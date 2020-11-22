Successfully reported this slideshow.
Somos una empresa enfocada en mejorar la calidad de vida y el bienestar de los peruanos, a través de nuestra marca aliada ...
¿QUÉ ES EL CÁNCER? • Es la división descontrolada de células anormales en el cuerpo. Estas células también se denominan cé...
Valores diferenciales ¿Por que elegir Oncosalud? • Cuenta con 31 años de experiencia en tratamiento contra el cáncer. • Ti...
Prestaciones Generales Cáncer No Biopsiable Honorarios Médicos Prestaciones Domiciliarias 100% 100% Material De Osteosinte...
Otras Prestaciones Complementarias 100% Biopsia descarte Cáncer de mama Prueba expresión génica para Cáncer de mama Medici...
Condiciones de Suscripción PROGRAMA ONCOCLASICO PRO
Estamos para asesorarlo gustosamente y brindarle la tranquilidad de estar protegido contra esta enfermedad en las mejores ...
  1. 1. Somos una empresa enfocada en mejorar la calidad de vida y el bienestar de los peruanos, a través de nuestra marca aliada Oncosalud, generando un impacto positivo en las personas.
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES EL CÁNCER? • Es la división descontrolada de células anormales en el cuerpo. Estas células también se denominan células malignas. • 1 de cada 6 personas en el mundo desarrolla cáncer en algún momento de su vida. • El 85% de personas en el mundo que desarrollan la enfermedad es por su estilo de vida. • En el Perú es la segunda causa de muerte. • 52 personas fallecen al día en nuestro país.
  3. 3. Valores diferenciales ¿Por que elegir Oncosalud? • Cuenta con 31 años de experiencia en tratamiento contra el cáncer. • Tiene 14,000 vidas salvadas, y mas de 1 millón de afiliados. • Cuenta con 250 médicos oncólogos con doble especialidad. • Única institución que tiene una clínica oncológica especializada. • Tasa de sobrevivencia de 69.9% . Tasa comparable a EEUU y Canadá. • Cuenta con una Dirección Científica Académica.
  4. 4. Prestaciones Generales Cáncer No Biopsiable Honorarios Médicos Prestaciones Domiciliarias 100% 100% Material De Osteosintesis Terapia Biológica 70% PROGRAMA ONCOCLASICO PRO Pet Scan 100% Estudio De Medicina Nuclear Servicio Apoyo al Tratamiento Transplante Medula Ósea 100% Cáncer No Biopsiable Cirugía Reconstructiva 100% Cáncer No Biopsiable Transfusión Sanguínea 100% Quimioterapia Nutrición Parenteral 100% Radioterapia Medicamentos No Oncológicos 100% Kit De Colostomía
  5. 5. Otras Prestaciones Complementarias 100% Biopsia descarte Cáncer de mama Prueba expresión génica para Cáncer de mama Medicina Integrativa Foniatría en Cáncer de laringe Prótesis testicular Post orquidectomia Segunda Opinión Médica Nacional Segunda Opinión Médica Internacional Ambulancia Terrestre de Alta Hospitalaria ONCOCLASICO PRO Reconstrucción mamaria y pezón Prótesis de mama 70% 70%
  6. 6. Condiciones de Suscripción PROGRAMA ONCOCLASICO PRO
  Estamos para asesorarlo gustosamente y brindarle la tranquilidad de estar protegido contra esta enfermedad en las mejores manos.

