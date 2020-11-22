Prolife y Oncosalud

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CAPACITACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS
¿Quiénes somos? Somos una empresa enfocada en mejorar la calidad de vida y el bienestar de las personas, a través de la co...
¿Qué es Oncosalud? “PROGRAMA ONCOLOGICO PREPAGO” “ Institución privada especializada en brindar servicios de salud contra ...
1989 1991 1995 1999 2008 2011 Visión del Negocio
Visión del Salud 2012 2013 (Arequipa) (Trujillo)
“ Institución privada especializada en brindar servicios de salud contra el cáncer” VISIÓN Ser líderes en “Programas Oncol...
 Contamos con la confianza de más de 1 millón de afiliados y mas de 14,000 vidas salvadas.  Contamos con un índice de sa...
En el Perú, sólo Oncosalud puede asegurar una tasa de sobrevivencia de pacientes de 69.9%. Esta tasa de éxito se encuentra...
Nuestra Estructura
Clínica Oncosalud  Primera clínica privada de alta especialidad oncológica en el Perú.  Emergencia activa las 24 horas. ...
San Borja: Av. Guardia Civil # 571 San Isidro: Av. Paseo de la República # 3650 Surco: Av. La Encalada # 938 Miraflores: A...
 Es la iniciativa privada más importante del Perú en toda su historia y marca un nuevo estándar en el campo de la salud. ...
Nuestros pacientes oncológicos también se pueden atender en nuestra red (Arequipa) (Trujillo) Red Auna
ATENCIÓN DOMICILIARIA PARA CUIDADOS PALIATIVOS Y TERAPIAS DE DOLOR Contamos con un equipo especializado con cuidados palia...
ONCOPLUS ONCO CLASICO PRO Nuestros Productos / Condiciones de Suscripción
Ambos productos se pueden contratar de 0 a 65 años de edad (antes de cumplir 66) Productos con coberturas ilimitadas (no t...
Oncoplus y Oncoclasico Pro Condiciones de Suscripción
¿QUÉ ES EL CÁNCER? • Es la división descontrolada de células anormales en el cuerpo. Estas células también se denominan cé...
Trasplante de medula ósea Se otorga solo en territorio nacional y solo en los proveedores específicamente autorizados por ...
Estudio de medicina nuclear Son estudios que usan sustancias radioactivas, llamadas también radiofármacos, para crear Imág...
Cirugía reconstructiva Tratamiento brindado en ambos planes al 100 % de cobertura, sin tiempo de espera Aplica para casos ...
Material de Osteosintesis Tratamiento brindado en el plan Oncoplus al 100 % de cobertura, y en el programa Oncoclasico Pro...
Terapia biológica Tratamiento brindado en el plan Oncoplus al 100 % de cobertura, y en el programa Oncoclasico Pro al 70 %...
Alianza PETSCAN PERÚ Gracias a esta Alianza ponemos a disposición de nuestros miles de afiliados y especialmente pacientes...
Diferencias entre Onco Plus y Clásico Pro
Honorarios Médicos Prestaciones Domiciliarias 100% Quimioterapia Transfusión Sanguínea 100% Radioterapia Nutrición Parente...
Prestaciones Generales Cáncer No Biopsiable Honorarios Médicos Prestaciones Domiciliarias 100% 100% Material De Osteosinte...
100% Biopsia descarte Cáncer de mama Prueba expresión génica para Cáncer de mama Reconstrucción Mamaria y pezón Prótesis D...
Otras Prestaciones Complementarias 100% Biopsia descarte Cáncer de mama Prueba expresión génica para Cáncer de mama Medici...
Diferencias en coberturas • En el Oncoplus, todas las coberturas cuentan con protección al 100 % • En el Oncoclasico Pro, ...
Resumen de coberturas ONCOPLUS  Quimioterapias  Radioterapias  Cirugías  Medicamentos  Hospitalización  Honorarios m...
100% Traslado para pacientes radicados fuera de Lima en avión Alimentación para un acompañante (Paciente pediátrico) 100% ...
Toda prestación derivada de Suicidio. Enfermedades Oncológicas Pre- Existentes Enfermedades Oncológicas detectadas en peri...
