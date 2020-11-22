Oncoclasico Prospección Oncosalud

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Prospección Oncosalud
  2. 2. PROSPECCIÓN PERFIL DEL PROSPECTO • Edad 30-50 • Que tengan dependientes • Ingresos + S/. 3,000 (analizar)…
  3. 3. Prospección – Entorno Cálido ¿Quiénes son? • Tu familia: primos, tíos, padres, hermanos, padrinos, sobrinos. • Amigos del trabajo o ex trabajo, • Amigos del colegio, • Amigos de la universidad, maestría/cursos/estudios/diplomados/talleres • Amigos del club/playa • Amigos de barrio • Amigos de papas del colegio de hijos • Amigos de la parroquia • Ex-parejas • Clientes (cartera) • Familia política: primos, tíos, suegros, hermanos, padrinos, sobrinos.
  4. 4. Prospección – Segundo entorno ¿Quienes son? • Vecinos actuales • Vecinos ex-barrio • Amigos de la pareja/esposo, etc. • Padres del colegio de mis hijos • Proveedores
  5. 5. Segundo entorno PROVEEDORES: • Abogado • Mecánico • Arquitecto • Contador • Pediatra • Dermatóloga • Peluquera • Doctor • Veterinario • Panadero • Dueño de la tienda de la esquina, el Market • Inquilino / Arrendador • Entorno de mis hijos mayores.
  6. 6. PROSPECCION – TERCER ENTORNO 1. Entorno del entorno (metodología P10-P20). 2. Referidos de mis clientes. (metodología P10-P20).
  7. 7. Cuarto entorno Trabajo en frío: • Base de datos • Redes públicas • Observación directa Embudo super acido 12 llamadas 4 citas 1 o 2 cierres De 2 a 4 afiliaciones
  8. 8. 4. P100 Proyecto cien N° Entorno del represent ante DNI Nombre correo electronico Celular Edad N° de Hij os Ingreso s aproximad os Empresa donde Labora Cargo Si tiene auto 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 Nombre del Representante: Entorno del Representante A - Familiar B - Amigos C - Laboral D - Estudios E - Proveedores F - Clientes
  9. 9. Prospección ¿Ya estas listo para concertar tu cita?
  10. 10. ¿Como mantengo mi P100 vivo? 1- Pedir referidos en cada cita (venda o no venda). • ¿Que técnica uso? • ¿Tengo el habito? 2- Activar o potenciar tu vida social • Asistir a eventos, reuniones, fiestas, actividades • Intercambiar tarjetas personales • Siempre estar listo para cualquier presentación (Speech) • Saber escuchar NETWORKING

