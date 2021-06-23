Donate for Old Age Home

Your generous sponsorship would help us to serve better the neglected destitute old age persons in the Happy Old Age Home. Once you donate we will send receipt, feedback report on the money utilization and sponsored elderly person’s particulars to you. At SERUDS Home for the Aged, we have adopted good practices in order to provide a healthy, productive and participatory life to the elderly women residents.



Donate Us:



https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-e-venkatalakshmamma/



https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-m-nagalakshmamma/



https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-ella-nagamma/



https://serudsindia.org/donations/sponsor-elder-lakshmi-narasamma/