Atención a clientes Activación Beneficio Llenar Solicitud de Admisión (Formato proporcionado por Oncosalud) DAP + Exámenes...
El chequeo preventivo se otorga de la siguiente manera:  Oncoplus de forma anual  Oncoclasico Pro, cada dos años El cheq...
Infraestructura AUNA Los DESPISTAJES ONCOLOGICOS se efectúa solo en las Sedes Surco/Miraflores y San Isidro 37
Resumen ¿Por que elegir Oncosalud? • Cuenta con mas de 31 años de experiencia en tratamiento contra el cáncer. • Tiene 14,...
IAFAS = Institución Administradora Fondos de Aseguramiento en Salud IPRESS= Institución Prestadora de Servicios de Salud A...
Palabras clave PLAN DE BENEFICIOS = Detalle de las coberturas a las que tiene derecho el afiliado. PRE EXISTENCIAS = Es la...
Prolife y Oncosalud
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prolife y Oncosalud

8 views

Published on

Prolife y Oncosalud

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prolife y Oncosalud

  1. 1. CAPACITACIÓN DE PRODUCTOS
  2. 2. ¿Quiénes somos? Somos una empresa enfocada en mejorar la calidad de vida y el bienestar de las personas, a través de la comercialización de productos de salud y seguros vehiculares. Nuestras marcas aliadas: Nuestra propuesta la trabajamos a través de una Fuerza de Ventas a nivel Nacional, libre y comprometida con nuestro enfoque. • Comisión por venta • Comisión por recaudo • Incentivos • Desarrollo/Formación • Viajes Oportunidad de generar ingresos económicos a través de la construcción de tus propias metas y el desarrollo de tu red. ¿Qué te ofrecemos?
  3. 3. ¿Qué es Oncosalud? “PROGRAMA ONCOLOGICO PREPAGO” “ Institución privada especializada en brindar servicios de salud contra el cáncer” “Oncosalud no es una aseguradora, es una IAFA, Institución administradora de fondos en salud”
  4. 4. 1989 1991 1995 1999 2008 2011 Visión del Negocio
  5. 5. Visión del Salud 2012 2013 (Arequipa) (Trujillo)
  6. 6. “ Institución privada especializada en brindar servicios de salud contra el cáncer” VISIÓN Ser líderes en “Programas Oncológicos” MISIÓN Salvar vidas del cáncer FILOSOFÍA Fomentar cultura de prevención y estilo de vida saludable VALORES Compromiso, responsabilidad y sensibilidad frente al cáncer MISIÓN Salvar vidas del cáncer Oncosalud
  7. 7.  Contamos con la confianza de más de 1 millón de afiliados y mas de 14,000 vidas salvadas.  Contamos con un índice de satisfacción de nuestros pacientes de mas del 80%  Contamos con más de 250 médicos oncólogos los mejores y más especializados.  Somos la institución privada con mayor tasa de sobrevida en América Latina 69.9%  Primer miembro en el Perú de la Unión Internacional con el Cáncer (UICC).  Somos miembros de PlaneTree , promoviendo la atención centrada en el paciente.  Regulados y supervisados por SUSALUD, Superintendencia Nacional en Salud. Oncosalud
  8. 8. En el Perú, sólo Oncosalud puede asegurar una tasa de sobrevivencia de pacientes de 69.9%. Esta tasa de éxito se encuentra al nivel de los países más desarrollados como EEUU y el Canadá. El fruto de nuestro trabajo responsable y eficiente en el tratamiento del Cáncer, se vuelve evidente ante la tasa de sobrevivencia a 5 años de tratamiento lograda sobre nuestros pacientes índice que nos motiva a seguir luchando contra el cáncer y proteger a nuestros clientes. Ninguna otra institución en el país ha logrado superar en más del doble los índices de sobrevida a nivel nacional. Tratamiento Exitoso
  9. 9. Nuestra Estructura
  10. 10. Clínica Oncosalud  Primera clínica privada de alta especialidad oncológica en el Perú.  Emergencia activa las 24 horas.  22 módulos individuales de Quimioterapia.  04 quirófanos con equipos de última generación.  Unidad de Trauma Shock y 6 cubículos para observación del paciente.  75 habitaciones individuales.  06 habitaciones individuales en UCI monitoreados permanentemente.  Sistema General de Gestión Hospitalaria (HIS). Av. Guardia Civil 227 San Borja Clínica Oncosalud
