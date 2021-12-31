Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Make a donation to orphans education in kurnool P. Hussain : Hussain father was labour. Mother was also labour. His father...
conditions of Hussain, an uncle said him about Joy Home and motivated his mother about the importance of Education. She th...
some days his mother also passed away in an auto accident while coming home from the agriculture work. Sumanth became Orph...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

of

Make a donation to orphans education in kurnool | Hussain | Manisha | Narsipalli Venkatasubbaraju | Namula Sumanth Slide 1 Make a donation to orphans education in kurnool | Hussain | Manisha | Narsipalli Venkatasubbaraju | Namula Sumanth Slide 2 Make a donation to orphans education in kurnool | Hussain | Manisha | Narsipalli Venkatasubbaraju | Namula Sumanth Slide 3
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Next
Download to read offline and view in fullscreen.
Government & Nonprofit
Dec. 31, 2021
54 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Make a donation to orphans education in kurnool | Hussain | Manisha | Narsipalli Venkatasubbaraju | Namula Sumanth

Download to read offline

Government & Nonprofit
Dec. 31, 2021
54 views

These kids were found by Seruds in streets or volunteers brought the children to SERUDS Children Home. We believe that if these children are not taken care of they may become anti-social. We have rescued them and provided a safe shelter, education support, counseling and extracurricular activities like sports and games

Donate Us:

https://serudsindia.org/donations/make-a-donation-to-orphan-boy-child-in-andhrapradesh/

https://serudsindia.org/donations/empower-girl-child-by-donating-online-for-education/

https://serudsindia.org/donations/monthly-donation-to-charity-in-india-children-orphanage/

https://serudsindia.org/donations/donate-online-for-indian-street-child-good-orphanage/


#sponsorchildhussainforeducation, #sponsorchildmanishaforeducation, #sponsorchildvenkatasubbarajuforeducation, #sponsorchildsumanthforeducation, #sponsoranorphanchild, #orphanagedonation, #donationfororphans, #orphanchildrendonation, #ngoworkingfororphanchildren, #orphanchildrendonation, #serudsngoinkurnool, #donationfororphanageinkurnool, #orphanageinkurnool, #orphanchildreninkurnool, #educationkitforgirl, #poorgirlstudent, #childwelfareproject, #donationforchildren, #childeducation, #donationforchildeducationinkurnool, #donateeducationalmaterialkitforchildreninkurnool, #sponsoreducationalmaterialkitforchildren, #supportforchildeducationinkurnool, #sponsorforchildeducationinkurnool, #orphanagedonation, #donationfororphans, #orphanchildrendonation, #ngoworkingfororphanchildren, #orphanchildrendonation, #childrencharityforeducation, #seruds, #kurnool

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Second Amendment: A Biography Michael Waldman
(3.5/5)
Free
Ricochet: Confessions of a Gun Lobbyist Richard Feldman
(5/5)
Free
Armed America: The Remarkable Story of How and Why Guns Became as American as Apple Pie Clayton E. Cramer
(4.5/5)
Free
Control: Exposing the Truth About Guns Glenn Beck
(3.5/5)
Free
That Used to Be Us: How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America Bill O'Reilly
(3/5)
Free
The 9/11 Report: The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States
(4/5)
Free
Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream Doris Kearns Goodwin
(3.5/5)
Free
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Carol Anderson
(3.5/5)
Free
A Fighting Chance Elizabeth Warren
(3.5/5)
Free
Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America Sarah Kendzior
(5/5)
Free
Rage Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
Siege: Trump Under Fire Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class Elizabeth Warren
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Plan of Attack Bob Woodward
(4/5)
Free
The Limits of Power: The End of American Exceptionalism Andrew J. Bacevich
(4/5)
Free
Bush at War: Inside the Bush White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends Peter Schweizer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power
(4.5/5)
Free
Settle for More Megyn Kelly
(4/5)
Free
The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787 Gordon S. Wood
(4.5/5)
Free
Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance Noam Chomsky
(4.5/5)
Free
The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power Jeff Sharlet
(4/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(4/5)
Free
Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich Peter Schweizer
(4/5)
Free
Truth, The (with jokes) Al Franken
(4/5)
Free
Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic David Frum
(4/5)
Free
Anti-Intellectualism in American Life Richard Hofstadter
(4.5/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(4.5/5)
Free
The Revolt of the Elites and the Betrayal of Democracy Christopher Lasch
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Make a donation to orphans education in kurnool | Hussain | Manisha | Narsipalli Venkatasubbaraju | Namula Sumanth

