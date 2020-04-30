Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BAJITOS:  Estos niveles de juego se utilizan, para incorporar a los niños en la actividad y masificar la participación y ...
PRE - MINI PRINCIPIANTES: No habrá exigencia en el nivel de ejecución Técnica, pero no se podrá tomar el balón, y el saque...
PRE - MINI AVANZADOS: A tener en cuenta:  El niño NO podrá tomar el balón.  El saque se realizará desde atrás de la líne...
MINI PRINCIPIANTES: A tener en cuenta:  El niño NO podrá tomar el balón.  El saque se realizará desde atrás de la línea ...
MINI AVANZADOS: A tener en cuenta:  El niño NO podrá tomar el balón.  El saque se realizará desde atrás de la línea (sin...
SUPER - MINI: A tener en cuenta: Deben participar jugadores con un nivel de desarrollo técnico adecuado.  MODALIDAD: 3 x ...
Reglamento Nacional de Mini Voleibol
Categorías Edad hasta: Altura Red Campo de juego Cantidad de jugadores Balón BAJITOS 7 años 2,10 4,50 x 4,50 3 vs. 3 Plást...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Mini voleibol . Sergio Raul Martinez.

10 views

Published on

Reglamento Nacional.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Mini voleibol . Sergio Raul Martinez.

  1. 1. BAJITOS:  Estos niveles de juego se utilizan, para incorporar a los niños en la actividad y masificar la participación y por lo tanto NO HAY EXIGENCIA EN CUANTO AL NIVEL TÉCNICO DE EJECUCIÓN. Se sugiere que el saque con dos manos se haga fuera de la línea final, en caso de que el niño golpee se dará la posibilidad de adelantarse. A tener en cuenta:  El niño podrá tomar el balón.  El saque puede tocar la red y se continúa el juego.  No podrán hacer más de tres toques por equipo al balón.  Un mismo jugador no puede tomar la pelota dos veces seguidas.
  2. 2. PRE - MINI PRINCIPIANTES: No habrá exigencia en el nivel de ejecución Técnica, pero no se podrá tomar el balón, y el saque se hará de atrás de la línea final. A tener en cuenta:  El niño NO podrá tomar el balón.  El saque se realizará desde atrás de la línea. SAQUE DE ABAJO.  No podrán hacer más de tres toques por equipo al balón.  Un mismo jugador no puede tocar la pelota dos veces seguidas
  3. 3. PRE - MINI AVANZADOS: A tener en cuenta:  El niño NO podrá tomar el balón.  El saque se realizará desde atrás de la línea (sin pisarla). SAQUE DE ABAJO.  NO SE PODRÁ TOCAR LA RED.
  4. 4. MINI PRINCIPIANTES: A tener en cuenta:  El niño NO podrá tomar el balón.  El saque se realizará desde atrás de la línea (sin pisarla). SAQUE DE ABAJO.  NO SE PODRÁ TOCAR LA RED.
  5. 5. MINI AVANZADOS: A tener en cuenta:  El niño NO podrá tomar el balón.  El saque se realizará desde atrás de la línea (sin pisarla).  SAQUE LIBRE.  NO SE PODRÁ TOCAR LA RED.
  6. 6. SUPER - MINI: A tener en cuenta: Deben participar jugadores con un nivel de desarrollo técnico adecuado.  MODALIDAD: 3 x 3 o 4 x 4.  El niño NO podrá tomar el balón.  El saque puede se realizará desde atrás de la línea (sin pisarla).  SAQUE LIBRE.  NO SE PODRÁ TOCAR LA RED.
  7. 7. Reglamento Nacional de Mini Voleibol
  8. 8. Categorías Edad hasta: Altura Red Campo de juego Cantidad de jugadores Balón BAJITOS 7 años 2,10 4,50 x 4,50 3 vs. 3 Plástica inflable PRE - MINI PRINCIPIANTES 10 años 2,10 4,50 x 4,50 3 vs. 3 Plástica inflable PRE - MINI AVANZADOS 10 años 2,10 4,50 x 4,50 3 vs. 3 Mini u oficial MINI PRINCIPIANTES 12 años 2,10 6,00 x 6,00 4 vs. 4 Mini u oficial MINI AVANZADOS 12 años 2,10 6,00 x 6,00 4 vs. 4 Mini u oficial SUPER - MINI 12 años 2,10 6,00 x 6,00 4 vs. 4 o 3 vs 3 Oficial

×