  11. 11. San Borja: Av. Guardia Civil # 571 San Isidro: Av. Paseo de la República # 3650 Surco: Av. La Encalada # 938 Miraflores: Av. Benavides # 2525 4 Sedes complementan la atención de nuestra clínica especializada Sedes Prestacionales
  12. 12.  Es la iniciativa privada más importante del Perú en toda su historia y marca un nuevo estándar en el campo de la salud.  41 especialidades médicas.  Amplia y privada emergencia con boxes independientes.  UCI con cubículos independientes.  UCIN (Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos Neonatal)  Centro Obstétrico para incentivar el parto natural.  8 salas de operaciones.  Más de 130 habitaciones.  Más de 700 estacionamientos.  Helipuerto de Emergencia. Clínica Delgado
  13. 13. Nuestros pacientes oncológicos también se pueden atender en nuestra red (Arequipa) (Trujillo) Red Auna
  14. 14. ATENCIÓN DOMICILIARIA PARA CUIDADOS PALIATIVOS Y TERAPIAS DE DOLOR Contamos con un equipo especializado con cuidados paliativos para brindar a los pacientes la mejor calidad de vida en la comodidad de su hogar. Para recibir ese servicio, debe ingresar al Programa, el cual se realiza mediante interconsulta a la especialidad para evaluación del paciente Servicío Total Care
  15. 15. ONCOPLUS ONCO CLASICO PRO Nuestros Productos / Condiciones de Suscripción
  16. 16. Ambos productos se pueden contratar de 0 a 65 años de edad (antes de cumplir 66) Productos con coberturas ilimitadas (no tienen tope de atención) Ambos productos cuentan con un periodo de carencia de 90 días. No tienen edad máxima de permanencia, el cliente puede permanecer hasta la edad que el decida. Los aportes dependen del rango de edad al contratarlos. Ambos productos cuentan con modalidad mensual y anual para el pago de sus aportes. Para la contratación de los programas, los clientes deberán llenar una declaración jurada de salud. Condiciones Generales
  17. 17. Oncoplus y Oncoclasico Pro Condiciones de Suscripción
  18. 18. ¿QUÉ ES EL CÁNCER? • Es la división descontrolada de células anormales en el cuerpo. Estas células también se denominan células malignas. • 1 de cada 6 personas en el mundo desarrolla cáncer en algún momento de su vida. • El 85% de personas en el mundo que desarrollan la enfermedad es por su estilo de vida. • En el Perú es la segunda causa de muerte. • 52 personas fallecen al día en nuestro país.
  19. 19. Trasplante de medula ósea Se otorga solo en territorio nacional y solo en los proveedores específicamente autorizados por las IAFAS que cuenten con la acreditación correspondiente de la dirección General de Donaciones, Trasplantes y Banco de Sangre del MINSA para realizar estos procedimientos. Y siempre que se encuentren médicamente indicado y recomendado en las GUIAS DE PRACTICA CLINICA de las IAFAS. El trasplante deberá ser autorizado previamente por las IAFAS. Tratamiento brindado en ambos planes al 100 % de cobertura, sin tiempo de espera
  20. 20. Estudio de medicina nuclear Son estudios que usan sustancias radioactivas, llamadas también radiofármacos, para crear Imágenes en base a la dinámica química del cuerpo. • Mamografía ósea • Rastreo tiroideo • Detección de ganglio centinela Tratamiento brindado en ambos planes al 100 % de cobertura, sin tiempo de espera
  21. 21. Cirugía reconstructiva Tratamiento brindado en ambos planes al 100 % de cobertura, sin tiempo de espera Aplica para casos de cirugías por cáncer de piel y tejidos blandos del sistema músculo esquelético En el mismo acto operatorio extractivo. Previa Autorización de las IAFAS. Reconstrucción no cosmética de la solución de la Continuidad de la zona afectada.
