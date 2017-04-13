© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights ReservedConfidential Shift to Innovation to Achieve the LightSpeed Enterprise Chris Bedi CIO ...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 2Confidential ServiceNow Is A Fast-Growing, Global Company ~4,800 Employees Major Si...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 3Confidential Global Enterprises In Every Industry Rely On ServiceNow Construction F...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 4Confidential Faster To Market A New Generation Of Company Is Disrupting The Old Mor...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 5Confidential Work Incidents Requests Cases Tasks Departments IT HR Services Securit...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 6Confidential A New System Of Action Is Needed WORKFLOW & AUTOMATION Request Service...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 7Confidential Energized Employees Game Changing Economics Higher Service Levels The ...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 8Confidential Now Platform Nonstop Cloud Cloud Services Secure & Compliant ScalableM...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 9Confidential PLAY VIDEO The Lightspeed Enterprise™
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 10Confidential First Audience Polling Question Which of these would you estimate is ...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 11Confidential How Do You Get Out Of “Run Mode”? • Mindset Shift • Metrics – “Out wi...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 12Confidential Incidents Per Employee Per Service
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 13Confidential “Run Mode” To Innovation Shifted IT Spend From Run To Innovation 26% ...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 14Confidential IT | Marketing Alignment Strengthen the Foundation Contact/Account Qu...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 15Confidential Aligning To Business Outcomes
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 16Confidential Innovation Imperatives Customer Experience Business Velocity Actionab...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 17Confidential Journey To Lightspeed Velocity Unstructured work patterns Process cod...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 18Confidential Second Audience Polling Question Of the four stages of the journey to...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 19Confidential Lightspeed Metrics Current: Lightspeed: Productivity • Run vs. Grow •...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 20Confidential Lightspeed Skillsets Process Architects Business Value Analysts Techn...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 21Confidential Third Audience Polling Question Looking across your entire enterprise...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 22Confidential Lightspeed Enterprise Outcomes 3400 requests per year to 0 100% Reque...
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 23Confidential Want to Learn More? Visit our website. Chris Bedi CIO ServiceNow
© 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 24Confidential 15,000 Registrants 400+ Total Sessions 150+ Exhibiting Partners 35+ P...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Shift to Innovation to Achieve the Lightspeed Enterprise

3 views

Published on

A new generation of company is disrupting the old - which kind do you want to be a part of?

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
3
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Thank you and welcome everyone. My name is Rick Bylina, I am a Sr. Product Marketing Manager in the IT Business Management group here at ServiceNow and it’s an honor today to be joined by ServiceNow’s CIO Chris Bedi. Today Chris will be discussing shifting the balance to Innovation in order to achieve what we call the LightSpeed enterprise.

    Chris, before we get into the meat of the conversation can you take a couple minutes and let our audience know a little bit about ServiceNow… who we are and what we do?

  • Global Enterprises from All Industries Rely on ServiceNow
    Because IT is the backbone of all large enterprises, our customer base has strong representation from all verticals. With that said, you are more likely to find ServiceNow in industries that view IT as core to their business. This is typically a derivative of IT staffing and budget which aligns to each industry. In these IT-centric industries, ServiceNow is a near standard. They view ServiceNow as much more than a service desk replacement - they rely on ServiceNow to modernize and transform not only IT, but the enterprise.
  • Every industry is being disrupted— transformed by automation... intuitive consumer experiences...machine learning... and an explosion of connected devices. The disruptors are delivering products to market faster, providing a fundamentally new user experience including more transparency into the consumer request or transaction, so you know when and how it’s being fulfilled.

    To become a disruptor instead of being disrupted, your organization needs to do the same thing – speed, experience, transparency.
  • Most companies are stuck in an old work model. Customer requests, IT incidents, HR cases— all following their own paths within your enterprise... moving back and forth between people, machines and departments. Unstructured. Unimproved for years. Most work is done by emails, phone calls and text messages. Tracking is done with Excel spreadsheets, stored on local hard drives, emailed around or occasionally stored in a shared folder. But, it’s all very unstructured and very hard to increase speed or provide greater transparency.
  • What’s needed is a system of action.

