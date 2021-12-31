These kids were found by Seruds in streets or volunteers brought the children to SERUDS Children Home. We believe that if these children are not taken care of they may become anti-social. We have rescued them and provided a safe shelter, education support, counseling and extracurricular activities like sports and games Donate Us: https://serudsindia.org/donations/make-a-donation-to-orphan-boy-child-in-andhrapradesh/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/empower-girl-child-by-donating-online-for-education/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/monthly-donation-to-charity-in-india-children-orphanage/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/donate-online-for-indian-street-child-good-orphanage/ #sponsorchildhussainforeducation, #sponsorchildmanishaforeducation, #sponsorchildvenkatasubbarajuforeducation, #sponsorchildsumanthforeducation, #sponsoranorphanchild, #orphanagedonation, #donationfororphans, #orphanchildrendonation, #ngoworkingfororphanchildren, #orphanchildrendonation, #serudsngoinkurnool, #donationfororphanageinkurnool, #orphanageinkurnool, #orphanchildreninkurnool, #educationkitforgirl, #poorgirlstudent, #childwelfareproject, #donationforchildren, #childeducation, #donationforchildeducationinkurnool, #donateeducationalmaterialkitforchildreninkurnool, #sponsoreducationalmaterialkitforchildren, #supportforchildeducationinkurnool, #sponsorforchildeducationinkurnool, #orphanagedonation, #donationfororphans, #orphanchildrendonation, #ngoworkingfororphanchildren, #orphanchildrendonation, #childrencharityforeducation, #seruds, #kurnool