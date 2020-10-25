Successfully reported this slideshow.
es una triptico sobre la musicoterapia para trabajar en personas que estan muy estresadas

Published in: Self Improvement
Triptico bailoterapia (3)

  1. 1. INTRODUCCIÓN A lo largo de nuestras vidas existirá un eterno fluir que traerá consigo conflictos psicológicos, emocionales y sentimentales, dependiendo la edad en la que se nos presenten buscaremos una solución nosotros mismos, mirando a nuestro alrededor con calma, con esperanza en nuestro propio valor para discernir qué nos genera paz. Una forma de generarnos paz, es a través del baile por lo que el Psicólogo Jefe del Departamento de Psicología de la Aldea Infantil “Nuestra Señora Virgen de Cocharcas” – Andahuaylas y la Interna de Psicología se complacen en presentar: BAILOTERAPIA Esta disciplina de ejercicios combinados con baile permite que el cuerpo se relaje y al ritmo de la música se pueda compartir, disfrutar y liberar el estrés.
  2. 2. BENEFICIOS Al bailar el cerebro segrega unas sustancias llamadas beta endorfinas, las mismas que se encargan de proteger al sistema inmunológico, Producir una sensación de bienestar y paz. TERAPIA PARA LA SALUD MENTAL Y DEL CUERPO Departamento de Psicología de la Aldea Infantil “Nuestra Señora Virgen de Cocharcas” – Andahuaylas