  22. 22. Material de Osteosintesis Tratamiento brindado en el plan Oncoplus al 100 % de cobertura, y en el programa Oncoclasico Pro al 70 % de cobertura, sin tiempo de espera Material quirúrgico requerido en algunos casos de fracturas patológicas siempre y cuando estas hayan sucedido A consecuencia de metástasis ósea o Cáncer óseo y con indicación de cirugía Previa autorización por la junta medica Permanente de la IAFAS
  23. 23. Terapia biológica Tratamiento brindado en el plan Oncoplus al 100 % de cobertura, y en el programa Oncoclasico Pro al 70 % de cobertura, sin tiempo de espera Terapia blanco dirigida o molecularmente Dirigida o bioterapia. Incluye agentes de Origen biológico, semi sintéticos o sintéticos tales como: anticuerpos monoclonales, Factores estimulantes de colonias, inhibidores Enzimas de kinasas y proteosomas, inmunoterapia Antiangiogenicos, inmunomoduladores, entre Otras moléculas creadas o por crearse.
  24. 24. Alianza PETSCAN PERÚ Gracias a esta Alianza ponemos a disposición de nuestros miles de afiliados y especialmente pacientes, un novedoso y avanzado equipo de diagnóstico por imágenes único en el país. El PET/CT combina la tomografía por emisión de positrones (PET) con la Tomografía Espiral Multicorte (TEM), las cuales al estar disponibles en un sólo procedimiento permite una información más exacta de lo que esta sucediento en nuestro cuerpo. Las ventajas del PET/CT son:  Diagnóstico temprano antes de la expansion del Cáncer.  Mayor exactitud para determinar el estadío del Cáncer.  Reducción potencial de Biopsias o cirugías innecesarias.
  25. 25. Diferencias entre Onco Plus y Clásico Pro
  26. 26. Honorarios Médicos Prestaciones Domiciliarias 100% Quimioterapia Transfusión Sanguínea 100% Radioterapia Nutrición Parenteral 100% Medicamentos No Oncológicos Kit De Colostomía 100% Cáncer No Biopsiable Cirugía Reconstructiva 100% Transplante Medula Ósea Servicio Apoyo al Tratamiento 100% Estudio De Medicina Nuclear Pet Scan 100% Material De Osteosintesis Terapia Biológica 100% Prestaciones Generales PROGRAMA ONCOCLASICO PLUS
  27. 27. Prestaciones Generales Cáncer No Biopsiable Honorarios Médicos Prestaciones Domiciliarias 100% 100% Material De Osteosintesis Terapia Biológica 70% PROGRAMA ONCOCLASICO PRO Pet Scan 100% Estudio De Medicina Nuclear Servicio Apoyo al Tratamiento Transplante Medula Ósea 100% Cáncer No Biopsiable Cirugía Reconstructiva 100% Cáncer No Biopsiable Transfusión Sanguínea 100% Quimioterapia Nutrición Parenteral 100% Radioterapia Medicamentos No Oncológicos 100% Kit De Colostomía
  28. 28. 100% Biopsia descarte Cáncer de mama Prueba expresión génica para Cáncer de mama Reconstrucción Mamaria y pezón Prótesis De mama Medicina Integrativa Foniatría en Caso de laringe Prótesis testicular Post orquidectomia Segunda Opinión Médica Nacional Segunda Opinión Médica Internacional Ambulancia Terrestre de Alta Hospitalaria Otras Prestaciones Complementarias ONCOCLASICO PLUS
  29. 29. Otras Prestaciones Complementarias 100% Biopsia descarte Cáncer de mama Prueba expresión génica para Cáncer de mama Medicina Integrativa Foniatría en Cáncer de laringe Prótesis testicular Post orquidectomia Segunda Opinión Médica Nacional Segunda Opinión Médica Internacional Ambulancia Terrestre de Alta Hospitalaria ONCOCLASICO PRO Reconstrucción mamaria y pezón Prótesis de mama 70% 70%
  30. 30. Diferencias en coberturas • En el Oncoplus, todas las coberturas cuentan con protección al 100 % • En el Oncoclasico Pro, tenemos 4 coberturas al 70% de protección • Reconstrucción mamaria y de pezón • Prótesis de mama • Terapia Biológica • Material de Osteosíntesis