    A system that allows requesters to easily request a service or report an issue with a simple, intuitive user interface. And, to see the real-time status of fulfillment of their request or resolution of their issue. It’s important to realize, these requesters may not be humans, as the number of connected devices grows, requests will increasingly be made by machines and those machines will also be able to query to for status.

    Actioners will have visibility into all the requests and be able to prioritize and assign those requests for fulfillment. Teams can collaborate on resolution, even across departments to resolve issues. And again, today, much of this action is driven by humans, but over time, more and more of the action is automated, increasing the speed and lowering the cost of everything in your enterprise including IT incidents, security incidents, customer support cases, and HR requests.

    Underpinning this system of action must be workflow and automation to route the requests and issues, automating simple resolutions, and speeding the process for more complex resolutions.

    This system of action, should work across all types of work in the enterprise, internal and including customers and partners.
  • ServiceNow is a system of action that will help you move faster and be the disrupter, rather than the disrupted.
    Energizing your employees because their requests are fulfilled faster and they engage in less mundane work, having more time to focus on the work they love.
    You can achieve higher service levels through automation.
    And, by doing all of this, you will decrease your costs and increase revenue.
  • This is what we call the Lightspeed Enterprise and ServiceNow can help you work at Lightspeed.
  • Great summary Chris, thanks. At this point I’d like to set the stage for your topic with an audience polling question. We’ve used this polling question in previous webinar so I’m curious as to what today’s audience responds with.

    {Read question and answers}

    {Show results, deliver brief commentary}
  • What is the source of the work? How do we eliminate
    Good old fashion root cause analysis

    Measurement – Cycle times not adequate. Recurring vs. Controllable, Incidents per Employee per Service,

    Relentless – Get out of businesses. Mobile phones, Software installation, Account provisioning, Routing tables,

    QUESTION: IT Service Management is a core product of ServiceNow, how important is visibility into the burden unplanned work resulting from incidents and problems to an organization to shift its focus to more innovation?
  • Need to further bend the curve.
  • Business Capabilities. Not technologies
    Business Outcomes. Not go lives
    On Benefit metric stories
    Every portfolio has innovation built into it
  • Cost and Risk don’t go away. Automate the routine.

    QUESTION: From an idea management perspective, how does an organization measure the “quality” of an idea enabling them to take the risk of a proof of concept spend?
  • Stage 4 – Lightspeed. Unimaginable. Scary

    Experience – Most ingenious technologies force us to take on new habits. SmartPhone. “Pong Effect”

    QUESTION: What should a CIO expect from achieving a LightSpeed Enterprise?

    QUESTION: Are you currently on this journey, how’s it going so far, what’s in front of you now and what’s farther down the road you’re anticipating?

  • Chris, with those stages clearly defined let’s pause here and ask our second audience polling question.

    {Read question and answers}

    {Show results, deliver brief commentary, maybe compare / correlate first polling response with this one}
  • # of POC’s. Each group should be doing 1-2 experiments per quarter. Process/Technology/Other

    Stakeholder Satisfaction:
    % of issues handled via self service
    % of issues proactively resolved
    % of processes fully automated
    % of processes available on mobile

    QUESTION: How vital to an organizations ability to innovate is its culture around rigorous experimentation / validation and its willingness to accept and learn from failure?


    Productivity:
    % of infrastructure deployed via software
    % of recurring incidents eliminated
    % of requests fully automated

    Velocity:
    Requests cycle time reduction
    Project cycle time reduction
    New hire service provisioning
    New vendor onboarding
    Security Incident cycle time reduction

    Financial:
    Cost per support incident
    Cost per request
    Cost per story point
  • 75% of business strategies have a strong technology dependency
  • Wow! It’ really a whole new world out there, isn’t it?

