http://learndot.servicerocket.com/improving-customer-experience-training-data-for-business-teams

Customer education plays a crucial role in Customer Success. By making training data actionable for other departments, including customer success, sales, marketing, finance, and other business teams, it becomes even an more powerful driver of business outcomes. In this webinar, Gainsight's Head of Training Dave Derington and Learndot Product Manager Jesse Miller and Head of Customer Marketing Sarah E. Brown dive deep into how you can improve customer experience by making training actionable by other business teams.



