancement in communication
  10. 10. Christopher Sholes • American inventor who invented the first practical typewriter and the QWERTY keyboard still in use today
  11. 11. Change workforce: more jobs for women
  12. 12. • Change workforce: more jobs for women
  13. 13. Age of Railroad • Central Pacific – Sacramento, CA (West) – Used Chinese laborers – Obstacle: Mountains • Union Pacific – Nebraska (East) – Used Irish immigrant laborers – Only Great Plains ahead • Met and joined railroad in Promontory, Utah • Completed on May 10, 1869
  14. 14. Time Zones • C.F. Dowd (1884) – Suggested 24 time zones – US has four major time zones • Central, Eastern, Pacific, Mountain
  15. 15. George Pullman • American inventor • First sleeping car • First hotel on wheels

×