    Chris, before we move on I’d like to get one more polling question out there to sort of tee up your next slide…

    {Read question and answers}

    {Show results, deliver brief commentary, maybe compare / correlate first polling response with this one}
  • Legal Contracts Automation – In 2015, automation of contract reviews, yielded a cost avoidance of hiring the additional 5 lawyers that would have been required given the volume of contracts growth. The 5 FTEs equates to ~$1M per year.
    Click Thru NDA – In 2016, the NDA process was implemented with automation for 112 click thru NDA’s processed. This avoided the cost of legal review and coordination activities for approximately 1 additional FTE to support this volume.
    Audit Preparation – real time reporting and audit provider access to the platform allowed the audit teams to significantly reduce the amount of time in activities used to prepare for an audit in both the GRC and Finance organizations. Before implementation, the estimate was 240 hours for these activities, and after the estimate drops to 10. The average cost per hour, $70, is applied to yield the cost productivity savings of $140K per year.
    Channel Partner Access – Marketing processed ~80 access requests per day with an estimated time per request of 4 hours to coordination activities. With automation in partner coordination, the time drops to an estimated 1 hour and relieves the marketing team from verification and access activities. The productivity savings is calculated from the reduction in time spent at the average cost per hour, $70, against the volume of 80 per day. Total savings per year is estimated at ~$1M in cost avoidance.
    Market activity Planning – time estimates for gathering inputs, building budgets, and gaining approvals for campaigns was estimated at 1245 in the manual process for the marketing team. With the automation, the estimate of time is 200 hours. The reduction in time savings is applied against the average cost per hour, $70, and the reduction yields ~$73K in productivity savings per year.
    Patent Process – over the past year, the patent process has been automated so that applicants can apply on the platform with a standardized intake form. Due to the ease of use in the intake process, the number of patent applications has increased 87%. The number of patents held an be used as a deterrent to future legal action.
    Internal Audit Controls – the number of controls continued to increase in 2016 by 63%, with the addition of 4 FTEs since the 2015 measurement. The increase in throughput of GRC staff for the # of controls handled continues to increase, avoiding cost of additional FTEs to handle the volume. Cost avoidance is estimated at $700K for the implementation of automated processes and activities to handle the volume rather than hiring additional headcount.
    SURF CRM Mobile App – activities for CRM are done real time with the mobile app, with time savings estimates going from 64 hours down to 20 for these activities. Productivity savings at $70 per hour for estimated 20 FTEs is $1M so far.
    Express Free Trial – request for access to trial instances is estimated to have reduced by 75%, going from 4 hours per request to 1 with the automated workflow to grant access. There are ~150 requests per month to process, at an average cost per hour of $70, this yields a productivity savings of $440K per year.
    SNUG sponsorship – automated transparency in partner SNUG approval process and workflow – reduction from 30 to 10 minutes – productivity savings of $47K per year
  • Are you ready to transform the way you deliver service throughout the enterprise? Then learn, experience, and grow at Knowledge17, where 80% of breakout sessions are led by customers who have been there, built that, and are ready to share best practices.

    At Knowledge 17, there’s something for everyone. We have….
    Customized conference tracks for IT, security, customer service, HR, and business application development.
    Access to ServiceNow experts, business leaders, and their teams—in one place.
    And - If you’re a developer or architect, CreatorCon is a three-day developer education event that is part of the conference.

    Also, you can supercharge your ServiceNow skills at the Knowledge17 Pre‑Conference. These educational sessions have everything from technical product training classes, strategic workshops, and implementation specialist training.

    Finally, we have the ExpoNow Exhibition Hall, the center of all things ServiceNow. Here you can: visit with 150+ sponsors, build relationships with ServiceNow partners, and discover cutting-edge solutions. Come here to network with key decision makers across industries, and learn new ways to extend the value of your ServiceNow investment.