  31. 31. Resumen de coberturas ONCOPLUS  Quimioterapias  Radioterapias  Cirugías  Medicamentos  Hospitalización  Honorarios médicos.  Exámenes en Pet Scan  Exámenes médicos  Material de Osteosíntesis  Reconstrucción de mama y pezón  Prótesis de mama  Terapia biológica  Alimentación para el acompañante del paciente pediátrico  Dos pasajes aéreos nacionales (EN CASO ESIDA EN PROVINCIA). ONCOCLASICO PRO  Quimioterapias  Radioterapias  Cirugías  Medicamento  Hospitalización  Honorarios médicos  Exámenes en Pet Scan  Exámenes médicos entre otros que necesite para enfrentar la enfermedad.  Adicional a ello le entregamos cobertura del 70% en:  Material de Osteosíntesis  Reconstrucción de mama y pezón  Prótesis de mama  Terapia biológica
  32. 32. 100% Traslado para pacientes radicados fuera de Lima en avión Alimentación para un acompañante (Paciente pediátrico) 100% Otras Prestaciones Complementarias ONCOCLASICO PLUS - EXCLUSIVAS
  33. 33. Toda prestación derivada de Suicidio. Enfermedades Oncológicas Pre- Existentes Enfermedades Oncológicas detectadas en periodo carencia Reembolsos o reintegros Procedimientos cosméticos o estéticos Prótesis externas, sillas de ruedas, muletas, anteojos, etc. Gastos relacionados a búsquedas de donantes Fármacos, ansiolíticos, vitaminas, suplementos, Atención a clientes
  34. 34. Atención a clientes Activación Beneficio Llenar Solicitud de Admisión (Formato proporcionado por Oncosalud) DAP + Exámenes Auxiliares de ayuda Diagnostica Informe Médico (solo en casos Cáncer No Biopsiables Examen de Nicotina Copia de Documento de Identidad Estar al día en sus pagos Protocolo a seguir para activar la atención medica, ante un diagnostico oncológico.
  35. 35. El chequeo preventivo se otorga de la siguiente manera:  Oncoplus de forma anual  Oncoclasico Pro, cada dos años El chequeo preventivo promocional podrá ser efectivo por parte del cliente al termino del primer año de vigencia. Este examen esta disponible en todas sedes relacionadas a Auna a nivel nacional, previa coordinación del cliente. Chequeo Preventivo
  36. 36. Infraestructura AUNA Los DESPISTAJES ONCOLOGICOS se efectúa solo en las Sedes Surco/Miraflores y San Isidro 37
  37. 37. Resumen ¿Por que elegir Oncosalud? • Cuenta con mas de 31 años de experiencia en tratamiento contra el cáncer. • Tiene 14,000 vidas salvadas, y mas de 1 000,000 afiliados. • Cuenta con 250 médicos oncólogos con doble especialidad. • Única institución que tiene una clínica oncológica especializada. • Tasa de sobrevivencia de 69.9% y el 80% de satisfacción de pacientes. • Cuenta con una Dirección Científica Académica.
  38. 38. IAFAS = Institución Administradora Fondos de Aseguramiento en Salud IPRESS= Institución Prestadora de Servicios de Salud AFILIADO = Persona que ha suscrito o por quien han suscrito un contrato de prestaciones de salud APORTE = Contraprestación económica a favor de la IAFAS a cargo del Contratante, por las coberturas contratadas. CONTRATANTE = Persona Natural o Jurídica que suscribe un contrato con una IAFAS PERIODO DE CARENCIA = Tiempo en el que el Plan esta vigente pero no puede ser de uso del Afiliado. COPAGO = Importe a pagar por el Afiliado por los servicios médicos; se expresa porcentualmente. Palabras clave
  39. 39. Palabras clave PLAN DE BENEFICIOS = Detalle de las coberturas a las que tiene derecho el afiliado. PRE EXISTENCIAS = Es la condición de alteración de la salud del (los) afiliado (s) declarado a o no y que haya sido diagnosticada medicamente. GUIAS DE PRACTICA CLINICA = Conjunto de recomendaciones basadas en una revisión sistemática de la evidencia científica en la práctica clínica y en la evaluación de los riesgos y beneficios de las diferentes alternativas de tratamiento con el objetivo de mejorar los resultados de la atención sanitaria en los pacientes.

×