Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Donate for Old Age Home
E Venkatalakshmamma My name is E.Venkatalakshmamma. I am 62 years old. My two sons got married, and did not take care of u...
My name is Nagalakshmamma. My son did not take care of me. My son-in-law also died. My daughter has a son and a daughter. ...
My name is Ella Nagamma. My two sons do not take care of us, in our old age . I have asthma problem. So in 2018 I was admi...
My name is Lakshmi Narasamma. As I could not stay alone in the town of Kurnool and pay rent, I decided to go to my village...
Donate Us https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-e-venkatalakshmamma/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Government & Nonprofit
53 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Donate for old age home | E Venkatalakshmamma | M Nagalakshmamma | Ella Nagamma | Lakshmi Narasamma

Your generous sponsorship would help us to serve better the neglected destitute old age persons in the Happy Old Age Home. Once you donate we will send receipt, feedback report on the money utilization and sponsored elderly person’s particulars to you. At SERUDS Home for the Aged, we have adopted good practices in order to provide a healthy, productive and participatory life to the elderly women residents.

Donate Us:

https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-e-venkatalakshmamma/

https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-m-nagalakshmamma/

https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-ella-nagamma/

https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-lakshmi-narasamma/

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Donate for old age home | E Venkatalakshmamma | M Nagalakshmamma | Ella Nagamma | Lakshmi Narasamma

  1. 1. Donate for Old Age Home
  2. 2. E Venkatalakshmamma My name is E.Venkatalakshmamma. I am 62 years old. My two sons got married, and did not take care of us. My two sons got married, and did not take care of us. My husband got paralysis and was not able to do any work. So I started earning as a daily wage worker [coolie] . I took care of my husband’s health. I had to borrow money from others. Some time later, my husband died due to serious health complications. After that I was not able to repay the loan amount which I had borrowed from others and there was no one to look after me. So I joined the SERUDS old age home. I help in cutting vegetables and other chores.
  3. 3. My name is Nagalakshmamma. My son did not take care of me. My son-in-law also died. My daughter has a son and a daughter. So I went to live with my daughter. With my daughter’s meager earning, it was not possible to take care of expenses of her children and me, so it became harder for me to live with my daughter. I was admitted in SERUDS old age home by my daughter. I have been living in old age home since four years. M Nagalakshmamma
  4. 4. My name is Ella Nagamma. My two sons do not take care of us, in our old age . I have asthma problem. So in 2018 I was admitted in this old age home by my husband. My youngest son, daughter-in-law, and my husband occasionally come to see me. In this SERUDS old age home I keep myself engaged in telling spiritual stories and singing songs. SERUDS gives me monthly treatment and medications for my asthma problem. Ella Nagamma
  5. 5. My name is Lakshmi Narasamma. As I could not stay alone in the town of Kurnool and pay rent, I decided to go to my village, but there was no one to take care of me in my village, Kalvagram. The priest of the local temple asked me to stay there while working in the temple. The temple priest told me that I could go to SERUDS Old Age Home. I have been living happily for the last 5 years without any difficulties, sufferings. Lakshmi Narasamma
  6. 6. Donate Us https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-e-venkatalakshmamma/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-m-nagalakshmamma/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-ella-nagamma/ https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-lakshmi-narasamma/

×