    • Shift to Innovation to Achieve the Lightspeed Enterprise

    1. 1. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights ReservedConfidential Shift to Innovation to Achieve the LightSpeed Enterprise Chris Bedi CIO ServiceNow
    2. 2. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 2Confidential ServiceNow Is A Fast-Growing, Global Company ~4,800 Employees Major Sites Silicon Valley, San Diego, Seattle, Amsterdam, London Sydney, Tel Aviv, Hyderabad $28M $64M $128M $683M $1B ’16 $1.39B ‘09 $244M $425M $1.39 Billion In Annual Revenue ‘10 ‘11 ‘12 ‘13 ‘14 ‘15
    3. 3. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 3Confidential Global Enterprises In Every Industry Rely On ServiceNow Construction Federal Financial Services Healthcare Higher Education Insurance IT Services Manufacturing Media MSPs Oil and Gas Retail Services Technology
    4. 4. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 4Confidential Faster To Market A New Generation Of Company Is Disrupting The Old More Transparency New Experience Logos on this slide are the trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders and not ServiceNow
    5. 5. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 5Confidential Work Incidents Requests Cases Tasks Departments IT HR Services Security Email, Spreadsheets, Forms, Messenger, Calls Most Companies Stuck In An Old Work Model
    6. 6. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 6Confidential A New System Of Action Is Needed WORKFLOW & AUTOMATION Request Service Self-Serve Real-Time Source of Truth Machine Notifications REQUESTER Prioritize & Assign Collaborate Automated Action Solve Issues ACTIONER
    7. 7. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 7Confidential Energized Employees Game Changing Economics Higher Service Levels The ServiceNow System Of Action™
    8. 8. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 8Confidential Now Platform Nonstop Cloud Cloud Services Secure & Compliant ScalableMulti-instance Workflow Engine Single Database Contextual Collaboratio n Service Catalog Service Portal Subscription & Notification Knowledge Base Developer Tools Intelligent Automation Machine Intelligence Benchmarks Analytics BUSINESS APPSIT SECURITY HRCUSTOMER SERVICE ... .... . ..... . .. . . ... .... . ..... . .. . . . ... .. ...... .. .... . ... .... . ..... . .. . . . ... .. ..... The ServiceNow System Of Action™
    9. 9. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 9Confidential PLAY VIDEO The Lightspeed Enterprise™
    10. 10. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 10Confidential First Audience Polling Question Which of these would you estimate is closest to your balance of investment in run the business versus change the business? A. 90% (or more) run – 10% (or less) change B. 80% run – 20% change C. 70% run – 30% change D. 60% run – 40% change E. 50% (or less) run – 50% (or more) change
    11. 11. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 11Confidential How Do You Get Out Of “Run Mode”? • Mindset Shift • Metrics – “Out with the old….in with the new” • Relentless Automation
    12. 12. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 12Confidential Incidents Per Employee Per Service
    13. 13. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 13Confidential “Run Mode” To Innovation Shifted IT Spend From Run To Innovation 26% 43% 57% 2013 2016 74% 38 55 39 Run Grow ‘15 NPS ‘13 NPS $200 $210 $220 $230 $240 $250 $260 $270 $280 $290 $300 2013 2014 2015 2016 ($1000) Revenue per Employee Employee Productivity Improvement
    14. 14. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 14Confidential IT | Marketing Alignment Strengthen the Foundation Contact/Account Quality: Build a rich contact database, augmented by external data, allowing capture of contact’s role and context Marketing Automation Excellence: Drive best in class capabilities & processes through Eloqua to increase marketing effectiveness Data Management: Establish data management cadence to increase contact & data integrity Database Size • Grow Marketable Database 15% QoQ Count Silos • Leads Generated • Meetings Campaign Reporting • # Leads by Campaign • Role/Level Composition • Dept. Composition Analysis • Ad Hoc/Manual • Enable Self-Service Current Goals Target Goals Database Health • 90% of G2K Top 10 Roles • 3+ Contacts per Enterprise • 1+ Contact for Commercial • % Growth YoY • MQLs + 15% • Meetings + 36% • Opps +22% Pipeline Contribution • Lead Conversion to opportunities or above: 2-5% increase • 32% contribution to Pipeline Marketing Effectiveness • Visibility & ROI of Marketing spend: $CPL Initiative Effectiveness • Lead Disposition: 15% Max Rejection rate • ROI campaign success? • Program optimization? • Lead yield management? GDC Effectiveness • Lead Velocity: # days in stage (TBD) • # of connects • # of meetings Sales Marketing Alignment: Ability for the GDC to effectively manage leads and progress to the next level Closed Loop Reporting: Deliver a single source of truth for marketing programs and pipeline contribution Analytics & Insight MRM (get off spreadsheets): Processes and systems for campaign planning, budgeting, and analysis Productivity BI Effectiveness: Ability to quickly answer frequent questions regarding Marketing data/programs
