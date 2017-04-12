IMPROVING CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE BY MAKING TRAINING DATA ACTIONABLE FOR BUSINESS TEAMS
Review
14 © ServiceRocket Review! ● Previous Sessions – Building Customer Education Focused on Customer Success – Building and Le...
15 © ServiceRocket 5 Pillars of Customer Success
16 © ServiceRocket CSM, MARKETING, SALES Demonstrate the value you deliver to your customers to promote adoption, advocacy...
17 © ServiceRocket What do we need to do? ● We need to provide training ● We need to provide good training ● We need to ge...
Marketing
19 © ServiceRocket Marketing Question: ● What are the Dreams (or Nightmares) of the Marketing Team with respect to Custome...
20 © ServiceRocket Marketing ● How do we know that Training Provides / Delivers Value? – Increase Promoters (Advocacy) – A...
Post-Sales: Onboarding New Customers
22 © ServiceRocket Admin Training Contract Signature ProactiveReactive User Training Webinars Low User-Level AdoptionDetra...
Customer Success Managers
24 © ServiceRocket How Does Education Map To Customer Success? ● We need to measure our impact on Customer Success metrics...
25 © ServiceRocket Customer Success Managers ● Release Training – Recertify users • Increases value of Certification progr...
Human Resources
27 © ServiceRocket Human Resources Key to providing great Customer Education is to have your own knowledgeable team! ● Onb...
Sales
29 © ServiceRocket Sales ● Show correlations between Training and Sales – How many Prospects took training then became Cus...
Operations
31 © ServiceRocket Operations ● Financials – How much money was made from selling training? – How much revenue can we reco...
32 © ServiceRocket ● ROI – Am I making enough by selling training to cover my costs? ● Revenue – How does training sales c...
WRAP UP
35 © ServiceRocket Recap ● Webinar 1: – Building Customer Education Focused on Customer Success ● Webinar 2: – Building an...
36 © ServiceRocket Recap continued... ● Validating Value (ROI) of the Business of Customer Education ● Proving that concep...
37 © ServiceRocket WATCH ALL WEBINARS IN THE SERIES [Recorded Webinars] Building Customer Education For Customer Success T...
38 © ServiceRocket Dave Derington Head of Training Gainsight Sarah E. Brown Marketing ServiceRocket Jesse Miller Product M...
servicerocket.com
Improving Customer Experience By Making Training Data Actionable For Business Teams

×