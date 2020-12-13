Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tarea N 15 Desarrollo de Corel Draw

Desarrollar los cuestionarios

Tarea N 15 Desarrollo de Corel Draw

  1. 1. Corel Draw CorelDRAW es un programa de software para editar gráficos vectoriales creado y lanzado al mercado por la compañía Corel Corporation en 1989. Es una suite de gráficos robusta, que proporciona muchas funciones para que los usuarios puedan editar gráficos. Entre las características más destacada se incluyen ajustes de contraste, balanceo de color, añadir efectos especiales como bordes a las imágenes, y es capaz de trabajar con múltiples capas y múltiples páginas. Contenido del Artículo • Versiones de Corel Draw • Qué es y para que sirve CorelDRAW • CorelDRAW y los Gráficos Vectoriales • Competencia de CorelDRAW • CorelDRAW Gratis • Formación en CorelDRAW Versiones de Corel Draw • 1.0 Lanzada en 1989 • 1..11 Lanzada en 1990 • 2 Septiembre de 1991 • 3 Octubre de 1992 • 4 Mayo de 1993 • 5 Julio de 1994 • 6 En 1995 primera versión exclusiva para windows • 7 Lanzada en 1997 • 8 Abril de 1998 • 9 Diciembre de 1999
  2. 2. • 10 En Octubre del 2000 • 11 en Agosto de 2002 • 12 en 2004 • X3 -13 Febrero de 2007 • X4 – 14 Enero del 2008 • X5 – 15 Febrero del 2010 • X6 – 16 Marzo del 2012 • X7 – 17 Marzo del 2014 • X8 – 18 Marzo de 2016 • CorelDRAW 2017 • CorelDRAW 2018 • CorelDRAW 2019 • CorelDRAW 2020 la última versión lanzada CorelDRAW está diseñado para el sistema operativo Windows. Aunque existieron versiones para Mac estas fueron abandonadas al incumplir las expectativas de ventas. Qué es y para que sirve CorelDRAW El usuario de un paquete de programas de CorelDRAW puede elegir entre varias versiones, entre las que se incluyen una diseñada para usuarios no profesionales y estudiantes, otra para diseñadores gráficos profesionales y otra para ilustración técnica. Dentro del conjunto de programas hay herramientas para organizar colecciones de imágenes y capturar capturas de pantalla. El paquete técnico también incluye herramientas adicionales para hacer dibujos técnicos de precisión. Las versiones del paquete contienen una herramienta básica para crear y editar gráficos vectoriales, también conocida como CorelDRAW. Porotra parte, Corel también ofreceuna herramienta dediseño asistido porordenador bidimensional y tridimensional conocida como CorelCAD. Como programa de diseño, CorelDraw ofrece a los usuarios diferentes herramientas para crear imágenes originales o editarlas de forma drástica. Algunas de las cosas que los usuarios pueden hacer con el programa son la generación de código QR, el diseño de página y la adición de varios efectos especiales. Además, CorelDraw también es compatible con otros programas de CorelDraw X7 Graphics Suite, como Corel PHOTO-PAINT, que permite a los usuarios crear imágenes aún más complejas. Como editor de gráficos vectoriales, CorelDraw se utiliza principalmente para empresas de marketing y publicidad, especialmente para aquellas que se especializan en el desarrollo de publicidad impresa. Aparte de los logotipos, CorelDraw es un programa utilizado en el espacio profesional para crear folletos, boletines y otros documentos imprimibles utilizando sus funciones de diseño de página. Además, los usuarios utilizan el programa para crear dibujs complejos.