    15. 15. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 15Confidential Aligning To Business Outcomes
    16. 16. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 16Confidential Innovation Imperatives Customer Experience Business Velocity Actionable Intelligence
    17. 17. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 17Confidential Journey To Lightspeed Velocity Unstructured work patterns Process codified with routine tasks automated Process transparent and automated Machines completely manage the process Actionable Intelligence Manual reporting and fragmented data Basic efficiency KPIs (volume, cycle time) “Rear view mirror” Effectiveness KPIs Customer Sat KPIs Real-time predictive analytics Self-learning machine intelligence Experience Phone calls, Emails, Spreadsheets used manage work Online portals; Generic mobile capabilities Mobile first experience tailored to the individual Platform proactively executing work based on individual actions and needs Manual Automated Cloud Lightspeed
    18. 18. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 18Confidential Second Audience Polling Question Of the four stages of the journey to the Lightspeed Enterprise, which stage best represents your IT department today? A. Manual B. Automated C. Cloud D. Lightspeed
    19. 19. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 19Confidential Lightspeed Metrics Current: Lightspeed: Productivity • Run vs. Grow • % of work eliminated or fully automated Stakeholder Satisfaction • Net Promoter Score (NPS) • % issues resolved via self service Velocity • Issue and Request cycle times • % of work proactively executed Financial • IT opex % of revenue • Margin contribution
    20. 20. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 20Confidential Lightspeed Skillsets Process Architects Business Value Analysts Technology Portfolio Managers Business Relationship Managers Cloud Contract Negotiators 89% 88% 72% 68% Article: Five Must-Have Skills for IT Professionals in the Cloud-First Era Nearly 9 in 10 companies who have completed the shift said their IT staff lacked the skillsets to help Many said the shift increases IT’s relevance Two-thirds said IT will become essential Most feel cloud could replace a formal IT department at least some of the time
    21. 21. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 21Confidential Third Audience Polling Question Looking across your entire enterprise and considering the four stages of the journey to the Lightspeed Enterprise, which stage best represents your entire company today? A. Manual B. Automated C. Cloud D. Lightspeed
    22. 22. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 22Confidential Lightspeed Enterprise Outcomes 3400 requests per year to 0 100% Request elimination Reduction in L1 Requests $253K 63% increase in # of controls 30% Productivity Savings (increase in # of controls per Support Staff) $700K Internal Audit Controls Simplified process to reduce hurdle 87% Increase in Patent Applications Patent Process IP Management Average processing time from 16 to 3 hours per case 81% Productivity Savings $700K HR Case Management ~4000 cases Annually 400% increase in incident volume 93% Productivity Increase $1.1M ITSM Team Productivity From 1 month down to 2 weeks per major release 50% Decrease in release time Development Velocity $980K Avoided the addition of 5 FTEs 25% Productivity Increase Legal Contracts Automation $1M 4500 hours manual work eliminated 45% Productivity Increase Finance Close Process $335K
    23. 23. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 23Confidential Want to Learn More? Visit our website. Chris Bedi CIO ServiceNow
    24. 24. © 2017 ServiceNow All Rights Reserved 24Confidential 15,000 Registrants 400+ Total Sessions 150+ Exhibiting Partners 35+ Pre-Con Sessions 2General Session Keynotes CIO Decisions ExecConnect Special Interest Groups Labs and Certification EngageNow Partner Expo ServiceNow Pavilion and demos NowTalks Customer Showcases Breakouts, Panels 1CreatorCon Keynote 4Topic Keynotes 2Partner Keynotes MAY 7 – 11, 2017 Orange Countr y Convention Center, Orlando FL

    ×