  1. 1. Make a donation to orphans education in kurnool P. Hussain : Hussain father was labour. Mother was also labour. His father died 3 years ago. Even when he was alive he didn’t earn much for the family. So it is so difficult for Hussainamma to feed the family. Her meagre income was so less it is not at all enough to feed 3 children. By seeing family
  2. 2. conditions of Hussain, an uncle said him about Joy Home and motivated his mother about the importance of Education. She thought if she leaves Hussain in the Home at least this boy will get healthy food and proper education. As the prices and school fees are too high. Hussain is roaming here and there without studies. So she decided to join her son in the Joy Home P. Manisha : Manisha parents were daily wage labourers and they have three children. The income they were getting is very less and it was not at all sufficient for the family needs. Manisha is a very active student among other children in the class. Mother is a kidney failure patient. Kashi is a drunken father. He used to take cheap liquor and always beats his wife ramulamma. She suffered a lot and her one kidney has failed. Father never cares about the family. Due to financial constraints, ramulamma decided to send her children to the work instead of sending to the school. The family get scared by seeing Kashi. Her father left the children and wife. He has bad habits & illegal contacts with other women Narsipalli Venkatasubbaraju : Subbaraju parents were living in Palukuru village near Kurnool. When Subba Raju was a small boy his father ran away with another lady, leaving behind his wife and children for their own fate. Even when he was living with his family his father never bothered about the family. His mother Devi used to go for work and fed her two children. She married her daughter with a lot of difficulties and had to save every penny she could for the marriage. Through these all sufferings and miseries she became sick and her life only became worse. She came to know about JOY HOME and decided to leave him here for the betterment of the child Namula Sumanth : Sumanth is an innocent calm child. His parents were used to work as daily wage labourers in agriculture fields. They used to suffer a lot to meet the family day to day needs. When he was small his father died in a lorry accident during his vocation on the way to sirivella village. Later after
  3. 3. some days his mother also passed away in an auto accident while coming home from the agriculture work. Sumanth became Orphan. He does not even know the meaning of death when he lost his parents. He is having very interest in studies. His grandmother is very old enough to look after him so she joined in joy home orphanage in the month of January 2013 Donate Us: https://serudsindia.org/donations/make-a-donation-to-orphan-boy-child-in- andhrapradesh/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/empower-girl-child-by-donating-online-for- education/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/monthly-donation-to-charity-in-india- children-orphanage/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/donate-online-for-indian-street-child-good- orphanage/

These kids were found by Seruds in streets or volunteers brought the children to SERUDS Children Home. We believe that if these children are not taken care of they may become anti-social. We have rescued them and provided a safe shelter, education support, counseling and extracurricular activities like sports and games Donate Us: https://serudsindia.org/donations/make-a-donation-to-orphan-boy-child-in-andhrapradesh/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/empower-girl-child-by-donating-online-for-education/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/monthly-donation-to-charity-in-india-children-orphanage/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/donate-online-for-indian-street-child-good-orphanage/ #sponsorchildhussainforeducation, #sponsorchildmanishaforeducation, #sponsorchildvenkatasubbarajuforeducation, #sponsorchildsumanthforeducation, #sponsoranorphanchild, #orphanagedonation, #donationfororphans, #orphanchildrendonation, #ngoworkingfororphanchildren, #orphanchildrendonation, #serudsngoinkurnool, #donationfororphanageinkurnool, #orphanageinkurnool, #orphanchildreninkurnool, #educationkitforgirl, #poorgirlstudent, #childwelfareproject, #donationforchildren, #childeducation, #donationforchildeducationinkurnool, #donateeducationalmaterialkitforchildreninkurnool, #sponsoreducationalmaterialkitforchildren, #supportforchildeducationinkurnool, #sponsorforchildeducationinkurnool, #orphanagedonation, #donationfororphans, #orphanchildrendonation, #ngoworkingfororphanchildren, #orphanchildrendonation, #childrencharityforeducation, #seruds, #kurnool

Views

Total views

54

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×