  3. 3. A lo largo de los años, el programa principal de CorelDRAW se ha ampliado para incluir funciones adicionales. Ha añadido soporte para la fusión de gráficos y texto, trabajando con múltiples páginas, usando sistemas de fuentes modernos y otras características de edición mejoradas. También ha ampliado su conjunto de características para convertir imágenes ráster en gráficos vectoriales. CorelDRAW y los Gráficos Vectoriales CorelDRAW salió a la venta a finales de la década de 1980, siendo una de las primeras herramientas en ofrecer funciones de edición vectorial gráfica en color en un ordenador de sobremesa. Los gráficos vectoriales se refieren a las ilustraciones creadas como relaciones entre puntos, líneas y curvas. Otros programas gráficos crean imágenes píxel por píxel, especificando la ubicación y el color de la imagen punto por punto. Estos diseños se conocen como gráficos raster, y son más fáciles de crear y visualizar para algunos usuarios. Se utilizan comúnmente en internet y para impresión, pero a menudo no se escalan tan uniformemente como los gráficos vectoriales. Es la típica imagen que al hacerla más grande pierde calidad. Lo que se conoce como pixelarse. Losgráficosvectorialestienen la ventaja de ser fácilesdeexpandiro reducirsin pérdida de calidad, ya que la longitud de las líneas y curvas y la colocación de los puntos se pueden escalar proporcionalmente de acuerdo con una cuadrícula. Los gráficos vectoriales también pueden ocupar tamaños de archivo más pequeños en el disco que los gráficos rasterizados. A menudo son preferidos por los diseñadores gráficos. Además, las imágenes exportadas desde el programa mantienen sus cualidades gráficas vectoriales y pueden ser utilizadas en otras formas de software de edición. Los gráficos vectoriales escalables, o formato de imagen SVG, que a menudo se utiliza en la web es un formato común. Está diseñado para almacenar gráficos en archivos legibles y editables por el ser humano. Competencia de CorelDRAW Sin duda el gran competidor de CorelDRAW es Adobe Illustrator, y en menor medida laherramienta gratuitade código abierto Inkscape.Illustratores sin duda el programa más utilizando a nivel profesional, pero esto no quiere decir que CorelDRAW no tenga a sus defensores en los ambientes profesionales. Una de las grandes ventajas de CorelDRAW respecto a Illustrator es para todos aquellos que se inician en el mundo de los gráficos vectoriales. Sin duda CorelDRAW es mucho más amigable y usable para principiantes lo que permite a estos crecer y aprender mucho más rápido que si eligen Illustrator. Además de soportar 4K y la escalabilidad que permite.
  4. 4. Las Ventajas de CorelDRAW serían: 1. El precio. Si compras el producto, aunque asciende a 699€ es amortizable en el tiempo si de verdad vas a usar el programa. 2. Formafo CMYK. CorelDRAW permite crear archivos listos para imprimir en formato CMYK. 3. Escala en imprentas. CorelDRAW dispone de un lienzo mucho más grande que el de Illustrator. Permitiendo crear carteles grandes. 4. Mercado Laboral. CorelDRAW es utilizado especialmente en los pequeños negocios relacionados con la cartelería o los rótulos con lo que su uso es imprescindible. Las Desventajas respecto a Illustrator. 1. El Mercado Laboral. Sí, lo hemos puesto como ventaja. Pero fuera de las pymes, Illustrator arrasa. 2. Windows. Otro de los inconvenientes es que CorelDRAW exclusivamente es soportado en windows.Y eso en el mundo dela creatividad yel diseño esun gran handicap puesto que es seguramente el sector con mayor penetración profesional de Mac. 3. Formatos Adobe. Sí, la compatibilidad será un problema. CorelDRAW Gratis La propia empresa dueña del programa CorelDRAW permite su descarga de forma gratuita para que puedas como usuario utilizar este software durante 15 días. Aquí puedes descargarte el programa. Una vez superado el periodo de prueba el precio de CorelDRAW dependerá de la elección que realicemos. El precio de venta del software es de 699€ sin embargo podemos elegir la opción de suscribirnos al programa con lo que se pagan 19,95 euros mensuales. Eso sí, el pago se realiza anualmente de forma que asciende el año a 239€. Formación en CorelDRAW El hecho de que sea un programa mucho más sencillo que sus homónimos en el mundo del diseño gráfico vectorial permite formarse de manera rápida y relativamente sencilla. No hace falta invertir tanto tiempo como por ejemplo con Illustrator. Existen numerosos cursos de corel draw.

